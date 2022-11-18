Main picView gallery

City Market 212 1st Ave SW

review star

No reviews yet

212 1st Ave SW

Rochester, MN 55902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cold Sandwiches

#1 Pastrami and Swiss on Rye

$5.95+

with herbed mayo

#2 Turkey Breast on Ciabatta Bread

$6.75+

Served with boursin cheese, roasted red peppers, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion

#3 Corned Beef and Swiss

$6.25+

On pumpernickel with mayo horseradish sauce

#4 Traditional Ham and Swiss

$5.95+

Served on pumpernickel with herbed mayo

#5 Chicken Salad

$5.95+

Served on Portuguese bun with leaf lettuce and tomato

#6 Ham and Chicken Club

$6.75+

On wheat bread, piled high with pesto, bacon, leaf lettuce, and tomato

#7 Turkey & Cranberry Cream Cheese Spread

$6.25+

With leaf lettuce on sourdough

#8 Dill Egg Salad

$5.95+

On sourdough served with jack cheese, tomato, leaf lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and sprouts

#10 Fresh Tuna Salad

$6.25+

On a Portuguese bun with sliced tomato, leaf lettuce, and red onion

#12 City Market Ham and Provolone

$5.95+

On Ciabatta, served with tomatoes, red onion, leaf lettuce and herbed mayo

#13 Veggie Sandwich

$5.75+

On Vienna multi-grain sourdough, piled high with Boursin cheese, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, sprouts, cucumber, roasted red peppers, and jack cheese

#14 Turkey Avocado

$7.25+

Served with avocado, provolone and lettuce on our multigrain

#15 Roasted Pepper Spread with Turkey

$6.75+

On ciabatta with lettuce, cucumber, and muenster cheese

#18 Roast Beef and Smoked Gouda

$6.75+

And chipotle mayo on Portuguese bun

#19 Italian

$7.45+

Capicollo ham, salami, oven backed chicken, red onino, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread

#20 Turkey Ranch Club

$7.25+

Turkey, bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts and ranch dressing

#21 Ginger Chicken Wrap

$5.75+

Chicken, cabbage, alfalfa sprouts, carrots, and ginger aioli on a pesto garlic wrap

#23 New York Pastrami

$6.75+

City Market coleslaw, Swiss cheese and herbed mayo on rye

#35 Russian Turkey

$6.75+

Russian dressing, coleslaw, tomato, lettuce, onion and cheddar cheese on whole wheat

Chips

Sandwich Add

$0.50

Open Charge

Soups & Sides

Soup of the Day

Served with French Bread

Fresh-Baked Cookies

$0.99

Baked fresh daily

City Market Turtle Brownies

$1.50

Gooey caramel, crunchy walnuts, and lots of fudge

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.25

Chips

11/11 Special

$6.00

Signature Salads

Chicken Penne Pasta

$4.00+

with fresh Basil

Grilled Artichoke & Asparagus

$4.50+

with Prosciutto

Diced Chicken Salad

$4.00+

with fresh fruit

Fresh Yellow Fin Tuna

$5.00+

with tomatoes

House Salad

$4.95+

with Dijon Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$5.95+

with spicy or sweet sesame dressing

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

with fresh parmesan and sliced black olives

Garden Salad

$4.95+

with either bleu cheese, ranch, 1000 Island or fat free Ranch

Quinoa Salad

$5.95+

quinoa mixed with grape tomatoes, radishes, cilantro, onions and a hint of serrano peppers

Broccolini Salad

$6.45+

Broccolini, pancetta, red onion, matchstick carrots, red bell peppers, Vermont white cheddar, mayo, white wine vinegar, sugar, cashew, salt, black pepper

Asian Shrimp and Noodle Salad

$5.95+

with cucumber, red pepper, and snow peas

Salad Sampler

$7.95

Salad Add

$0.50

Beverages

Coffee

$0.95

12oz Mountain Dew

$0.95

12oz Sierra Mist

$0.95

12oz Sunkist Orange

$0.95

12oz Dr Pepper

$0.95

12 oz

$0.95

12oz Mug Root Beer

$0.95

12oz Klarbrunn Sparkling Water Lemon

$0.95

12oz Klarbrunn Sparkling Water Lime

$0.95

12oz Diet Coke

$0.95

16 oz

$2.15

12oz Diet Pepsi

$0.95

12oz Diet Mountain Dew

$0.95

12oz Diet Sierra Mist

$0.95

12oz Diet Sunkist Orange

$0.95

20oz

$1.65

12oz Diet Dr Pepper

$0.95

12oz Diet Mug Root Beer

$0.95

12oz Klarbrunn Sparkling Water Raspberry

$0.95

12oz Coke

$0.95

Bubbler

$2.15

20oz Diet Pepsi

$1.65

20oz Diet Mountain Dew

$1.65

20oz Pepsi

$1.65

20oz Mountain Dew

$1.65

Bottled Water

$1.45

20oz Lipton Green Tea*

$1.65

20oz Lipton Lemon Iced Tea

$1.65

16oz Lipton Pure Leaf Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.15

16oz Lipton Pure Leaf Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.15

16oz Lipton Pure Leaf Lemon Iced Tea

$2.15

16oz Lipton Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.15

Chocolate Low Fat Milk

$1.89

Ocean Spray Apple Juice

$1.99

Ocean Spray Orange Juice

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$0.95

Extras

Whole Fresh Banana

$0.75

Whole Fresh Apple

$0.75

Crisp Garlic Dill Pickle

$0.75

Platters

Small Sampler Platter

$34.00

Large Sampler Platter

$66.00

Veggie Platter

$24.00+

Cookie by the dozen

$11.00+

Brownie by the dozen

$17.95+

Two dozen cookie special

$19.45+

Express Lunch

$9.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 1st Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ThaiPop
orange starNo Reviews
4 3rd St SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Corona's Tacos at the Food Court
orange starNo Reviews
100 1st Ave SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Rochester
orange starNo Reviews
220 south broadway Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Nellie's on Third
orange starNo Reviews
4 3rd St SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
orange starNo Reviews
7 1st Ave SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
214 North Broadway Avenue Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 2,299
300 17th Ave NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Canadian Honker Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,020
1203 2nd Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurantnext
Five West
orange star4.5 • 1,521
1991 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Smoak BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,008
2291 Commerce Drive NW Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
John Hardy's Bar - B-Q- South
orange star4.4 • 986
1940 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Taco JED
orange star4.5 • 657
808 Broadway Ave S Rochester, MN 55904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston