CJ's Pizza - Gosport
14 N. 4th St.
Gosport, IN 47433
Popular Items
Drinks
Breadsticks & Sides
Breadsticks
5 breadstick twists with your choice of dipping sauce
Family Breadsticks
8 breadstick twists with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
Parmesan Breadsticks
5 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.
Family Parmesan Breadsticks
8 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.
Cheesebread
Hand tossed dough, brushed with garlic butter topped with our cheese blend.
Loaded Potato Skins
8 jumbo potato skins covered with cheese, bacon and chives. Served with sour cream on the side.
1\2 Potato Skins
Pepperoni Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 Pepperoni Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.
Sausage Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with sausage and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 Sausage Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with sausage and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jalapeño Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with fresh sliced Jalapenos and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 Jalapeno Rolls
Our hand tossed dough, filled with fresh sliced Jalapenos and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Mozzarella cheese double breaded in house and fried to golden brown served with pizza sauce.
Mozzarell Sticks (10)
Mozzarella cheese double breaded in house and fried to golden brown served with pizza sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Veggie 12"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
Meat 12"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
Chicken Alfredo 12"
Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Loaded 12"
2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 12"
Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.
C.J.'s Favorite 12"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.
Hawaiian 12"
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Bacon Cheeseburger 12"
Ground beef, Bacon and a 3 cheese blend.
Addie's Cheesy Fav. 12"
Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese
BBQ 12"
Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Supreme 12"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions
Jalapeño Popper 12"
Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend
BLT 12"
Our thin crust topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon and our 3 cheese blend. When baked it is then topped with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"
Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend
Steak 12"
Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.
Mango Habanera 12"
Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.
Veggie 16"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
Meat 16"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon.
Chicken Alfredo 16"
Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Loaded 16"
2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 16"
Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.
C.J.'s Favorite 16"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.
Hawaiian 16"
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Bacon Cheeseburger 16"
Ground Beef, Bacon topped with a 3 cheese blend
Addie's Cheesy Fav. 16"
Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese
BBQ 16"
Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Supreme 16"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions
Jalapeño Popper 16"
Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend
BLT 16"
Our thin crust topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon and our 3 cheese blend. When baked it is then topped with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"
Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend
Steak 16"
Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.
Mango Habanera 16"
Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.
Veggie 20"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
Meat 20"
Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon.
Chicken Alfredo 20"
Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Loaded 20"
2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.
Buffalo Chicken 20"
Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.
C.J.'s Favorite 20"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.
Hawaiian 20"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce and topped with Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
Bacon Cheeseburger 20"
Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce and topped with Ground Beef, Bacon and a 3 cheese blend
Addie's Cheesy Fav. 20"
Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese
BBQ 20"
Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.
Supreme 20"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions
Jalapeño Popper 20"
Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend
Chicken Bacon Ranch 20"
Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend
Steak 20"
Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.
Mango Habanera 20"
Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.
Build Your Own Pizzas
12" Medium
1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO (12")
1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty (12")
16" Large
1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO (16")
1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty (16")
20" XXL
1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO (20")
1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty (20")
8" Personal Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Keto Pizza
Calzones
Dessert
Extra Dipping Sauce
Salads
Works Salad *small*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, ground sausage, ham, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, and croutons.
Works Salad *large*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, ground sausage, ham, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, and croutons.
Chef Salad *small*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and croutons
Chef Salad *large*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and croutons
Chicken Salad *small*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, diced chicken, black olives, tomatoes and croutons
Chicken Salad *large*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, diced chicken, black olives, tomatoes and croutons
Side Salad *small*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, diced tomatoes and croutons.
Side Salad *large*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, diced tomatoes and croutons.
C.J.'s Salad *small*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, ham, black olives, green peppers, red onions, green olives, tomatoes and croutons.
C.J.'s Salad *large*
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, ham, black olives, green peppers, red onions, green olives, tomatoes and croutons.
Greek Salad *small*
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Kalimantan olives and Feta Cheese.
Greek Salad *large*
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalimantan Olives and Feta Cheese
Turkey Cobb Salad *small*
Cheese blend, tomatoes, turkey, black olives, red onions and green peppers
Turkey Cobb Salad *large*
Cheese blend, tomatoes, turkey, black olives, red onions, and green peppers
Crispy Chicken Salad *small*
Diced tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese, and our boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Crispy Chicken Salad *large*
Diced tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese, and our boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Wings
Oven Toasted Subs
Half Stromboli
Italian Bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground sausage, and our cheese blend.
Whole Stromboli
Italian Bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground sausage, and our cheese blend.
Half C.J.'s Loaded Stromboli
Italian bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and our cheese blend
Whole C.J.'s Loaded Stromboli
Italian bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and our cheese blend
Half Buffalo Chicken
Italian bread topped with diced chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
Whole Buffalo Chicken
Italian bread topped with diced chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
Half BLT
Italian bread topped with crispy bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Whole BLT
Italian bread topped with crispy bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Half Chicken Bacon Ranch
Italian Bread topped with diced chicken, our cheese bland, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch
Italian Bread topped with diced chicken, our cheese bland, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Half Steak
Italian bread topped with thin sliced sirloin steak, provolone cheese.
Whole Steak
Half Ham & Cheese
Slices of Smoked ham & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Whole Ham & Cheese
Half Turkey
Thin sliced turkey and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Whole Turkey
Thin sliced turkey and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Half Veggie
Whole Veggie
Half Italian
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Ham & cheese blend topped with lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing.
Whole Italian
Genoa Salami, Capicola, ham and cheese blend topped with lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing.
Half CJ's Big Club
Ham, smoked turkey, bacon and cheese blend topped with lettuce tomato and mayo.
Whole CJ's Big Club
Ham, smoked turkey, bacon and cheese blend topped with lettuce tomato and mayo.
Half Philly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced steak topped with provolone cheese, green peppers and red onions
Whole Philly Cheese Steak
Thin sliced steak topped with provolone cheese, green peppers and red onions
Specials
Family Special #1
Large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, regular order of breadsticks and a 2 liter.
Family Special #2
Large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings and a family order of breadsticks
Family Special #3
Large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, with a regular order of breadsticks and 8 wings any flavor
Family Special #4
Large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, regular order of breadsticks and loaded potato skins
Party Special #1
XXL (20 inch pizza) with your choice of 2 toppings and a family order of breadsticks
Party Special #2
XXL (20 inch) pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, family order of breadsticks and 12 boneless wings.
Party Special #3
2 XXl (20 inch) pizzas with your choice of 2 toppings on each pizza.
Carry Out Medium
Medium Sausage or Pepperoni pizza for carry out
Carry Out Large
Large Sausage or Pepperoni pizza for carry out only
Carry Out XXL
XXL sausage or pepperoni pizza for carry out only
Grab 2
2 large pizzas with your choice of 2 toppings for each pizza.
Side of Fries
Wraps
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Soft tortilla shell stuffed with crispy chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Soft tortilla shell stuffed with crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes with ranch dressing.
Italian Wrap
Soft tortilla shell stuffed with ham, capicola, salami, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomato and your choice of mayo or Italian dressing.
Turkey Wrap
Soft shell tortilla stuffed with sliced turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato with your choice of dressing.
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Soft shell tortilla stuffed with 1/4 pound sliced smoked ham, shredded cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Stop in and try a hand tossed pizza, wings or one of our many made to order salads.
14 N. 4th St., Gosport, IN 47433