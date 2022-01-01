Cityside American Tavern - Boston

Restaurant info

Cityside Tavern has been a staple in Cleveland Circle, Boston since 1985. Since day one our goal has been to provide our guests & community with a vibrant neighborhood tavern. We are committed to offering superior food & beverages along with a commitment to inviting hospitality. Our scratch kitchen delivers an outstanding mix of comfort food classics with modern twists countered by our exciting Craft beer & cocktail programs. Join us in one of our bar areas, dining room or our killer roof deck overlooking Cleveland Circle. Come down to Cityside Tavern where hospitality prevails and every day can be an occasion to celebrate!