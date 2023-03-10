Restaurant header imageView gallery

Murphy Deli Cityline

1414 State St.

#550

Richardson, TX 75082

Espresso Traditions

Flat White

Flat White

$4.35+
Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$4.05+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.55+
Caffè Mocha Latte

Caffè Mocha Latte

$4.55+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.15+
Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.05+

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.29+

Shaken Espresso

$3.75+

Shaken Espresso Oatmilk

$4.95+

Coffee Alternatives

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+
White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

London Fog Latte

$3.95+

Brewed Coffee

Coffee Of The Day

Coffee Of The Day

$2.75+
Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$5.05+

Cold Brew

$4.65+
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+
Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

$4.75+

To-Go Coffee Catering

$26.99

Frappuccino Beverages

Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.85+
Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.95+

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.95+
White Chocolate Frappuccino

White Chocolate Frappuccino

$4.95+
Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

$4.95+

Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino

$4.95+

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.15+
Green Matcha Frap

Green Matcha Frap

$5.15+

Chai Creme Frap

$4.95+

Teas & Refreshers

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.55+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.55+
Honey Citrus Tea

Honey Citrus Tea

$3.55+

Hot Tea

$2.65+

Matcha Lemonade

$3.75+

Shake Iced Tea

$2.85+

Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.35+
Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$4.15+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.95+
Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.15+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.95+

No ICE Add More

$1.00

Cold Foam

$0.80

Sweet Cold Foam

$1.00

Add Syrup

$0.60

Add Shot

$0.90

Add Oat Milk

$0.80

Add Soy

$0.80

Add Almond Milk

$0.80

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Great taste, quality, and fresh ingredients have been the hallmark of Murphy’s Deli. Their world deli menu is comprised of fresh creations with an international twist, which has made them the caterer of choice for countless companies. Whether it’s lunch on the go or a corporate meeting, we are committed to serving busy professionals a flavorful experience. Murphy’s Deli proudly serves Starbucks Coffee.

1414 State St., #550, Richardson, TX 75082

