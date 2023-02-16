Restaurant header imageView gallery
CJ Blacks

No reviews yet

11300 West State Road 84

Davie, FL 33325

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
1.5 lb Pretzel
CJ's House Salad

FOOD

Appetizer

1.5 lb Pretzel

$16.00

Soft Baked Pretzel with Beer-Cheese Sauce & Marinara

Avocado Toast

$11.00

CJ's Guacamole on Toasted Ciabatta with a side of Pico de Gallo

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprout in a Sweet & Spicy Asian Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$14.00

Hand Cut, Breaded, & Fried to Order. Choice of Wing Sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing and Celery

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

8 Jumbo Shrimp, Lightly Fried. Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce. Served with Celery & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Chips & Pico

$5.00

Fish Dip

$16.00

Served with Jalapenos, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, & Assorted Crackers

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Half Pound Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Basil, White Wine, Butter

Half Pound Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

U-15 Shrimp over Ice with Cocktail Sauce & Lemons

Loaded Potato Skins

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar, Sour Cream on the Side

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Orechiette Pasta, Proper Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar & Gruyere Cheese

One Pound Garlic Shrimp

$38.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Basil, White Wine, Butter

One Pound Shrimp Cocktail

$37.00

U-15 Shrimp over Ice with Cocktail Sauce & Lemons

Queso

$12.00

Served with Pico De Gallo & Fresh Corn Chips

Roasted Oysters

$20.00

Seafood Appetizer

$22.00

Sauteed Shrimp & Calamari in Sweet or Spicy Marinara

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Blistered Sweet Asian Peppers, Lemon, & Himalayan Salt, Side of Remoulade

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Stuffed Artichoke

$15.00

Whole Artchoke Stuffed with Seasoned Bread Crumbs with a Lemon-Garlic Sauce

Waffle Sandwich

$16.00

Flatbreads

Three Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Marinara

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Fresh Mozzrella, Tomatoes, Basil, Marinara

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$16.00

Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Wh. Chic. Flatbread

$16.00

Salads

Asian Salad.

$19.00

Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Lo Mein Noodles, Carrots, Red Peppers, Edamame, Green Onions, Mandarin Oranges, Ginger Dressing, Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Shave Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Carpaccio

$17.00

CJ's House Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrots, Cucumber, Chopped Egg, Green Olives, Cheddar Cheese

Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette

Power Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp & Crab Cobb Salad

$22.00

Mixed Greens, Steamed Shrimp, Super Lump Crab Meat, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Crab Louis Dressing

Spinach Salad w/Chix

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Blackberries, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Black Raspberry Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$22.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrots, Cucumber, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, 7 oz NY Strip Steak

Uncle Leo Salad

$22.00

Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, 7 oz NY Strip

Uncle Leo Sub Chicken

$21.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Soups & Sides

French Onion Soup

$10.00

CJs Own Onion Soup with Crouton, Provolone, Swiss, & Parmesan

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Asparagus Grilled

$9.00

Asparagus Sautéed

$9.00

Asparagus Steamed

$9.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Bowl Sushi Rice

$4.00

Broccoli Sautéed

$7.00

Broccoli Steamed

$7.00

Side Ciabatta Bread

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Mushrooms ala Carte

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$6.00

Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Spinach Sauteed

$6.00

Spinach Steamed

$6.00

Tomato, Cucumber & Onion Salad

$4.00

VOD Sautéed

$6.00

VOD Steamed

$6.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Steaks

12oz NY Strip Steak

$36.00

12 oz NY Strip cooked to perfection. Served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.

16oz NY Strip Steak

$46.00

16 oz NY Strip cooked to perfection. Served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.

22oz Bone-in Ribeye Steak

$56.00

22 oz Bone-In Ribeye Steak, served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.

8oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

8 oz Center cut Filet Mignon, served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.

Sirloin Steak

$29.00Out of stock

12 oz Sirloin Steak, served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$28.00

Slow Cooked & Char Grilled with Our Signature BBQ Sauce, French Fries

Brisket Dinner

$25.00

Tender Brisket in Pan Gravy

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

2 Belgian waffles topped with a fried chicken breast, maple bacon butter and powdered sugar served with sweet potato fries.

