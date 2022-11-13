Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

CJ's Pizza - Gosport

review star

No reviews yet

14 N. 4th St.

Gosport, IN 47433

Popular Items

Family Breadsticks
12" Medium
16" Large

Drinks

2 Liter Sprite

$2.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.95

2 Liter Coke

$2.95

20 oz Sprite

$1.95

20 oz Coke

$1.95

20 oz Diet Coke

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Mountain Berry Powerade

$1.69

Dasini Water

$1.69

Breadsticks & Sides

Our hand tossed dough twisted into bread sticks with your choice of dipping sauce.

Breadsticks

$6.99

5 breadstick twists with your choice of dipping sauce

Family Breadsticks

Family Breadsticks

$7.99

8 breadstick twists with your choice of 2 dipping sauces

Parmesan Breadsticks

Parmesan Breadsticks

$7.99

5 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.

Family Parmesan Breadsticks

$8.99

8 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.

Cheesebread

Cheesebread

$6.99

Hand tossed dough, brushed with garlic butter topped with our cheese blend.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

8 jumbo potato skins covered with cheese, bacon and chives. Served with sour cream on the side.

1\2 Potato Skins

$5.99
Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.49

Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Pepperoni Rolls

$5.99

Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.

Sausage Rolls

$9.49

Our hand tossed dough, filled with sausage and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Sausage Rolls

$5.99

Our hand tossed dough, filled with sausage and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeño Rolls

Jalapeño Rolls

$9.49

Our hand tossed dough, filled with fresh sliced Jalapenos and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Jalapeno Rolls

$5.99

Our hand tossed dough, filled with fresh sliced Jalapenos and our 3 cheese blend cut into 4 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese double breaded in house and fried to golden brown served with pizza sauce.

Mozzarell Sticks (10)

Mozzarell Sticks (10)

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese double breaded in house and fried to golden brown served with pizza sauce.

Specialty Pizzas

Veggie 12"

Veggie 12"

$16.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

Meat 12"

Meat 12"

$16.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon

Chicken Alfredo 12"

$16.99

Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Loaded 12"

Loaded 12"

$20.49

2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 12"

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$16.99

Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.

C.J.'s Favorite 12"

$16.99

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.

Hawaiian 12"

Hawaiian 12"

$16.49

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Bacon Cheeseburger 12"

Bacon Cheeseburger 12"

$16.99

Ground beef, Bacon and a 3 cheese blend.

Addie's Cheesy Fav. 12"

$16.99

Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese

BBQ 12"

BBQ 12"

$16.99

Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Supreme 12"

Supreme 12"

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions

Jalapeño Popper 12"

Jalapeño Popper 12"

$16.99

Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend

BLT 12"

BLT 12"

$16.99

Our thin crust topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon and our 3 cheese blend. When baked it is then topped with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$16.99

Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend

Steak 12"

Steak 12"

$16.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.

Mango Habanera 12"

Mango Habanera 12"

$16.99

Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.

Veggie 16"

Veggie 16"

$25.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

Meat 16"

Meat 16"

$25.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon.

Chicken Alfredo 16"

$25.99

Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Loaded 16"

Loaded 16"

$31.99

2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 16"

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$25.99

Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.

C.J.'s Favorite 16"

$25.99

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.

Hawaiian 16"

Hawaiian 16"

$25.49

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Bacon Cheeseburger 16"

Bacon Cheeseburger 16"

$25.99

Ground Beef, Bacon topped with a 3 cheese blend

Addie's Cheesy Fav. 16"

$25.99

Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese

BBQ 16"

BBQ 16"

$25.99

Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Supreme 16"

Supreme 16"

$25.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions

Jalapeño Popper 16"

Jalapeño Popper 16"

$25.99

Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend

BLT 16"

BLT 16"

$25.99

Our thin crust topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon and our 3 cheese blend. When baked it is then topped with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.

Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

$25.99

Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend

Steak 16"

Steak 16"

$25.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.

Mango Habanera 16"

Mango Habanera 16"

$25.99

Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.

Veggie 20"

Veggie 20"

$31.89

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce then loaded with green peppers, red onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

Meat 20"

Meat 20"

$34.99

Our hand tossed dough topped with pizza sauce and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon.

Chicken Alfredo 20"

$34.99

Our hand tossed dough with Alfredo Sauce then topped with Spinach, Diced Chicken, Bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Loaded 20"

Loaded 20"

$39.50

2 Cheese Mozzarella blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Mushrooms, Green Olives and Extra cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 20"

Buffalo Chicken 20"

$33.99

Hot sauce topped with diced chicken, bacon and 3 cheese blend then drizzled with ranched dressing.

C.J.'s Favorite 20"

$33.99

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce then topped with pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and extra Cheese.

Hawaiian 20"

Hawaiian 20"

$31.49

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce and topped with Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Bacon Cheeseburger 20"

Bacon Cheeseburger 20"

$33.49

Our hand tossed dough with pizza sauce and topped with Ground Beef, Bacon and a 3 cheese blend

Addie's Cheesy Fav. 20"

$31.99

Topped with Mozzarella, Romano, Munster, Parmesan, Cheddar and Monterey Cheese

BBQ 20"

BBQ 20"

$33.99

Barbeque sauce, topped with dice chicken, bacon and our 3 cheese blend.

