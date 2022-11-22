Restaurant header imageView gallery

CJ’S American Pub & Grill 487 E King St

No reviews yet

487 E King St

Shippensburg, PA 17257

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cameron Smash Burger
White Cheddar Beer Dip
Bullhog

Appetizers

(12) Roasted Jumbo Chicken Wings

$14.95

sweet/texas heat/cj's gold/milk/hot/choice of ranch or bleu cheese/celery

(6) Roasted Jumbo Chicken Wings

$8.95

sweet/texas heat/cj's gold/milk/hot/choice of ranch or bleu cheese/celery

Blackened Surf & Turf

$18.95

two scallops/three beef tenderloin medallions/cajun seasoning/drawn butter

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.95

shrimp/lightly breaded & fried/tossed in spicy sauce

Braided Crab Pretzel

$13.95

warm old bay crab dip/cheddar jack/dutch country pretzel braid

Crab Nachos

$15.95

fresh lump crab/old bay/four cheese bacon mornay/pico de gallo/tortilla or house chips/cilantro/sour cream

Large Chip w. CJ'S Sauce

$4.00

Large Mornay

$3.95

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.95

rare seared saku tuna/cucumber wasabi slaw/spicy soy glaze

Small Chip w. CJ'S Sauce

$2.00

Small Mornay

$1.95

Smokehouse Nachos

$13.95

four cheese bacon mornay/Pico de Gallo/jalapeños/texas bbq/cilantro/choice of pork or brisket/choice of house or tortilla chips

White Cheddar Beer Dip

$11.95

two year aged white cheddar/cj's lager/bavarian pretzels

Salads

Green Apple Spinach Salad

$10.95

baby spinach/fresh sliced green apples/feta crumble/crispy bacon/red onions/raspberry vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar

$9.95

grilled romaine/house made croutons/shredded asiago/cherry tomatoes/house caesar dressing

Southwest Chicken

$12.95

fresh greens/grilled chicken/roasted corn and black beans/house pico de Gallo/chipotle ranch

Steak Salad

$16.95

fresh veggies/grilled prime sirloin/shredded asiago/egg/house vinaigrette

Soups

Bowl Premium Soup

$12.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Cup Premium Soup

$8.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$6.00

French Onion

$6.95

Handhelds

Black Bean Burger

$11.95

avocado/roasted corn and black bean/romaine lettuce

Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

slow smoked/toasted brioche/bbq sauce

Bullhog

$12.95

hand sliced brisket/pulled pork/toasted brioche/bbq sauce

BYO Burger

$12.95

Cameron Smash Burger

$14.95

certified hereford beef/bacon/onion tanglers/cheddar cheese/sauteed mushrooms/sweet bbq sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

grilled shredded chicken/flour tortilla/romaine/caesar dressing/shredded asiago

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.95

fresh jumbo lump crab/maryland style/lettuce/tomato/chesapeake remoulade

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

6 oz rockfish/blackened or broiled/lettuce/tomato/chesapeake remoulade

Fish Tacos

$12.95

grilled or blackened rockfish/avocado lime slaw/cotija/sriracha aoili/pineapple red pepper salsa

Gourmet Smash Burger

$13.95

certified hereford beef/lettuce/tomato/red onion/american cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

slow smoked/toasted brioche/Cole slaw/bbq sauce

Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.95

pulled pork/flour tortilla/cheddar jack/Cole slaw/bbq sauce

Entrees

1-35 Sampler

$25.95

1/4 rack of ribs/sliced brisket/pulled pork/bbq sauce

Brisket Platter

$23.95

10 oz portion/slow smoked/hand sliced/bbq sauce

Crab Au Gratin

$29.95

fresh jumbo lump crab/imperial sauce/cheddar jack

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.95

choice of chicken or shrimp/grilled or blackened/house made alfredo sauce/house salad/garlic bread

Fried Shrimp

$21.95

jumbo breaded butterflied shrimp/cocktail sauce

Jordan's Crab Cakes (Double)

$38.95

fresh jumbo lump crab/house made/maryland style/broiled

Jordan's Crab Cakes (single)

$23.95

fresh jumbo lump crab/house made/maryland style/broiled

NY Strip

$39.95

14 oz/certified Hereford beef/one side/house salad

Peach Bourbon Glaze Grilled Salmon

$28.95

royal tides salmon/medium/peach bourbon glaze

Prime Sirloin

$32.95

10 oz prime grade sirloin

Sloan's Seafood Scampi

$26.95

scallops/shrimp/fettuccine/garlic white wine sauce/lemon/garlic bread

St. Louis Ribs Platter

$23.95

half a rack of ribs/slow smoked/bbq sauce

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.95

Baked Idaho Potato

$3.95

CJ'S Signature Potato Chips

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Extra CJ'S

$0.35

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Extra Sauce

$0.35

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.95

Grilled 1/2 Caesar

$3.95

Grilled Asparagus

$3.95

House Salad

$3.95

Mashed Yukon Potatoes

$3.95

Parmesan Risotto

$3.95

Smoked Mac and Cheese

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Dessert

A la Mode

$1.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Chocolate PB Pie

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla Creme Brûlée

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Cookies and cream crème brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Reese Creme Brulee

$7.00

Upsell/Pre Sides

Pre Caesar

$1.00

Pre House Salad

Fresh Cut Fries

$1.00

CJ'S Signature Potato Chips

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.00

Mashed Yukon Potatoes

$1.00

Baked Idaho Potato

$1.00

Smoked Mac and Cheese

$1.00

Grilled 1/2 Caesar

$1.00

House Salad

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Grilled Asparagus

$1.00

Pre French Onion

$4.95

Pre Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Pre Premium Soup

$6.00

Add Crab Cake

$15.95

Add Scallops

$15.95

Add Half Rack of Ribs

$16.95

Add Shrimp

$8.95

Parmesan Risotto

$1.00

Extra Pretzels

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Side Plate

$6.95

Specials

Baja Chicken Street Tacos

$15.95Out of stock

marinaded chicken (tequila lime)/red onion/cabbage/cojita/salsa verde/avocado lime jalapeno sour cream/radish/cilantro/one side

Smoked Prime Rib

$39.95

16 oz cut/house smoked/au jus/one side/house salad

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$11.95

cold smoked salmon/lemon-dill cream cheese/artisan baguette/balsamic glaze

Lamb Lollipops

$34.95Out of stock

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Lemon Garlic Mahi

$26.95

NA Beverages

ABC Rootbeer

$4.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Employee Red Bull

$3.00

Flavored Tea/Lem Refill

$0.50

Flavored Tea/Lemonade

$3.50

Gingerale

$2.95

Honey Jasmine Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Lavender Lemon Tea-ade

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.95

NA Orange Crush

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Tea Hot

$2.00

Tea Ice Unsweet

$2.95

Tea Iced Sweet

$2.95

Tonic/Soda Water

$2.00

Vanilla Cola

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Autumn Harvest Punch

$5.00

lemonade/apple cider/oj

Special Wine Bottles

Rutherford Hill Cabernet

$85.00

L'Ecole Cabernet

$70.00

Iron & Sand Cabernet

$65.00

Januik Cabernet

$70.00

Stonehedge Cabernet

$70.00

Beringer Cabernet

$90.00

Conflict Blend

$95.00Out of stock

Francis Coppola Blend

$60.00

Sterling Merlot

$50.00

Verrazzano Chianti

$65.00

King Estate Pinot Noir

$65.00

Specialty Cocktails

Ultimate Irish Coffee

$12.00

coffee/Irish cream/jamison/whipped cream/creme de menthe/hot or iced

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

487 E King St, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Directions

