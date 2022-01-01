  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Civil Axe Throwing - Downtown Memphis 372 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

372 South Main Street

Memphis, TN 38103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pub Grub

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Campus Pizza (Cheese)

$9.00

Campus Pizza (Pepperoni/Sausage)

$11.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried Tobasco Pickle Chips

$9.00

Fries

$6.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bang Energy Drink

$3.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Grind City Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Memphis Made Fruit Snacks Hard Seltzers

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Looking for something fun to do in Downtown Memphis? Join us for some axe throwing! We are located on South Main Street (across the street from Slider Inn)! We have food, beverages, and an amazing beer wall!

Location

372 South Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
