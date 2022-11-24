Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Civilian Brewing Corps

168 Reviews

$$

14 N Washington St

Spencer, IN 47460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Standard Burger
The Civilian Burger
Mozz Stix

Appetizers *

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.50

Pile of beer battered fries served with house-made beer cheese, beer mustard, and roasted garlic aioli

Poutine

Poutine

$10.00

Pile of beer battered fries sprinkled with Wisconsin cheese curds and smothered in vegetarian brown gravy

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Giant Bavarian pretzel served with house-made beer cheese and beer mustard

Pimento Cheese and Crostini

Pimento Cheese and Crostini

$7.50

House-made pimento cheese spread served with toasted French bread

Wings (Bone-In)

Wings (Bone-In)

$10.00

Six bone-in wings tossed in your choice of Memphis dry rub, Buffalo, or General Tso's sauce

Wings (Boneless)

Wings (Boneless)

$10.00

Eight boneless wings tossed in your choice of Memphis dry rub, Buffalo, or General Tso's sauce

Mozz Stix

Mozz Stix

$6.50

Three hand-cut, hand-breaded ooey-gooey mozzarella stix with choice of marinara or ranch sauce

Salads *

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, candied pecans, cheddar, tomato, and red onion with choice of house-made dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, carrot, bleu cheese, and croutons with choice of house-made dressing

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, and feta topped with house-made falafel and served with warm naan and choice of dressing

Entrees

Classic Cuban

Classic Cuban

$9.50

Sliced ham, pulled pork, Swiss, dill pickle, and house-made beer mustard on a grilled French baguette

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$10.50

Spicy fried chicken, house-made coleslaw, and dill pickle on a pretzel bun

Beer Lover’s Bratwurst

Beer Lover’s Bratwurst

$9.50

Beer-braised bratwurst on a stout bun with beer-braised onions and house-made beer mustard

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and house-made pimento cheese on toasted French baguette

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$11.50

Pasta smothered in house-made cheese sauce and topped with your choice of pulled pork, chicken, or pimento cheese

Standard Burger

Standard Burger

$9.50

A quarter pound steakburger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and choice of cheese

The Civilian Burger

The Civilian Burger

$13.50

Two quarter pound steakburgers, house-made bacon jam, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of cheese

Pimento Burger

Pimento Burger

$13.50

Two quarter pound steakburgers, house-made pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of cheese

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$9.50

House-made bean burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo on a pretzel bun

Falafal

Falafal

$12.00

House-made falafel patty with fresh greens, pickled onion, tapenade, tzatziki, and feta on choice of naan or pretzel bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Pulled pork with BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and pickle on pretzel bun

Bowl Soup

$9.50

Soup of the day! Call for details

Sides*

Side Fries

$3.00

Beer battered steak fries. Add bacon and beer cheese for a real treat

Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Our unique take features kale, brussel sprouts, red cabbage, and pineapple

Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Pasta with house-made cheese sauce. Adding bacon is optional, though recomended

Side Seasonal Vegetables

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Rotating, roasted seasonal vegetable medley

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, and shredded carrot with choice of house-made dressing

Side Poutine

Side Poutine

$5.00

Side of beer battered steak fries topped with cheese curds and brown gravy

Cup Soup

$4.00

Soup of the day! Please call for details

Side Bacon Jam

$1.00

House-made and savory/sweet. It will change your life forever...trust us

Side Pimento

$1.50

Made in house taste of the South

Side Aioli

$0.50

Our signature roasted garlic aioli

Side Ranch

$0.50

Hoosier H2O made in house

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Ketchup

Side Beer Cheese

$0.50

Made with CBC beer and great for fry-dippin!

Side Beer Mustard

$0.50

Course-ground mustard made with CBC beer

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

House-Made!

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

House-Made!

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

House-Made!

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vin

$0.50

House-Made!

Side Garlic Vin

$0.50

House-Made!

Side Yellow Mustard

Side Marinara

$0.50

Kids*

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Drinks*

To-Go Drink

To-Go Drink

$2.00

Lemonade, Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, or house-made Craft Soda

Beer

Growler Fill

Growler Fill

$15.00

64 oz fill of your favorite CBC beer! Visit CivilianBrewingCorps.com/our-beers for individual beer descriptions. ID must be presented upon pickup. Cheers!

Howler Fill

Howler Fill

$8.00

32 oz fill of your favorite CBC beer! Visit CivilianBrewingCorps.com/our-beers for individual beer descriptions. ID must be presented upon pickup. Cheers!

Dessert

Spent Grain Cookie

Spent Grain Cookie

$1.50

VEGAN - Spent brewing grain is given new life when combined with brown sugar, oatmeal, pecans, and dried fruit

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Civilian Brewing Corps is Spencer's destination for great beer and amazing food. We are a family friendly local gathering spot for lunch or dinner that offers weekly food specials with craft beer and soda all made on-site. We hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

14 N Washington St, Spencer, IN 47460

Directions

Gallery
Civilian Brewing Corps image
Civilian Brewing Corps image
Civilian Brewing Corps image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course
orange starNo Reviews
4120 N Mt Carmel Rd Gosport, IN 47433
View restaurantnext
Upland Bloomington
orange starNo Reviews
350 West 11th Street Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Switchyard Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 69
419 N Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Cloverleaf Restaurant South
orange star4.9 • 186
325 E Winslow Rd Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Sahm's at the Pointe - Eagle Point - Bloomington
orange starNo Reviews
2250 E Pointe Rd Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Almost Home Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
17 West Franklin Greencastle, IN 46135
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Spencer
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
No reviews yet
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston