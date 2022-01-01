Restaurant header imageView gallery

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

725 Reviews

$$

9413 West St

Manassas, VA 20110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed Crab Legs
Shrimp Tacos
1/2 lb. Spiced Shrimp

Mimosa Flights

When Preparing: Add puree to glass first, and then very slowly add champagne. Be careful, champagne will foam over if poured to quickly.

Mimosa flight

$20.24

Growler Fill

$18.00

APPETIZERS

Blackened Beef Tips

$10.99

Cubed Filet, prepared to temp and served with Dijon cream dipping sauce.

Crab Fries

$9.99

Fries smothered in our She-Crab Soup, topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat and cheddar cheese.

Crab Stack

$15.99

Jumbo lump crab meat piled over pineapple mango salsa, cucumber, and avocado with a cucumber wasabi aioli.

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Fresh Mushrooms stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab and broiled to golden brown.

Calamari

$10.99

Crispy fried calamari, lightly tossed in tempura flour and fried golden brown. Served with spicy dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Deep fried dill pickle slices, served with a spicy dipping sauce

Hush Puppy Basket

$8.99

A dozen fresh fried hush puppies, served with drawn butter.

Crab Dip

$11.99

Wings

$11.99

Shrimp Platter App

$12.99

She-Crab Soup

$7.99

Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.

Cup of Soup

$3.99

As App

1/2 Hush Puppy

$3.50

ENTREES

Scallops

$21.99

Pan seared scallops, served with cauliflower rice, sauteed brussel sprouts and a blackberry reduction sauce.

Blackened Mahi-Mahi

$18.99

A blackened mahi mahi filet, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts. Topped with pineapple mango salsa. *Currently sold out of Mango Salsa*

Cedar Plank Salmon

$17.99

Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.

Crab Cakes

$24.99

Two jumbo lump crab cakes, served with broccolini and garlic mashed potatoes, with a side of remoulade sauce.

Rockfish

$20.99

Fresh rockfish topped with a Jumbo lump crab cake, served with garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini and smothered in our own She-Crab Soup.

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.

Fried Oyster Platter

$18.99

A dozen golden fried oysters lightly fried. Served with french fries and tarter sauce.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$19.99

Fresh lobster meat and a Boursin cheese sauce baked golden brown, served with broccolini.

Lure of the Sea

$19.99

A fried dinner platter with, oysters, shrimp, and hush puppies served with french fries.

N'awlins Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Cajun shrimp sautéed in garlic and olive oil with hickory smoked bacon & scallions served over cheesy cheddar grits.

Filet and Scallops

$29.99

Fried Shrimp Dinner Platter

$18.99

Twin Grilled Lobster Tails

$29.99

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$6.99

Kids Crab Legs w/Fries

$10.99

Kids Fried Shrimp w/Fries

$7.99

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$6.99

RAW BAR

1/2 lb. Spiced Shrimp

$11.99

Poke Bowl

$11.99

Sushi grade Ahi tuna,layered over seaweed salad, edamame and avocado. Topped with an Asian sesame dressing

Steamed Crab Legs

$24.99

A full pound of beautifully steamed Snow Crab Legs.

Full Dzn Oysters

$19.99

Fresh shucked oysters served in half dozen and full dozen portions.

Full lb. Spiced Shrimp

$19.99

Sautéed Mussels

$9.99

Sautéed in a tomato olive and white wine sauce with Crostini

Steamed Clams

$9.99

Served in a compound lemon butter broth with Crostini.

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Shrimp cocktail served as half pound with a zesty cocktail sauce.

oyster $2

$2.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen $2

$12.00Out of stock

dozen $2

$24.00Out of stock

SALADS

Ahi Tuna Salad

$11.99

Seared Ahi Tuna on a bed of shredded kale tossed in a asian sesame dressing. Topped with mandarin oranges, edamame, toasted almonds, and crispy wonton strips.

Black & Bleu Salad

$11.99

Field greens with blackened steak, roasted peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, and tobacco onions.

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried chicken, field greens, tomatoes, onions, bacon, jack cheese, croutons and buttermilk ranch dressing

Finz House Salad

$6.99

Shredded kale tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with candied pecans, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Grilled Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.

Wedge Salad

$6.99

½ a head of Iceberg lettuce doused with our homemade blue cheese dressing then topped with crispy bacon, diced tomato, and chopped onion.

Yum-Yum Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, vegetables, pepperoncinis and red peppers over a field green salad, topped with our spicy Yum-Yum sauce.

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

SANDWICHES

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce.

Fried Oyster Po' Boy

$12.99

Golden Fried Oysters served with shredded lettuce, tomato, and remoulade on a toasted ciabatta bread

Lobster Roll

$16.99

Salmon BLT

$14.99

Seared salmon served with a lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon on ciabatta.

Flat Iron Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Rib-eye steak, grilled peppers and onions, and provolone cheese. Served on ciabatta.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tender chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lemon aioli.

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.99

Burger (Wheelhouse)

$11.99

½ pound burger on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tobacco onions.

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$11.99

Ahi tuna marinaded in a ginger soy sauce, on a bed of seasoned seaweed salad and pineapple mango salsa.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$11.99

Blackened Mahi Mahi,on a bed of spring mix, pico de gallo, and a chimichurri aoli.

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Grilled Chili lime marinated shrimp topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and a cilantro cream sauce.

Baja Flatbread

$11.99

A thin flat bread with pineapple mango salsa, pico de gallo, and grilled shrimp. Topped with jack cheese, and lemon aioli

Sides

Broccolini

$2.99

Carrots/Celery

$1.50

Cauliflower Mash

$2.99

Chips

$2.99

Crustini

$0.99

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99Out of stock

Grits

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Solo Fried Oyster

$1.50

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Hush Puppies

$2.50

DESSERTS

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$6.99

New York Cheesecake whole ripe bananas infused with banana liqueur

Granny Apple Crisp

$6.99

Perfect combination of Granny Smith apples with just the right amount of sugar and cinnamon and a buttery crumb topping

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Made from scratch. Your Search is over!

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Light and creamy filling made Reese's creamy peanut butter and then topped with Reese's peanut butter cups

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.99

BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.04

Diet Coke

$3.04

Sprite

$3.04

Ginger Ale

$3.04

Iced Tea

$3.04

Mr. Pibb

$3.04

Barq's

$3.04

Cranberry

$3.04

Lemonade

$3.04

Orange

$3.04

Pineapple

$3.04

Grapefruit

$3.04

Apple

$3.04

Hot Tea

$3.04

Coffee

$3.04

Milk

$3.04

Employee Red Bull

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.75

Btl H2O

$1.25

DOMESTIC BOTTLE BEER

W/ Glass

$0.25

Bold Rock

$6.50

Bud Light Btl

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite bottle

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guinness

$6.50

Heineken

$6.00

Cherry Claw

$6.50

Mango Claw

$6.50

Seasonal Bottles

Austin Blood Orange Cider

$6.50

Austin Pineapple

$6.50

Beals Lager

$6.50

Bells Amber Ale

$6.50

Bells Two Hearted

$6.50

Breakfast Stout

$6.50

Canteen Watermelon Vodka Soda

$6.50Out of stock

Crazy Pils

$8.25

DBB Grapefruit Smash

$6.50

DBB Orange Smash

$6.50

Ed Fitz Great Lakes

$6.50

Golden Monkey

$6.50

Grapefruit Sculpin

$6.50

Hazy Jane Brewdog

$8.25

Heart&Soul IPA

$8.25

Honor Classic Lager

$6.50

Jai Alai

$6.50

Lake Life

$8.25

Lagunitas Hazy IPA

$6.50

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$6.50

Lucy Juicy

$8.25

Modelo

$6.00

Modern Times Rose

$8.25

RAR Hef

$6.50

Star Hill Roxanne

$6.50

SeaQuench Dogfish

$6.50

Slighty Mighty

$6.50

Sour Monkey

$6.50

Suns Out Hops Out

$6.50

Switchback

$6.50

Ten Bends New England IPA

$8.25

Three Notched IPA Min Man

$6.50

Two Juicy

$8.25

Three Notched Passionfruit Gose

$6.50

Three Notch King Of Clouds

$8.25

Topo Chico

$6.50

12oz 1st Fri

$6.50

16oz 1st Fri

$8.25

W/ Glass

$0.25

Zombie Dust

$6.50

Passion Fruit Gose

$8.25

Raspberry Empress

$8.00

Ballad Watermelon Gose

$8.00

Dogfish Vodka crush

$6.25

Pumkin

$8.25

Three Notched Apple Crumb

$6.50

OBH Orange Vanilla CM Stout

$8.25

RED WINE

Mondavi Cab Sauv GLS

$6.25

Mondavi Merlot GLS

$6.25

Alpataco Malbec GLS

$8.25

Deloach Pinot Noir GLS

$8.25

Coppola Red Blend GLS

$9.25

Sterling Cab Sauv GLS

$8.25

Rutherford Cab Sauv GLS

$10.25

Taylor Floodgate

$11.25

Alpataco Malbec BTL

$30.00

Coppola Diamond Red Blend BTL

$34.00

Deloach Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Rutherford Ranch Cab Sauv BTL

$39.00

Sterling Vintner's Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$30.00

J.Lohr Cabernet BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Sledge Hammer Red Zinfandale BTL

$34.00

Sebastini Merlot BTL

$34.00

WHITE WINE

Mondavi Chard GLS

$6.25

Coppola Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.25

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc GLS

$9.25

Schmitt Sohne Riesling GLS

$7.75

K.J Chard GLS

$7.25

Woodbridge White Zin GLS

$6.25

Twisted Moscato GLS

$7.25

Champagne

$7.25

Coppola Diamond Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Coppola Directors Cut Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00

Schmitt Sohne Riesling BTL

$28.00

Twisted Moscato BTL

$26.00

J Roget Brut Champagne

$22.00

Rose BTL

$26.00

Woodbridge White Zin BTL

$25.00

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$5.25

Absolut

$7.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.25

Grey Goose

$9.25

Kettle 1

$9.25

Ketel 1 Botanicals

$9.25

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.25

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.25

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.25

Smirnoff Orange

$7.25

Smirnoff Peach

$7.25

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.25

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.25

Smirnoff Whipped

$7.25

Stoli

$7.25

Stoners Vodka

$7.25

Titos

$8.50

Well Rum

$5.25

Bacardi

$7.25

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Captain White

$7.25Out of stock

Goslings

$7.25

Malibu

$7.25

Myers

$7.75

Papa Pilar

$8.25

Well Gin

$5.25

Beefeaters

$7.25

Hendricks

$8.25

Roku

$8.75

Sapphire

$8.25

Strange Monkey

$7.25Out of stock

Tanq

$7.25

Tanq 10

$8.25

Tequila

$5.25

1800 Tequila

$7.25

Avion

$10.25

Casamigos Silver

$10.25

Cuervo

$7.25

Espolon

$8.25

Hornitos

$7.25

Patron Silver

$10.25

Well Bourbon/Whiskey

$5.25

Basil Haydens

$11.25

Wild Turkey

$7.25

Jameson Orange

$8.75

Basil Hayden Drk Rye

$10.25

Birddog

$7.25

Buff Trace

$11.25

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.25

Bulleit Rye

$7.25

Bushmills

$7.25

C&C

$7.25

Crown

$7.25

Crown Apple

$7.25

Crown Black

$7.25

Fireball

$6.25

Gentlemen Jack

$8.25

Jameson

$8.75

Woodford

$10.25

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jim Beam

$7.25

Knob Creek

$7.25

Longbranch Turkey

$7.25

Makers Mark

$7.25

Paddy's

$7.25

Red stag

$7.25

Seagrams 7

$7.25

Seagrams VO

$7.25

Skrewball

$7.25

Soco

$7.25

Tullamore Dew

$8.75

Basil Haydens Drk Rye

$11.25

VA Highland

$10.25

Well Scotch

$7.25

Balvenie

$12.25

Chivas

$7.25

Dewars

$7.25

J&B

$7.75

JW Black

$10.25

JW Blue

$32.25

Lagavulin

$22.25

Laphroaig

$12.25

Macallan 12

$14.25

Monkey Shoulder

$8.25

Glenlivet 12

$12.25

Glenfiddich12

$12.25

Courvoisier

$11.25

Remy

$12.25

Oban 14

$18.99

Ameretto

$5.25

B&B

$7.75

Buttershots

$5.25

Cointreau

$7.25

Disaronno

$7.75

Drambuie

$7.75

Emmets

$7.25

Frangelica

$7.25

Goldschlager

$7.50

Gran Marnier

$9.25

Hazelnut

$5.25

Irish Mist

$7.25

Jager

$7.25

Kahlua

$7.25

Melon

$5.25

Peachtree

$5.25

Rum Chada

$7.25

Rumple

$8.25

Sambuca

$7.25

Ice 101

$5.25

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Avalon

$8.25

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.25

Dark And Stormy

$8.25

Finnish Mule

$8.25

Green Tea Mule

$8.25

Moscow Mule

$8.25

Orange Crush

$8.25

Orange Passion Crush

$8.25

Peach Jalapeno Mojito

$8.25

Peach Sangria

$8.25

Pina Colada

$8.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$8.25

Seasonal Margarita

$8.25

Seasonal Mojito

$8.25

Strawberry Cucumber Smash

$8.25

Thin Blue Line

$8.25

ORANGE CRUSH SPECIAL

$1.25

Soda Pop

$8.25

OTWC Mule

$5.25

Chocolate Strawberry Martini

$8.25

Cocktails

Appletini

$9.25

Bahama Mama

$8.25

Batman

$10.25

Bay Breeze

$7.25

Blk Russian

$7.75

Belini

$8.25

Bloody Mary

$8.25

Bloody Mary Brunch

$8.25

Blue Hawaiian

$8.25

Blue Motorcycle

$10.25

Caipirina

$7.25

Cape Cod

$7.25

Cosmo

$10.25

Dirty Shirley

$7.25

Fuzzy Navel

$7.25

Grasshopper

$8.25

Hot Toddy

$7.25

Hurricane

$9.25

Irish Coffee

$7.75

Irish Coffee

$7.75

Irish Trash Can

$14.25

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.25

Long Island

$10.25

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.25

Mai Tai

$8.25

Manhatten

$7.25

Manhatten

$7.25

Margarita

$8.25

Mimosa

$7.25

Mint Julep

$7.00Out of stock

Mojito

$8.25

Nutty Irishman

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$7.25

Rum Runner

$9.25

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Screwdriver

$7.25

Seabreeze

$7.25

Sex On The Beach

$7.25

Tequilla Sunrise

$7.00

The Flash

$10.25

Tokyo Tea

$10.25

Tom Collins

$7.25

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.25

Vodka RedBull

$8.75

White Russian

$7.75

Zombie

$9.25

Shooters

3 Wisemen

$8.25

4 Horsemen

$9.25

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.25

B-52

$8.25

Baby Guiness

$7.00

Blonde Slut

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.75

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.25

Choc Cake

$7.00

Choc Pretzel

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast

$7.25

Creamsicle

$7.00

Dirty H2o

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.00

Grape Draank

$7.00

Grn Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.25

Irish Coffee

$7.75

Jacqpot

$5.25

Jager Bomb

$8.25

Jolly Rancher

$6.25