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over linguine.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.00

Chicken tenders lightly breaded served with french fries.

Penne ala Blk Chicken

$21.00

Penne ala Blk Shrimp

$24.00

Penne ala Chicken

$21.00

Penne ala Shrimp

$24.00

Penne ala Vodka

$18.00

Penne pasta in a vodka cream sauce with prosciutto, shallots and basil.

Fish

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Light beer battered cod served with french fries.

Mahi Dinner

$18.00

Pan Seared Mahi, served with 2 sides

Salmon Dinner

$24.00

Pan Seared Salmon, served with 2 side items.

Grouper Dinner

$22.00

Pan Seared Grouper, served with side items.

Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

10 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.

15 Wings

$22.00

15 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.

25 Wings

$32.00

25 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.

50 Wings

$60.00

50 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.

100 Wings

$110.00

100 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Plant Based Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Bison Burger

$17.00

1/2 LB Bison, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato

Black & Blue Burger

$17.00

Blackened Burger, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Portobello Mushroom, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Arugula

Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese

CJ Blacks Burger

$20.00

1 LB Angus Burger, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Hamburger

$14.00

1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

In & Out Burger

$16.00

Our Burger, American Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Animal Sauce

Piggy Back Burger

$16.00

Our Burger topped with Pulled BBQ Pork, Cheddar, & Coleslaw

Sonoma Burger

$17.00

Our Burger, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

The Farm Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb Colorado Lamb, Goat Milk Feta, Arugula, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion Jam

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Swiss, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Tender Brisket, Pan Gravy, Fried Onion Strings, Toasted Brioche, Bun

Brooklyn

$15.00

Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsmaic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Boneless Chicken Breast, Lettuce Tomato, Brioche Bun, Choose of Wing Sauce

California Club

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Brioche Bun

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Filet Sliders

$17.00

Filet Mignon, Slider Buns, Grilled Onion, Provolone Cheese

French Dip

$20.00

Shaved "1855" Prime Rib, Provolone, Toasted Hoagie. Au Jus

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grouper Reuben

$19.00

Grilled Grouper, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye

Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Key West

$19.00

Grilled Grouper, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, CJ's Tartar, Toasted Brioche Bun

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Maine Lobster, Celery, Onion, Lemon, Mayo, Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Lobster Roll

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Tartar on Side, Lemon

Manhattan

$16.00

CJ's Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye

Mona Lisa

$17.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsmaic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta

Soprano

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Pesto, Toasted Ciabatta

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Meat and Toasted Rye

BLT

$12.00

Kid's

Kid's Burger Bites

$7.95

Cooked well done. Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.

Kid's Penne

$7.95

Cooked well done. Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Kid's Applesauce

$2.00

Kid's Extra Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kid's Fries

$2.00

Kid's Fruit

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Gelato Bowl

$7.00

Gelato Scoop

$3.00

Gluten Free Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Salted Caramel Gelato & Waffle Sundae

$12.00

Strawberry WaffleCake

$9.00

Molten Lava

$10.00

Peppermint Cheesecake

$13.00

Neapolitan

$13.00

Raspberry Lemon

$13.00

Orange Creamsicle

$13.00

Espresso

$13.00

Add-On Proteins

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$4.00

Jumbo Shrimp (4)

$11.00

Super Lump Crab Meat (2oz)

$12.00

7oz NY Strip

$15.00

8oz Burger

$6.00

Grouper

$13.00

Mahi

$11.00

Salmon

$12.00

Chicken Grilled

$8.00

Chicken Blknd

$8.00

Chix Breast Fried

$8.00

Chix Strips Fried

$8.00

Beyond Patty

$10.00

Black Bean Patty

$7.00

Bison Patty

$7.00

Lamb Patty

$7.00

Turkey Patty

$6.00

Brisket

$9.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Corned Beef

$9.00

Add-on Items (Copy)

