Italian
Vegan

Civico 1845 + Civico By the Park

4,989 Reviews

$$

1845 India St.

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Cannoli
Gnocchi Del Sud
Vegan Tiramisu Italiano

Vegan Antipasti

Caprese

$15.00

selection of prosciutto, spicy soppressata, n’duja, brie, mozzarella, all vegan! (gf)

Bruschetta

$20.00

heirloom tomatoes, creamy rice mozzarella, EVOO, balsamic vinegar reduction (gf)

Fritto Italiano

$18.00

Insalata Russa

$16.00

Vegan Pasta

butternut squash stuffed ravioli, fava bean sauce

Linguine Al Verde

$22.00

garganelli pasta, seasonal organic vegetable ragu

Lasagna Vegana

$24.00

traditional lasagna with Beyond Meat ragu, vegan bechamel

Gnocchi Del Sud

$25.00

Idaho potato dumplings, crispy vegan sausage, broccoli sauce

Risotto Vegan

$23.00

butternut squash stuffed ravioli, fava bean sauce

Polenta

$26.00

Vegan Dolci

Vegan Tiramisu Italiano

$11.00

homemade vegan ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone, espresso

Vegan Cannoli

$10.00

homemade cannoli shells, vegan ricotta, candied lemon, dark chocolate

Happy Hour Food

Grissini Prosciutto

$5.00

Arancini

$6.00

Spiedino di Gambero

$10.00

Bruschetta

$7.00

Oysters

$9.00

Polpetta xxl

$8.00

Happy Hour Drinks

Spritz

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

La terra trema

$9.00

Albachiara

$9.00

Red Wine

$8.00

White Wine

$8.00

Menabrea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A new generation of Italian cuisine – fresh, light and authentic. By using proper cooking techniques, our flavors are natural and pure. Our menu is a homage to our southern Italian roots and reflects what’s being served in Italy today. You can also find an extensive vegan menu that incorporates many of the best Italian dishes. Try us out and see for yourself why we were voted as one of the top 50 vegan restaurants in the U.S! We believe in sustainability, both in our food and in the design of our restaurant. While our menu focuses on locally grown and seasonal ingredients, our bar and dining areas were created using reclaimed, natural materials. Nothing goes to waste at Civico 1845. Stop in for lunch or dinner, and experience some of the best Italian cuisine you have ever tasted.

Website

Location

1845 India St., San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

