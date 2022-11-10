Civitas- Restaurant- Bar

Main picView gallery

Appetizers (Dinner)

Cheese Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Thomasville Tomme, Willoughby Ferus washed, date and Marcona almond slice

Corn Dogs

$10.00

w/ House Honey Dijon

Extra Corndog

$3.00

Pork Belly

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Oysters, Collards, Parmesan, Bacon & Pernod

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

w/ House Hot Sauce, Bacon & Fresh Dill

Extra Deviled Egg

$3.00

Duck Confit

$16.00Out of stock

Habersham Farms Fingerling Potatoes, Rocket, Natural Jus, Aïoli

Potato Leek Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Oxtail Ravioli

$16.00Out of stock

Oysters Rockefeller

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh Oysters, Collards, Parmesan, Bacon & Pernod

Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

French Fries

$6.00

1 Toasted Sourdough

$2.00

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

w/ Pepper Jelly and Toasted Sourdough

Fried Okra

$11.00Out of stock

w/ House Ranch Dressing

Salads (Dinner)

Chopped Chef

$15.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Onion, Radish, Asher Blue Cheese

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shaved Reggiano Parmesan & Cracked Pepper

Entrees (Dinner)

Civitas Steak

$45.00

Fried Seafood Platter

$30.00

Cornmeal-Fried Fish Filet, Oysters, Bayou La Batre Shrimp, Slaw & Serrano Hush Puppies

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

w/ Ginger Lemongrass Maple Syrup, Miso Butter, Terra Preta Cilantro

Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Gulf Red Snapper on a Toasted Potato Bun w/ Arugula, Side of House Tartar, Hush Puppies

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich Sauce w/ lettuce

Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

w/ Cheese, Onions, Pickles, Special Sauce

Pan-Seared Fish

$40.00

Asian Ribs

$34.00Out of stock

Split

$5.00

Share Plate

Smoked Pulled Pork

$28.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Kids Menu (Dinner)

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$8.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Dessert (Dinner)

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Seasonal Special

$8.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00

Banana Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Raspberry Tart

$9.00

NA Beverages

Ginger Ale - Fever Tree

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Water

Ginger Beer - Fentimans

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2031 Cahaba Rd, Birmingham, AL 35223

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