$ 2oz Bleu Cheese & Celery

$1.75

$ 4oz Bleu Cheese & Celery

$2.50

$ 4oz Grilled Onions

$1.00

$ 4oz Mushrooms

$2.00

$ 4oz Roasted Peppers

$2.00

$ Add Bacon (2 slices)

$3.00

$ Animal Sauce

$1.00+

$ Bacon Bits

$ BBQ

$1.00+

$ Bleu Cheese

$2.00+

$ Brown Gravy

$1.00

$ Buffalo Sauce

$0.75+

$ Cheese

$1.00

$ Egg

$2.00

$ Extra 2 oz Remoulade

$1.00

$ Extra Beer Cheese Sauce

$2.00

$ Extra Marinara

$2.00

$ Honey Mustard

$1.00+

$ Mayo

$1.00

$ Pico De Gallo

$2.50

$ Ranch

$1.00+

$ Sour Cream

$2.00

$ Tarter

$1.00

$ Teriyaki

$1.00+

$ Tomato

$1.00

DINNER SPECIALS

CJ's Favorites

Raspberry Point Oysters each

$2.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Large Charcuterie

$25.00

Burrata & Tomato Salad

$15.00

Daily Specials

Meatloaf

$24.00

BTL Caymus Suisun

$89.00

BTL Stags Chardonnay

$50.00

Salmon Bowl

$28.00

Yellow Edge Grouper

$38.00

Bone-In Filet

$89.00

Street Corn Dip

$16.00

1/2 Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.00

One lb Peel & Eat

$28.00

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$25.00

Chicken Breast Filled with Prosciutto & Swiss, Panko Crust, Demi, Mashed Potatoes

Pork Chop

$36.00

1 lb Bone-in Pork Chop Stuffed with Spinach, Pancetta, & Manchego, over Mashed Potatoes topped with a Mushroom-Marsala Demi

Fried ravioliu

$12.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$25.00

eggplant stack

$16.00

Seafood cannelonni

$36.00

SUSHI (3PD)

Appetizers

Aburi Asst.

$16.80

Aburi Salmon

$12.00

Bowl Brown Rice

$4.80

Bowl Sushi Rice

$3.60

Edamame - Spicy

$7.20

Edamame - Steamed

$7.20

Filet Salt Block

$30.00

Gyoza Dumplings

$8.40

Hamachi Karma

$14.40

Iidako (Baby Octopus)

$12.00

Kanisu

$10.80

Peppered Tataki

$21.60

Sakesu

$14.40

Salmon Cucumber Bite

$18.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$20.40

Shumai Shrimp

$8.40

Steak Tataki

$24.00

Sunomono Conch

$12.00

Sunomono Crab

$9.60

Sunomono Mix

$14.40

Sunomono Octopus

$12.00

Sushi (Nigiri) Appetizer

$14.40

Sushi Platter $100

$120.00

Tako Lemon Yuzu

$12.00

Tuna Tataki

$20.40

Tuna Yuke

$16.80

Usuzukuri Salmon

$19.20

Usuzukuri Tuna

$21.60

Usuzukuri YellowTail

$21.60

Rolls

American Dream Roll

$16.80

Big Foot Roll

$21.60

Black Magic Roll

$18.00

Boston Roll

$9.60

California Roll

$8.40

Cooked Salmon California Roll

$12.20

Dancing Eel Roll

$19.20

Dancing Shrimp Roll

$16.80

Dragon Roll

$16.80

Eel Roll

$12.00

Florida Roll

$16.80

Heart Attack Roll

$21.60

JB Roll

$12.00

King Crab Roll

$26.40Out of stock

LaLa Roll

$18.00

Mango Tango Roll

$18.00

Mexican Roll

$12.00

Miami Hurricane Roll

$14.40

Negihama Roll

$9.60

Rainbow Roll

$14.40

Refreshing Roll

$21.60

Salmon California Roll

$12.00

Salmon Roll

$8.40

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.60

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Spicy Lover Roll

$19.20

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spider Roll

$14.40

Super Duper Roll

$20.40

Super Volcano Roll

$21.60

Tuna California Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$8.40

Veggie Roll

$12.00

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Wow Roll

$21.60

Yellow Fever Roll

$18.00

Salads

Chuka Ika (Squid Salad)

