Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

City Limits Diner Tecumseh

936 Reviews

$

114 W Logan St

Tecumseh, MI 49286

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

Dinners

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$8.99

Hot Roast Beef Dinner

$7.99
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$9.99

Roast Turkey

$11.99

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Chopped Sirloin

$8.59

Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.29

Soft Drinks

$2.49

Juice

$2.49+

White Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Soft Drink

$1.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Menu

Under 12 years old.

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$4.49

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$4.49

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$4.49

Kids French Toast

$4.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$4.00

KIds Grilled Cheese & Fries

$3.99

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.49

Kids Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

$5.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.00

Kids Nutella Mickey

$4.99

Cappuccino

Ghiradelli Caramel Cappuccino

Ghiradelli Caramel Cappuccino

$4.59+
Ghiradelli Mocha Cappucino

Ghiradelli Mocha Cappucino

$4.59+
Ghiradelli Snickers Cappucino

Ghiradelli Snickers Cappucino

$4.59+
Regular Cappucino

Regular Cappucino

$3.99+

Hazelnut Cappuccino

$4.59+

Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.59+

Vanilla Sugar Free Cappuccino

$4.59+

Espresso

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.99
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$4.49

Triple Espresso

$5.49

Americano

Americano

$3.99+

Latte

Regular Latte

Regular Latte

$3.99+
Caramel Ghiradelli Latte

Caramel Ghiradelli Latte

$4.29+
Mocha Ghiradelli Latte

Mocha Ghiradelli Latte

$4.29+
Snickers Latte

Snickers Latte

$4.29+

Cafe Latte Vanilla Syrup Sugar Free

$4.59+

Cafe Latte Vanilla syrup

$4.59+

Cafe Latte Hazelnut Syrup

$4.59+

Cafe Latte Caramel Syrup

$4.59+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

114 W Logan St, Tecumseh, MI 49286

Directions

Gallery
City Limits Diner image
City Limits Diner image
City Limits Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alpha Koney Island
orange starNo Reviews
4389 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Zingerman's Roadhouse
orange star3.8 • 4
2501 Jackson Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor - 403 East Washington
orange starNo Reviews
403 East Washington Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
The Clinton Inn - 104 W Michigan Ave, Clinton MI 49236
orange starNo Reviews
104 W Michigan Ave Clinton, MI 49236
View restaurantnext
K's Fine Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
117 N Adrian Street Lyons, OH 43533
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Tecumseh
Adrian
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston