CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

Popular Items
Mimosa Flights
APPETIZERS
Blackened Beef Tips
Cubed Filet, prepared to temp and served with Dijon cream dipping sauce.
Crab Fries
Fries smothered in our She-Crab Soup, topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat and cheddar cheese.
Crab Stack
Jumbo lump crab meat piled over pineapple mango salsa, cucumber, and avocado with a cucumber wasabi aioli.
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh Mushrooms stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab and broiled to golden brown.
Calamari
Crispy fried calamari, lightly tossed in tempura flour and fried golden brown. Served with spicy dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Deep fried dill pickle slices, served with a spicy dipping sauce
Hush Puppy Basket
A dozen fresh fried hush puppies, served with drawn butter.
Crab Dip
Wings
Shrimp Platter App
She-Crab Soup
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
Cup of Soup
As App
1/2 Hush Puppy
ENTREES
Scallops
Pan seared scallops, served with cauliflower rice, sauteed brussel sprouts and a blackberry reduction sauce.
Blackened Mahi-Mahi
A blackened mahi mahi filet, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts. Topped with pineapple mango salsa. *Currently sold out of Mango Salsa*
Cedar Plank Salmon
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
Crab Cakes
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, served with broccolini and garlic mashed potatoes, with a side of remoulade sauce.
Rockfish
Fresh rockfish topped with a Jumbo lump crab cake, served with garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini and smothered in our own She-Crab Soup.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
Fried Oyster Platter
A dozen golden fried oysters lightly fried. Served with french fries and tarter sauce.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Fresh lobster meat and a Boursin cheese sauce baked golden brown, served with broccolini.
Lure of the Sea
A fried dinner platter with, oysters, shrimp, and hush puppies served with french fries.
N'awlins Shrimp & Grits
Cajun shrimp sautéed in garlic and olive oil with hickory smoked bacon & scallions served over cheesy cheddar grits.
Filet and Scallops
Fried Shrimp Dinner Platter
Twin Grilled Lobster Tails
KIDS
RAW BAR
1/2 lb. Spiced Shrimp
Poke Bowl
Sushi grade Ahi tuna,layered over seaweed salad, edamame and avocado. Topped with an Asian sesame dressing
Steamed Crab Legs
A full pound of beautifully steamed Snow Crab Legs.
Full Dzn Oysters
Fresh shucked oysters served in half dozen and full dozen portions.
Full lb. Spiced Shrimp
Sautéed Mussels
Sautéed in a tomato olive and white wine sauce with Crostini
Steamed Clams
Served in a compound lemon butter broth with Crostini.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail served as half pound with a zesty cocktail sauce.
oyster $2
1/2 dozen $2
dozen $2
SALADS
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared Ahi Tuna on a bed of shredded kale tossed in a asian sesame dressing. Topped with mandarin oranges, edamame, toasted almonds, and crispy wonton strips.
Black & Bleu Salad
Field greens with blackened steak, roasted peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, and tobacco onions.
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken, field greens, tomatoes, onions, bacon, jack cheese, croutons and buttermilk ranch dressing
Finz House Salad
Shredded kale tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with candied pecans, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Caesar Salad
Grilled Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.
Wedge Salad
½ a head of Iceberg lettuce doused with our homemade blue cheese dressing then topped with crispy bacon, diced tomato, and chopped onion.
Yum-Yum Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, vegetables, pepperoncinis and red peppers over a field green salad, topped with our spicy Yum-Yum sauce.
Side Salad
Side Caesar
SANDWICHES
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce.
Fried Oyster Po' Boy
Golden Fried Oysters served with shredded lettuce, tomato, and remoulade on a toasted ciabatta bread
Lobster Roll
Salmon BLT
Seared salmon served with a lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon on ciabatta.
Flat Iron Steak & Cheese
Rib-eye steak, grilled peppers and onions, and provolone cheese. Served on ciabatta.
Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lemon aioli.
Fried Shrimp Po' Boy
Burger (Wheelhouse)
½ pound burger on a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tobacco onions.