Kamakazi

$6.25

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.75

Melon Ball

$6.25

Mind Eraser

$7.25

Oyster Shooter

$7.25

Orange Tea

$7.00

PB & J

$7.00

Pickle Back

$9.25

Red Head Slut

$7.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Sex W/a Gator

$7.75

Sippie

$7.25

Sour Cherry Bomb

$7.25

Starburst

$7.00

Sweettart

$6.50

Tic Tac

$7.25

Tootsie Roll

$7.00

Upsidedown Pineapple

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.25

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Tea

$6.50

Woo Woo

$7.00

Thursday VA Beer

Aslin

$4.00

Lost Rhino

$4.00

Solace Partly Cloudy

$4.00

Star Hill Northen Lights

$4.00

Vienna Lager

$4.00

Brothers

$4.00

FOOD

Poke Nachos

$15.99

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$17.99

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$14.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Fat Banana ice cream sandwich (Copy)

$6.99

50 cent Shrimp

$0.50

$10 Fish N' Chips

$10.00

Crab Rangoon

$12.99

St Patricks Day

Dublin Lawyer

$18.99

Skillet Cookie

$7.99

Princess Cake

$6.99

Beanies

Beanie

$20.00

Face Mask

$12.50

Shirts

Men's Shirt

$20.00

Women's Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirts

Men's Vest

$30.00

Women's Sweatshirt

$40.00

Employee Shirts

Cjfinz Caps

$20.00

24oz Tumbler Cups

$25.00

Men's Employee Shirt

$10.00

Women's Employee Shirt

$10.00

Candle

Candle

$13.50

Entrees

Chesapeake Omelette

$12.99

2 egg omelette with tomatoes, green onion, lump crab meat, dusted with old bay. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.99

Two of our house made mini crab cakes on toasted english muffins with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$14.99

Two toasted english muffins with a generous portion of smoked salmon, tomatoe slices, spinach, hollandaise, and poached eggs. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

2 grilled flour tortillas, scrambled eggs w/cheese and sausage,breakfast potatoes, pico de gallo, and enchilada sauce.

B.L.T.

$10.99

Generous amount of Bacon, tomatoe slices, lettuce, mayo. Served on ciabatta bread with breakfast potatoes.

Chicken and Biscuits

$15.99

Our Fried chicken served over biscuits, bacon, and breakfast potatoes. Smothered in our house made sausage gravy!

Beef Tips & Biscuits

$15.99

Beef tips cooked to your liking served over biscuits, sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes , and topped with two eggs of your choice and cheese!!

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

2 egg omelette with mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, spinach, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.99

2 biscuits smothered in our house made sausage gravy!!

Crunchy French Toast

$11.99

2 thick cut pieces of brioche bread dipped in our cinnamon and egg mix then coated with cinnamon toast crunch served with our apple compote and topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream!! Delish!

Smoked Salmon B.L.T.

$14.99

A generous portion of Smoke Salmon and Bacon with lemon aoli , tomato slices, lettuce. Served on ciabatta with breakfast potatoes.

1/2 order Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50

1 buscuit smothered in our sausage gravy!!

1/2 order Crunchy French Toast

$6.00

Sides

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Bacon

$1.99

Sausage

$1.99

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

breakfast potatoes

$2.99

Mimosa Flight

When Preparing: Add puree to glass first, and then very slowly add champagne. Be careful, champagne will foam over if poured to quickly.

Mimosa flight

$20.24
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9413 West St, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Gallery
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Philadelphia Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
9413 Main Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9108 Center Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Doug's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
9366 Main Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 440
9406 Battle St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
orange star4.4 • 932
9412 Main St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse
orange star4.2 • 391
9329 Main Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manassas

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Zandra's Manassas
orange star4.4 • 2,068
9114 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
orange star4.4 • 932
9412 Main St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9108 Center Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Tortino Mare
orange star4.5 • 787
120 Kent Village Sq Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manassas
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston