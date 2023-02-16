- Home
CJ Blacks
No reviews yet
11300 West State Road 84
Davie, FL 33325
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizer
1.5 lb Pretzel
Soft Baked Pretzel with Beer-Cheese Sauce & Marinara
Avocado Toast
CJ's Guacamole on Toasted Ciabatta with a side of Pico de Gallo
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel Sprout in a Sweet & Spicy Asian Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Strips
Hand Cut, Breaded, & Fried to Order. Choice of Wing Sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing and Celery
Buffalo Shrimp
8 Jumbo Shrimp, Lightly Fried. Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce. Served with Celery & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Chips & Pico
Fish Dip
Served with Jalapenos, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, & Assorted Crackers
Fried Calamari
Fried Pickles
Half Pound Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Basil, White Wine, Butter
Half Pound Shrimp Cocktail
U-15 Shrimp over Ice with Cocktail Sauce & Lemons
Loaded Potato Skins
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar, Sour Cream on the Side
Mac & Cheese
Orechiette Pasta, Proper Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar & Gruyere Cheese
One Pound Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Basil, White Wine, Butter
One Pound Shrimp Cocktail
U-15 Shrimp over Ice with Cocktail Sauce & Lemons
Queso
Served with Pico De Gallo & Fresh Corn Chips
Roasted Oysters
Seafood Appetizer
Sauteed Shrimp & Calamari in Sweet or Spicy Marinara
Shishito Peppers
Blistered Sweet Asian Peppers, Lemon, & Himalayan Salt, Side of Remoulade
Spinach Dip
Stuffed Artichoke
Whole Artchoke Stuffed with Seasoned Bread Crumbs with a Lemon-Garlic Sauce
Waffle Sandwich
Flatbreads
Salads
Asian Salad.
Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Lo Mein Noodles, Carrots, Red Peppers, Edamame, Green Onions, Mandarin Oranges, Ginger Dressing, Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shave Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Carpaccio
CJ's House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrots, Cucumber, Chopped Egg, Green Olives, Cheddar Cheese
Greek Salad
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette
Power Bowl
Shrimp & Crab Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Steamed Shrimp, Super Lump Crab Meat, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Crab Louis Dressing
Spinach Salad w/Chix
Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Blackberries, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Black Raspberry Vinaigrette
Steak Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrots, Cucumber, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, 7 oz NY Strip Steak
Uncle Leo Salad
Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, 7 oz NY Strip
Uncle Leo Sub Chicken
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Soups & Sides
French Onion Soup
CJs Own Onion Soup with Crouton, Provolone, Swiss, & Parmesan
New England Clam Chowder
Soup Du Jour
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
French Fries
Sweet Fries
Truffle Fries
Asparagus Grilled
Asparagus Sautéed
Asparagus Steamed
Baked Potato
Bowl Sushi Rice
Broccoli Sautéed
Broccoli Steamed
Side Ciabatta Bread
Cole Slaw
Mushrooms ala Carte
Rice Pilaf
Sliced Tomatoes
Smashed Potatoes
Spinach Sauteed
Spinach Steamed
Tomato, Cucumber & Onion Salad
VOD Sautéed
VOD Steamed
Side Pasta
Steaks
12oz NY Strip Steak
12 oz NY Strip cooked to perfection. Served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.
16oz NY Strip Steak
16 oz NY Strip cooked to perfection. Served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.
22oz Bone-in Ribeye Steak
22 oz Bone-In Ribeye Steak, served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.
8oz Filet Mignon
8 oz Center cut Filet Mignon, served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.
Sirloin Steak
12 oz Sirloin Steak, served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.
Entrees
BBQ Ribs
Slow Cooked & Char Grilled with Our Signature BBQ Sauce, French Fries
Brisket Dinner
Tender Brisket in Pan Gravy
Chicken & Waffles
2 Belgian waffles topped with a fried chicken breast, maple bacon butter and powdered sugar served with sweet potato fries.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over linguine.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Chicken tenders lightly breaded served with french fries.
Penne ala Blk Chicken
Penne ala Blk Shrimp
Penne ala Chicken
Penne ala Shrimp
Penne ala Vodka
Penne pasta in a vodka cream sauce with prosciutto, shallots and basil.
Fish
Wings
10 Wings
10 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.
15 Wings
15 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.
25 Wings
25 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.
