Civil Axe Throwing - Downtown Memphis 372 South Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Looking for something fun to do in Downtown Memphis? Join us for some axe throwing! We are located on South Main Street (across the street from Slider Inn)! We have food, beverages, and an amazing beer wall!
372 South Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103
