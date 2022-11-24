Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Civilian Brewing Corps
168 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Civilian Brewing Corps is Spencer's destination for great beer and amazing food. We are a family friendly local gathering spot for lunch or dinner that offers weekly food specials with craft beer and soda all made on-site. We hope to see you soon!
Location
14 N Washington St, Spencer, IN 47460
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course
No Reviews
4120 N Mt Carmel Rd Gosport, IN 47433
View restaurant
Sahm's at the Pointe - Eagle Point - Bloomington
No Reviews
2250 E Pointe Rd Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurant