Civico By The Park

review star

No reviews yet

2550 5th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Lasagna Bolognese
Cannoli Civico

Antipasti

Antipasto Di Calabria

$28.00

Chef Selection of Cheese, Meats, Calabrian Croquette, 'Nduja Meatball

Melanzana Affumicata

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan, Smoked Mozzarella, Parmigiano Emulsion, Basil

Fritto Di Mare

$18.00

Lightly Fried Calamari, Shrimp, Zucchini, Spicy Calabrian Chili Mayonaise

Burrata E Prosciutto

$18.00

Wild Arugula, Burrata, Prosciutto San Daniele, Lemon Vinaigrette

Insalate

Cesare By The Park

$10.00

Grilled Romaine wedge, Italian croutons Parmigiano

Insalata Di Pomodori

$10.00

Roma Tomato, Tropea Red Onion, Basil, Olives, Croutons.

Arance E Barbabietole

$12.00

Beets, Arugula, Blood Oranges, Valencia Oranges, Taragon, Hazelnuts

Zucca In Agrodolce

$11.00

Kale, Squash Agrodolce, Grilled Radicchio

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fior di Latte cheese, basil

Rustica

$18.00

Fior di Latte, burrata, rapini, sausage, n’duja.

Calabria

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato, Burrata, Calabrian 'Nduja, Caramelized Onions, Basil

Diavola

$17.00

Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Calabrian Salami, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Pesto E Pomodori

$17.00

Pesto alla Genovese, Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Pine Nuts

Pasta

Pappardelle Brasato

$26.00

slow cooked short rib ragu, cabernet, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Scialatielli Ai Frutti Di Mare

$26.00

Scialatielli, Cherry Tomato, Mussels, Clams, Calamari, Prawns.

Gnocchi Zucca e Formaggi

$18.00

Potato Gnocchi, Butternut Squash Cream, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano, Taleggio, Gruyere, Prosciutto Powder

Fusilli Calabresi

$23.00

Fusilli, Porcini Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Calabrian 'Nduja Sauce

Lasagna Della Nonna

$29.00

Lasagna, Italian Ragu, Calabrian Sausage, Caciocavallo Cheese, Hardboiled Eggs, Calabrian Salame, Parmigiano Reggiano

Secondi Piatti

Bistecca E Patate

$36.00

120z Prime Ribeye, Roasted Potatoes

Pollo Saltimbocca

$25.00

Provolone Stuffed Chicken Breast, Fried Onions, Prosciutto San Daniele, Sage, Date Sauce, Cauliflower

Salmone Agli Agrumi

$24.00

Seared Atlantic Salmon, Glazed Rainbow Carrots, Orange, Grapefruit, Kumquat, Roasted Almonds

Pescespada Alla Mediterranea

$32.00

Grilled Swordfish, Green Olive Puree, Roasted Potatoes, San Marzano Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Berry Caper

Dolci

Tiramisu

$10.00

Ladyfingers, Mascarpone, Espresso

Cannoli Civico

$10.00

Cannoli Shell, Creamy Ricotta, Orange

Mousse Cioccolato

$10.00

Classic Chocolate mousse, Vanilla Cream

Vegan Antipasti

Polpette Vegane

$15.00

Beyond Meatball, Tomato Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella

Salumi E Formaggi

$28.00

Vegan Prosciutto, Calabrian 'Nduja "Meat", Calabrian "Salami", Rice Mozzarella

Caprese Vegana

$16.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Rice Mozzarella, Wild Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

Vegan Pasta

Fusilli Ai Peperoni

$22.00

Vegan Fusili, Bell Pepper Sauce, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Parmigiano

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Lasagna, Beyond Ragu, Soy Bechamel Sauce

Gnocchi Al Pesto Vegano

$21.00

Gnocchi, Vegan Pesto Alla Genovese

Rigatoni Dell'Orto

$19.00

Rigatoni, Seasonal Vegetables, Rice Mozzarella, Crushed Taralli

Scaloppina Al Limone

$21.00

Vegan Chicken Breast, Lemon Sauce, Capers, Olives, Rainbow Carrots

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Margherita

$16.00

Vegan Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil

Ortolana

$15.00

Butternut Squash Cream, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper

Salame

$18.00

Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Salami, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Vegan Dolci

Tiramisu Italiano

$10.00

Vegan Lady Fingers, Espresso, Creamy Vegan Mascarpone

Cannoli Vegani

$10.00

Vegan Shell, Vegan Ricotta, Candied Lemon, Dark Chocolate

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Second location for the famous Civico1845. Now offering Pinsa Romana, Pizza characterized by the lightness of the dough and high quality toppings.

Website

Location

2550 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

