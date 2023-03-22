Civil Grounds Bistro LLC 9860 Main Street
9860 Main Street
Fairfax, VA 22031
FOOD
BREAKFAST
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel
Bacon, Egg & your choice of Cheese on your choice of Bagel.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Bacon, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Biscuit.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich
Bacon, Egg & your choice of cheese on a Croissant.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on White, Wheat or Sourdough Bread
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Panini
Bacon, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a panini.
Bagel - Blueberry
Freshly made bagels by Cardinal Bakery with your choice of Philadelphia Cream Cheese or Jelly.
Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin
Bagel - Everything
Bagel - Onion
Bagel - Poppyseed
Biscuit w/Sausage Gravy
Ham, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Ham, Egg & your choice of Cheese on your choice of Bagel.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Ham, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Biscuit.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich
Ham, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Croissant.
Ham, Egg & Cheese on White, Wheat or Sourdough Bread
Ham, Egg & Cheese Panini
Ham, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Panini.
Overnight Oats (Large)
Overnight Oats (Regular)
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Sausage, Egg & your choice of Cheese on your choice of Bagel.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Sausage, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Biscuit.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich
Sausage, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a Croissant.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on White, Wheat or Sourdough Bread
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Panini
Sausage, Egg & your choice of Cheese on a panini.
COMBO's
DESSERTS & PASTRIES
Almond Savannahs
Blueberry Muffins
Brownie Bite Cake Pops
Chocolate Chip Muffins
Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods
Coconut Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Greek Yogurt with Granola and your choice of seasonal fruit.
Ice Cream Bar Sundaes
Ice Cream Floats
Your choice of Ice Cream flavor and your choice of Soda.
Lemon Bars
Rice Krispie Treats
Strawberry Cake Pops
Cream Cheese Danish
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cranberry Orange Muffins
Chocolate Croissant
SALADS
Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad
Arugula layered with Crisp Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Toasted Pine Nuts. Drizzled with our House Garlic & Herb Vinaigrette.
Bistro Arugula Salad
Chopped Arugula, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Cherry tomatoes and Roasted Sunflower Seeds. Drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Chef Salad
Salad Greens, Crisp Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese & Cherry Tomatoes. Drizzled with Steakhouse Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
A bed of Green Leafy Lettuce topped with juicy Chicken, House Made Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. Drizzled in Steakhouse Caesar Dressing.
Strawberry & Walnut Salad
Salad Greens, Fresh Strawberries and Chopped Walnuts. Drizzled with Steakhouse Poppyseed Dressing.
SANDWICHES & PANINIS
BLT
Crisp Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato w/your choice of Sauce on Sourdough Bread.
Caprese
Tomato, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze and House Pesto on Ciabatta Bread.
Classic Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted White, Wheat or Rye Bread.
French Dip
Roast Beef, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Caramelized Mushrooms on a French Baguette. Served with Savory Au Jus on the side.
Grilled Cheese
American, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese melted on Sourdough Bread.
Grilled Chicken
Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Peppercorn Aioli on French Baguette.
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad, Provolone & American Cheese on Ciabatta Bread.
BBQ Chicken
Shredded Rotisserie Chicken steeped in a Tangy-Sweet House BBQ Sauce on a lightly toasted Brioche Bun.
SAUCES & DRESSINGS
Beef Au Jus
Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms
Hidden Valley Golden Honey Mustard Dressing Packet
House Garlic & Herb Vinaigrette
House Pesto
Ken's Steakhouse Balsamic Vinaigrette Packet
Ken's Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing Packet
Ken's Steakhouse Caesar Dressing Packet
Ken's Steakhouse Country French w/Orange Blossom Honey Dressing Packet
Ken's Steakhouse Poppyseed Dressing Packet
Ken's Steakhouse Ranch Packet
Ken's Steakhouse Thousand Island Dressing Packet
Peppercorn Aioli
SIDES
SOUPS & STEWS
Beef & Bean Chili
Hearty blend of Spices, Tomatoes, Beans and Beef.
Chicken & Wild Rice
Chicken, Vegetables & Wild Rice slow simmered in a savory broth with a touch of cream.
Chicken Noodle
Chicken, Vegetables, Herbs & Egg Noodles in a Rich Broth.
Classic French Onion
Topped with Gruyere & Croutons
Taco Soup
Zesty Beef, Bean and Veggie soup.
Tomato Bisque
Pureed Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic & Onion with a touch of cream. Perfect pairing with a Grilled Cheese Panini.
DRINKS
HOT Drinks
COLD Drinks
A&W Rootbeer
Arizona Green Tea
Black Stag Vanilla Iced Latte
Coca-Cola
Deer Park Bottled Water
Diet Coke
Diet Pepsi
Gatorade - Fruit Punch
Gatorade - Lemon
Gatorade - Orange
Horizon Organic Low Fat Chocolate Milk
Horizon Organic While White Milk
Iced Tea / Lemonade
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
Pepsi
Sprite
Starbucks Espresso & Cream
Starbucks Frappuccino - Mocha (9.5 fl oz)
Starbucks Frappuccino - Vanilla (13.7 fl oz)
Sunkist Orange Soda
Tropicana Orange Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
9860 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22031