$12.00

Marinated Squid mixed with Japanese Vegetables and Fresh Cucumber

Crab Avocado Salad

$9.60

Imitation Crab, Avocado and Masago mixed with Japanese Mayo

Kamikaze Salad

$16.80

Mixed Imitation Crab, Octopus, Conch, Masago and Cucumber Seaweed Salad with Spicy Kimchi Sauce

Poke Bowl Combo

$21.60Out of stock

Poke Bowl Salmon

$21.60Out of stock

Poke Bowl Tuna

$21.60Out of stock

Sashimi Salad

$21.60

Seaweed Salad

$7.20

Tunacado Salad

$16.80

Diced Tuna, Avocado, Fresh Salad with Japaneze Yuzu Wasabi Dressing with Sprinkled Rice Crisp on top

Sashimi

Ama Ebi Sashimi (1 pc)

$6.00

Cobia Sashimi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Conch Sashimi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Eel Sashimi (1 pc)

$6.00

Hamachi Sashimi (2 pcs)

$8.40

Hokkaido Sashimi (1 pc)

$9.60

Ika Sashimi (1 pc)

$4.80

Ikura Sashimi (1 pc)

$6.00

Krab Sashimi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Masago Sashimi (1 pc)

$6.00

Octopus Sashimi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Quail Egg Sashimi (1 pc)

$1.20

Salmon Sashimi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Sashimi Deluxe Combo

$55.20

Sashimi Regular Combo

$31.20

Shrimp Sashimi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Smk Salmon Sashimi (2 pcs)

$6.00Out of stock

Surf Clam Sashimi (1 pc)

$4.80

Tamago Sashimi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Tobiko Sashimi (1 pc)

$4.80

Toro Sashimi (2 pcs)

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Uni Sashimi (1 pc)

$12.00Out of stock

Wahoo Sashimi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Sushi (Nigiri)

Ama Ebi Sushi (1 pc)

$6.00

Cobia Sushi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Conch Sushi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Eel Sushi (1 pc)

$6.00

Hamachi Sushi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Hokkaido Scallop Sushi (1 pc)

$9.60

Ika (Squid) Sushi (1 pc)

$4.80

Ikura Sushi (1 pc)

$4.80

Krab Sushi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Masago Sushi (1 pc)

$4.80

Octopus Sushi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Quail Egg Sushi (1 pc)

$1.20

Salmon Sushi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Shrimp Sushi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Smoked Salmon Sushi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Surf Clam Sushi (1 pc)

$4.80

Sushi Deluxe Combo

$33.60

Sushi Regular Combo

$21.60

Tamago Sushi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Tobiko Sushi (1 pc)

$4.80

Toro Sushi (2 pcs)

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Sushi (2 pcs)

$6.00

Uni Sushi (1 pc)

$14.40Out of stock

Wahoo Sushi (2 pcs)

$4.80

Hand Rolls

Spicy Salmon HR

$7.20

Spicy Tuna HR

$8.40

Clothing

Long Sleeve T-Shirts

Small (ls)

$20.00

Medium (ls)

$20.00

Large (ls)

$20.00

X-Large (ls)

$20.00

XXL (ls)

$25.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirts

Small (ss)

$12.00

Medium (ss)

$12.00

Large (ss)

$12.00

X-Large (ss)

$12.00

XXL (ss)

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

CJ Blacks is a family-owned restaurant in Davie, Florida. Our American Cuisine offers premium Angus Beef and Antibiotic Free Chicken for your quality dining experience. In addition to our Daily Specials our large menu offers Steaks, Seafood, Chicken, Sandwiches, Burgers, Wings, and Fresh Salads. Relax in our warm Rustic Industrial atmosphere where we have two full service bars offering a vast selection of Spirits, Bourbon, Whiskey, Specialty Drinks and Wine including wine bottle service. Large Party Seating

Website

Location

11300 West State Road 84, Davie, FL 33325

Directions

Gallery
CJ Blacks image
CJ Blacks image
CJ Blacks image