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Ahi tuna marinaded in a ginger soy sauce, on a bed of seasoned seaweed salad and pineapple mango salsa.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Blackened Mahi Mahi,on a bed of spring mix, pico de gallo, and a chimichurri aoli.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Chili lime marinated shrimp topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and a cilantro cream sauce.
Baja Flatbread
A thin flat bread with pineapple mango salsa, pico de gallo, and grilled shrimp. Topped with jack cheese, and lemon aioli
Sides
DESSERTS
Bananas Foster Cheesecake
New York Cheesecake whole ripe bananas infused with banana liqueur
Granny Apple Crisp
Perfect combination of Granny Smith apples with just the right amount of sugar and cinnamon and a buttery crumb topping
Key Lime Pie
Made from scratch. Your Search is over!
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
Light and creamy filling made Reese's creamy peanut butter and then topped with Reese's peanut butter cups
Scoop Of Ice Cream
BEVERAGES
DOMESTIC BOTTLE BEER
Seasonal Bottles
Austin Blood Orange Cider
Austin Pineapple
Beals Lager
Bells Amber Ale
Bells Two Hearted
Breakfast Stout
Canteen Watermelon Vodka Soda
Crazy Pils
DBB Grapefruit Smash
DBB Orange Smash
Ed Fitz Great Lakes
Golden Monkey
Grapefruit Sculpin
Hazy Jane Brewdog
Heart&Soul IPA
Honor Classic Lager
Jai Alai
Lake Life
Lagunitas Hazy IPA
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin
Lucy Juicy
Modelo
Modern Times Rose
RAR Hef
Star Hill Roxanne
SeaQuench Dogfish
Slighty Mighty
Sour Monkey
Suns Out Hops Out
Switchback
Ten Bends New England IPA
Three Notched IPA Min Man
Two Juicy
Three Notched Passionfruit Gose
Three Notch King Of Clouds
Topo Chico
12oz 1st Fri
16oz 1st Fri
W/ Glass
Zombie Dust
Passion Fruit Gose
Raspberry Empress
Ballad Watermelon Gose
Dogfish Vodka crush
Pumkin
Three Notched Apple Crumb
OBH Orange Vanilla CM Stout
RED WINE
Mondavi Cab Sauv GLS
Mondavi Merlot GLS
Alpataco Malbec GLS
Deloach Pinot Noir GLS
Coppola Red Blend GLS
Sterling Cab Sauv GLS
Rutherford Cab Sauv GLS
Taylor Floodgate
Alpataco Malbec BTL
Coppola Diamond Red Blend BTL
Deloach Pinot Noir BTL
Rutherford Ranch Cab Sauv BTL
Sterling Vintner's Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
J.Lohr Cabernet BTL
Sledge Hammer Red Zinfandale BTL
Sebastini Merlot BTL
WHITE WINE
Mondavi Chard GLS
Coppola Pinot Grigio GLS
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc GLS
Schmitt Sohne Riesling GLS
K.J Chard GLS
Woodbridge White Zin GLS
Twisted Moscato GLS
Champagne
Coppola Diamond Pinot Grigio BTL
Coppola Directors Cut Chardonnay BTL
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Schmitt Sohne Riesling BTL
Twisted Moscato BTL
J Roget Brut Champagne
Rose BTL
Woodbridge White Zin BTL
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
Absolut
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Kettle 1
Ketel 1 Botanicals
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Whipped
Stoli
Stoners Vodka
Titos
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Captain White
Goslings
Malibu
Myers
Papa Pilar
Well Gin
Beefeaters
Hendricks
Roku
Sapphire
Strange Monkey
Tanq
Tanq 10
Tequila
1800 Tequila
Avion
Casamigos Silver
Cuervo
Espolon
Hornitos
Patron Silver
Well Bourbon/Whiskey
Basil Haydens
Wild Turkey
Jameson Orange
Basil Hayden Drk Rye
Birddog
Buff Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
C&C
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Fireball
Gentlemen Jack
Jameson
Woodford
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Longbranch Turkey
Makers Mark
Paddy's
Red stag
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Skrewball
Soco
Tullamore Dew
Basil Haydens Drk Rye
VA Highland
Well Scotch
Balvenie
Chivas
Dewars
J&B
JW Black
JW Blue
Lagavulin
