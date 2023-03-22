  • Home
Civil Grounds Bistro LLC 9860 Main Street

No reviews yet

9860 Main Street

Fairfax, VA 22031

FOOD

BREAKFAST

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Bacon, Egg & your choice of Cheese on your choice of Bagel.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Bacon, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Biscuit.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich

$5.50

Bacon, Egg & your choice of cheese on a Croissant.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on White, Wheat or Sourdough Bread

$4.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Panini

$6.25

Bacon, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a panini.

Bagel - Blueberry

$3.99

Freshly made bagels by Cardinal Bakery with your choice of Philadelphia Cream Cheese or Jelly.

Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin

$3.99

Bagel - Everything

$3.99

Bagel - Onion

$3.99

Bagel - Poppyseed

$3.99

Biscuit w/Sausage Gravy

$4.25

Ham, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$4.99

Ham, Egg & your choice of Cheese on your choice of Bagel.

Ham, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Ham, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Biscuit.

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich

$5.50

Ham, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Croissant.

Ham, Egg & Cheese on White, Wheat or Sourdough Bread

$4.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese Panini

$6.25

Ham, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Panini.

Overnight Oats (Large)

$3.99

Overnight Oats (Regular)

$2.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$4.99

Sausage, Egg & your choice of Cheese on your choice of Bagel.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Sausage, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Biscuit.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich

$5.50

Sausage, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Croissant.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on White, Wheat or Sourdough Bread

$4.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Panini

$6.25

Sausage, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a panini.

COMBO's

Pick 2 Combo

$8.99

Your choice of 2 of the following: 1/2 any Sandwich, 1/2 any Salad or Small Soup.

Sandwich / Chip / Cookie Combo

$10.99

Your choice of any sandwich, a bag of chips and a house made cookie.

DESSERTS & PASTRIES

Almond Savannahs

$1.00

Blueberry Muffins

$1.50

Brownie Bite Cake Pops

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Muffins

$1.50

Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods

$1.50

Coconut Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.50

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$1.99

Greek Yogurt with Granola and your choice of seasonal fruit.

Ice Cream Bar Sundaes

$3.00+

Ice Cream Floats

$3.50+

Your choice of Ice Cream flavor and your choice of Soda.

Lemon Bars

$1.00

Rice Krispie Treats

$1.00

Strawberry Cake Pops

$1.50

Cream Cheese Danish

$1.50

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00

Cranberry Orange Muffins

$1.50

Chocolate Croissant

$0.50

SALADS

Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

$4.00+

Arugula layered with Crisp Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Toasted Pine Nuts. Drizzled with our House Garlic & Herb Vinaigrette.

Bistro Arugula Salad

$4.00+

Chopped Arugula, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Cherry tomatoes and Roasted Sunflower Seeds. Drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Chef Salad

$5.00+

Salad Greens, Crisp Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese & Cherry Tomatoes. Drizzled with Steakhouse Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.00+

A bed of Green Leafy Lettuce topped with juicy Chicken, House Made Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. Drizzled in Steakhouse Caesar Dressing.

Strawberry & Walnut Salad

$4.00+

Salad Greens, Fresh Strawberries and Chopped Walnuts. Drizzled with Steakhouse Poppyseed Dressing.

SANDWICHES & PANINIS

BLT

$4.99

Crisp Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato w/your choice of Sauce on Sourdough Bread.

Caprese

$5.99

Tomato, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze and House Pesto on Ciabatta Bread.

Classic Club

$6.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted White, Wheat or Rye Bread.

French Dip

$8.50

Roast Beef, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms on a French Baguette. Served with Savory Au Jus on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese melted on Sourdough Bread.

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Peppercorn Aioli on French Baguette.

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Tuna Salad, Provolone & American Cheese on Ciabatta Bread.

BBQ Chicken

$5.99

Shredded Rotisserie Chicken steeped in a Tangy-Sweet House BBQ Sauce on a lightly toasted Brioche Bun.

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

Beef Au Jus

Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms

Hidden Valley Golden Honey Mustard Dressing Packet

House Garlic & Herb Vinaigrette

House Pesto

Ken's Steakhouse Balsamic Vinaigrette Packet

Ken's Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing Packet

Ken's Steakhouse Caesar Dressing Packet

Ken's Steakhouse Country French w/Orange Blossom Honey Dressing Packet

Ken's Steakhouse Poppyseed Dressing Packet

Ken's Steakhouse Ranch Packet

Ken's Steakhouse Thousand Island Dressing Packet

Peppercorn Aioli

SIDES

Chips

$1.50

Dill Potato Salad

$2.50

Pickled Cucumbers, Peppers & Onions Salad

$2.50

Savory Trail Mix

$2.50

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$2.50

Small House Salad

$2.50

Zesty Beef Cheese Ball w/ Veggie Sticks

$2.50

SOUPS & STEWS

Beef & Bean Chili

$3.50+

Hearty blend of Spices, Tomatoes, Beans and Beef.

Chicken & Wild Rice

$3.50+

Chicken, Vegetables & Wild Rice slow simmered in a savory broth with a touch of cream.

Chicken Noodle

$3.50+

Chicken, Vegetables, Herbs & Egg Noodles in a Rich Broth.

Classic French Onion

$3.99+

Topped with Gruyere & Croutons

Taco Soup

$3.50+

Zesty Beef, Bean and Veggie soup.

Tomato Bisque

$3.50+

Pureed Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic & Onion with a touch of cream. Perfect pairing with a Grilled Cheese Panini.

DRINKS

HOT Drinks

Coffee - Bold Roast

$1.50+

Coffee - Decaf

$1.50+

Coffee - Medium Roast

$1.50+

Hot Chocolate

$1.50+

Hot Tea

$1.50+

COLD Drinks

A&W Rootbeer

$1.75

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50

Black Stag Vanilla Iced Latte

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$1.75

Deer Park Bottled Water

$0.99

Diet Coke

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.00

Gatorade - Lemon

$2.00

Gatorade - Orange

$2.00

Horizon Organic Low Fat Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Horizon Organic While White Milk

$1.75

Iced Tea / Lemonade

$2.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.99

Pepsi

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Starbucks Espresso & Cream

$2.50

Starbucks Frappuccino - Mocha (9.5 fl oz)

$2.50

Starbucks Frappuccino - Vanilla (13.7 fl oz)

$3.00

Sunkist Orange Soda

$1.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thank you for your business!

Location

9860 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