50 Wings
50 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.
100 Wings
100 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.
Burgers
Beyond Burger
Plant Based Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Bison Burger
1/2 LB Bison, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato
Black & Blue Burger
Blackened Burger, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Black Bean Burger
Portobello Mushroom, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Arugula
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
CJ Blacks Burger
1 LB Angus Burger, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
Hamburger
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
In & Out Burger
Our Burger, American Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Animal Sauce
Piggy Back Burger
Our Burger topped with Pulled BBQ Pork, Cheddar, & Coleslaw
Sonoma Burger
Our Burger, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
The Farm Burger
1/2 lb Colorado Lamb, Goat Milk Feta, Arugula, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion Jam
Turkey Burger
Swiss, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Tender Brisket, Pan Gravy, Fried Onion Strings, Toasted Brioche, Bun
Brooklyn
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsmaic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Boneless Chicken Breast, Lettuce Tomato, Brioche Bun, Choose of Wing Sauce
California Club
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Brioche Bun
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Filet Sliders
Filet Mignon, Slider Buns, Grilled Onion, Provolone Cheese
French Dip
Shaved "1855" Prime Rib, Provolone, Toasted Hoagie. Au Jus
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grouper Reuben
Grilled Grouper, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye
Grouper Sandwich
Key West
Grilled Grouper, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, CJ's Tartar, Toasted Brioche Bun
Lobster Roll
Maine Lobster, Celery, Onion, Lemon, Mayo, Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Lobster Roll
Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Tartar on Side, Lemon
Manhattan
CJ's Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye
Mona Lisa
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsmaic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta
Soprano
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Pesto, Toasted Ciabatta
Hot Corned Beef Sandwich
Meat and Toasted Rye
BLT
Kid's
Kid's Burger Bites
Cooked well done. Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.
Kid's Penne
Cooked well done. Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Kid's Applesauce
Kid's Extra Mac & Cheese
Kid's Fries
Kid's Fruit
Desserts
Add-On Proteins
Hard Boiled Eggs (2)
Jumbo Shrimp (4)
Super Lump Crab Meat (2oz)
7oz NY Strip
8oz Burger
Grouper
Mahi
Salmon
Chicken Grilled
Chicken Blknd
Chix Breast Fried
Chix Strips Fried
Beyond Patty
Black Bean Patty
Bison Patty
Lamb Patty
Turkey Patty
Brisket
Pulled Pork
Corned Beef
Add-on Items (Copy)
$ 2oz Bleu Cheese & Celery
$ 4oz Bleu Cheese & Celery
$ 4oz Grilled Onions
$ 4oz Mushrooms
$ 4oz Roasted Peppers
$ Add Bacon (2 slices)
$ Animal Sauce
$ Bacon Bits
$ BBQ
$ Bleu Cheese
$ Brown Gravy
$ Buffalo Sauce
$ Cheese
$ Egg
$ Extra 2 oz Remoulade
$ Extra Beer Cheese Sauce
$ Extra Marinara
$ Honey Mustard
$ Mayo
$ Pico De Gallo
$ Ranch
$ Sour Cream
$ Tarter
$ Teriyaki
$ Tomato
DINNER SPECIALS
CJ's Favorites
Daily Specials
Meatloaf
BTL Caymus Suisun
BTL Stags Chardonnay
Salmon Bowl
Yellow Edge Grouper
Bone-In Filet
Street Corn Dip
1/2 Peel & Eat Shrimp
One lb Peel & Eat
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Chicken Breast Filled with Prosciutto & Swiss, Panko Crust, Demi, Mashed Potatoes
Pork Chop
1 lb Bone-in Pork Chop Stuffed with Spinach, Pancetta, & Manchego, over Mashed Potatoes topped with a Mushroom-Marsala Demi
Fried ravioliu
Mushroom Ravioli
eggplant stack
Seafood cannelonni
SUSHI (3PD)
Appetizers
Aburi Asst.
Aburi Salmon
Bowl Brown Rice
Bowl Sushi Rice
Edamame - Spicy
Edamame - Steamed
Filet Salt Block
Gyoza Dumplings
Hamachi Karma
Iidako (Baby Octopus)
Kanisu
Peppered Tataki
Sakesu
Salmon Cucumber Bite
Sashimi Appetizer
Shumai Shrimp
Steak Tataki
Sunomono Conch
Sunomono Crab
Sunomono Mix
Sunomono Octopus
Sushi (Nigiri) Appetizer
Sushi Platter $100
Tako Lemon Yuzu
Tuna Tataki
Tuna Yuke
Usuzukuri Salmon
Usuzukuri Tuna
Usuzukuri YellowTail
Rolls
American Dream Roll
Big Foot Roll
Black Magic Roll
Boston Roll
California Roll
Cooked Salmon California Roll
Dancing Eel Roll
Dancing Shrimp Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel Roll
Florida Roll
Heart Attack Roll
JB Roll
King Crab Roll
LaLa Roll
Mango Tango Roll
Mexican Roll
Miami Hurricane Roll
Negihama Roll
Rainbow Roll
Refreshing Roll
Salmon California Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Lover Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
Super Duper Roll
Super Volcano Roll
Tuna California Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
Volcano Roll
Wow Roll
Yellow Fever Roll
Salads
Chuka Ika (Squid Salad)
Marinated Squid mixed with Japanese Vegetables and Fresh Cucumber
Crab Avocado Salad
Imitation Crab, Avocado and Masago mixed with Japanese Mayo
Kamikaze Salad
Mixed Imitation Crab, Octopus, Conch, Masago and Cucumber Seaweed Salad with Spicy Kimchi Sauce
Poke Bowl Combo
Poke Bowl Salmon
Poke Bowl Tuna
Sashimi Salad
Seaweed Salad
Tunacado Salad
Diced Tuna, Avocado, Fresh Salad with Japaneze Yuzu Wasabi Dressing with Sprinkled Rice Crisp on top
Sashimi
Ama Ebi Sashimi (1 pc)
Cobia Sashimi (2 pcs)
Conch Sashimi (2 pcs)
Eel Sashimi (1 pc)
Hamachi Sashimi (2 pcs)
Hokkaido Sashimi (1 pc)
Ika Sashimi (1 pc)
Ikura Sashimi (1 pc)
Krab Sashimi (2 pcs)
Masago Sashimi (1 pc)
Octopus Sashimi (2 pcs)
Quail Egg Sashimi (1 pc)
Salmon Sashimi (2 pcs)
Sashimi Deluxe Combo
Sashimi Regular Combo
Shrimp Sashimi (2 pcs)
Smk Salmon Sashimi (2 pcs)
Surf Clam Sashimi (1 pc)
Tamago Sashimi (2 pcs)
Tobiko Sashimi (1 pc)
Toro Sashimi (2 pcs)
Tuna Sashimi (2 pcs)
Uni Sashimi (1 pc)
Wahoo Sashimi (2 pcs)
Sushi (Nigiri)
Ama Ebi Sushi (1 pc)
Cobia Sushi (2 pcs)
Conch Sushi (2 pcs)
Eel Sushi (1 pc)
Hamachi Sushi (2 pcs)
Hokkaido Scallop Sushi (1 pc)
Ika (Squid) Sushi (1 pc)
Ikura Sushi (1 pc)
Krab Sushi (2 pcs)
Masago Sushi (1 pc)
Octopus Sushi (2 pcs)
Quail Egg Sushi (1 pc)
Salmon Sushi (2 pcs)
Shrimp Sushi (2 pcs)
Smoked Salmon Sushi (2 pcs)
Surf Clam Sushi (1 pc)
Sushi Deluxe Combo
Sushi Regular Combo
Tamago Sushi (2 pcs)
Tobiko Sushi (1 pc)
Toro Sushi (2 pcs)
Tuna Sushi (2 pcs)
Uni Sushi (1 pc)
Wahoo Sushi (2 pcs)
Hand Rolls
Clothing
Long Sleeve T-Shirts
Short Sleeve T-Shirts
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
CJ Blacks is a family-owned restaurant in Davie, Florida. Our American Cuisine offers premium Angus Beef and Antibiotic Free Chicken for your quality dining experience. In addition to our Daily Specials our large menu offers Steaks, Seafood, Chicken, Sandwiches, Burgers, Wings, and Fresh Salads. Relax in our warm Rustic Industrial atmosphere where we have two full service bars offering a vast selection of Spirits, Bourbon, Whiskey, Specialty Drinks and Wine including wine bottle service. Large Party Seating
11300 West State Road 84, Davie, FL 33325