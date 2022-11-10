Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Latin American

City Jerk Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2209 SW 104th St Suite J

Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Popular Items

1. Smoked Boneless Jerk Chicken*

#1 Quick Meal w/ 1 side, cornbread & sauce

$12.00+

Smoked boneless jerk chicken thighs, sliced for easy eating.

$12.00+Out of stock

Smoked Jerk Pork Rib Tips cut into easy eating & sharing size pieces.

$17.00Out of stock

(Oxtails back Avail@4p.)

#2 Meat Only w/ side sauces

$9.00+

Smoked boneless jerk chicken thighs, sliced for easy eating.

$9.00+Out of stock
$14.00Out of stock

(Oxtails Back Avail@4p.)

JerkBeef Meat Pies

$3.00

SIDES & EXTRAS

Jamaica, Grace's Tropical Rhythm Beverages

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

BOTTLED DR PEPPER

$1.89Out of stock

BOTTLED DIET COKE

$1.89
$2.89
$2.89
$2.89
$2.89
$2.89
$2.89
$2.89
$2.89
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Modern Grill Caribbean & Southern Cuisine Come in and enjoy our Caribbean & Southern Comfort Foods!

Website

Location

2209 SW 104th St Suite J, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Directions