Laphroaig
Macallan 12
Monkey Shoulder
Glenlivet 12
Glenfiddich12
Courvoisier
Remy
Oban 14
Ameretto
B&B
Buttershots
Cointreau
Disaronno
Drambuie
Emmets
Frangelica
Goldschlager
Gran Marnier
Hazelnut
Irish Mist
Jager
Kahlua
Melon
Peachtree
Rum Chada
Rumple
Sambuca
Ice 101
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Avalon
Blueberry Lemonade
Dark And Stormy
Finnish Mule
Green Tea Mule
Moscow Mule
Orange Crush
Orange Passion Crush
Peach Jalapeno Mojito
Peach Sangria
Pina Colada
Raspberry Lemonade
Seasonal Margarita
Seasonal Mojito
Strawberry Cucumber Smash
Thin Blue Line
ORANGE CRUSH SPECIAL
Soda Pop
OTWC Mule
Chocolate Strawberry Martini
Cocktails
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Batman
Bay Breeze
Blk Russian
Belini
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Brunch
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Caipirina
Cape Cod
Cosmo
Dirty Shirley
Fuzzy Navel
Grasshopper
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Irish Trash Can
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manhatten
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashioned
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex On The Beach
Tequilla Sunrise
The Flash
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Vodka RedBull
White Russian
Zombie
Shooters
3 Wisemen
4 Horsemen
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
B-52
Baby Guiness
Blonde Slut
Blow Job
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Cherry Bomb
Choc Cake
Choc Pretzel
Cinnamon Toast
Creamsicle
Dirty H2o
Girl Scout Cookie
Grape Draank
Grn Tea
Gummy Bear
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jacqpot
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Melon Ball
Mind Eraser
Oyster Shooter
Orange Tea
PB & J
Pickle Back
Red Head Slut
Royal Flush
Scooby Snack
Sex On The Beach
Sex W/a Gator
Sippie
Sour Cherry Bomb
Starburst
Sweettart
Tic Tac
Tootsie Roll
Upsidedown Pineapple
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
White Tea
Woo Woo
Thursday VA Beer
FOOD
St Patricks Day
Entrees
Chesapeake Omelette
2 egg omelette with tomatoes, green onion, lump crab meat, dusted with old bay. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Crab Cake Benedict
Two of our house made mini crab cakes on toasted english muffins with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two toasted english muffins with a generous portion of smoked salmon, tomatoe slices, spinach, hollandaise, and poached eggs. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Breakfast Tacos
2 grilled flour tortillas, scrambled eggs w/cheese and sausage,breakfast potatoes, pico de gallo, and enchilada sauce.
B.L.T.
Generous amount of Bacon, tomatoe slices, lettuce, mayo. Served on ciabatta bread with breakfast potatoes.
Chicken and Biscuits
Our Fried chicken served over biscuits, bacon, and breakfast potatoes. Smothered in our house made sausage gravy!
Beef Tips & Biscuits
Beef tips cooked to your liking served over biscuits, sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes , and topped with two eggs of your choice and cheese!!
Veggie Omelette
2 egg omelette with mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, spinach, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Biscuits and Gravy
2 biscuits smothered in our house made sausage gravy!!
Crunchy French Toast
2 thick cut pieces of brioche bread dipped in our cinnamon and egg mix then coated with cinnamon toast crunch served with our apple compote and topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream!! Delish!
Smoked Salmon B.L.T.
A generous portion of Smoke Salmon and Bacon with lemon aoli , tomato slices, lettuce. Served on ciabatta with breakfast potatoes.
1/2 order Biscuits & Gravy
1 buscuit smothered in our sausage gravy!!
1/2 order Crunchy French Toast
Sides
Mimosa Flight