Supreme 20"

Supreme 20"

$33.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Red Onions

Jalapeño Popper 20"

Jalapeño Popper 20"

$31.95

Sliced Jalapeno peppers, bacon and cream cheese topped with a 3 cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch 20"

Chicken Bacon Ranch 20"

$33.99

Ranch dressing topped with diced chicken, bacon and a 3 cheese blend

Steak 20"

Steak 20"

$33.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green peppers, red onions and 3 cheese blend.

Mango Habanera 20"

Mango Habanera 20"

$33.99

Mango Habanera sauce topped with our cheese blend, bacon, and diced boneless wings that have been tossed in mango habanera sauce served with 2 ranch cups for dipping.

Build Your Own Pizzas

12" Medium

$12.99

1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO (12")

$15.00

1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty (12")

$16.99

16" Large

$16.99

1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO (16")

$21.50

1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty (16")

$25.99

20" XXL

$20.99

1/2 Specialty 1/2 BYO (20")

$27.50

1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty (20")

$31.49

8" Personal Pizza

$6.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99

Keto Pizza

$13.99

Calzones

CJ's Calzone

$9.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives and cheese blend.

Sausage & Pepperoni Calzone

$8.99

Spinach Calzone

$8.99

Fresh baby spinach, cheese blend, mushrooms and diced tomatoes

Build Your Own Calzone

$7.99

Dessert

Brownie To Go

Brownie To Go

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Cinnamon Swirls (8)

$5.99

Dessert Sticks

$5.99

Extra Dipping Sauce

Ex. Garlic Butter

$0.95

Ex. Alfredo

$0.95

Ex. Nacho Cheese

$0.95

Ex. Pizza

$0.95

Ex. Ranch

$0.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

Cream Cheese

$0.95

Bleu Cheese

$0.95

Salads

Works Salad *small*

$6.99

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, ground sausage, ham, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, and croutons.

Works Salad *large*

$9.49

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, ground sausage, ham, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, and croutons.

Chef Salad *small*

$5.99

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and croutons

Chef Salad *large*

$8.49

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and croutons

Chicken Salad *small*

$6.99

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, diced chicken, black olives, tomatoes and croutons

Chicken Salad *large*

$9.49

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, diced chicken, black olives, tomatoes and croutons

Side Salad *small*

$4.99

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, diced tomatoes and croutons.

Side Salad *large*

$6.99

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, diced tomatoes and croutons.

C.J.'s Salad *small*

$6.99

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, ham, black olives, green peppers, red onions, green olives, tomatoes and croutons.

C.J.'s Salad *large*

$9.99

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our cheese blend, sausage, pepperoni, ham, black olives, green peppers, red onions, green olives, tomatoes and croutons.

Greek Salad *small*

$5.99

Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Kalimantan olives and Feta Cheese.

Greek Salad *large*

$8.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalimantan Olives and Feta Cheese

Turkey Cobb Salad *small*

$6.49

Cheese blend, tomatoes, turkey, black olives, red onions and green peppers

Turkey Cobb Salad *large*

$9.49

Cheese blend, tomatoes, turkey, black olives, red onions, and green peppers

Crispy Chicken Salad *small*

$6.99

Diced tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese, and our boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Crispy Chicken Salad *large*

$9.99

Diced tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese, and our boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Wings

8 Boneless Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$7.99
8 Traditional Wings

8 Traditional Wings

$11.99
12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$10.99
12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$15.99

25 Boneless Wings

$22.99

25 Traditional Wings

$29.99

50 Boneless Wings

$39.99

50 Traditional Wings

$58.99

100 Boneless Wings

$74.99

100 Traditional Wings

$109.99

Oven Toasted Subs

Half Stromboli

$5.99

Italian Bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground sausage, and our cheese blend.

Whole Stromboli

$8.99

Italian Bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground sausage, and our cheese blend.

Half C.J.'s Loaded Stromboli

$6.99

Italian bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and our cheese blend

Whole C.J.'s Loaded Stromboli

$9.99

Italian bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and our cheese blend

Half Buffalo Chicken

$5.99

Italian bread topped with diced chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.

Whole Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Italian bread topped with diced chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.

Half BLT

$5.99

Italian bread topped with crispy bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Whole BLT

$8.99

Italian bread topped with crispy bacon, our cheese blend, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.99

Italian Bread topped with diced chicken, our cheese bland, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Italian Bread topped with diced chicken, our cheese bland, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Half Steak

$6.99

Italian bread topped with thin sliced sirloin steak, provolone cheese.

Whole Steak

$9.99

Half Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Slices of Smoked ham & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Whole Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Half Turkey

$5.99

Thin sliced turkey and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Whole Turkey

$8.99

Thin sliced turkey and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Half Veggie

$5.99

Whole Veggie

$8.99

Half Italian

$6.99

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Ham & cheese blend topped with lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing.

Whole Italian

$9.99

Genoa Salami, Capicola, ham and cheese blend topped with lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing.

Half CJ's Big Club

$6.99

Ham, smoked turkey, bacon and cheese blend topped with lettuce tomato and mayo.

Whole CJ's Big Club

$9.99

Ham, smoked turkey, bacon and cheese blend topped with lettuce tomato and mayo.

Half Philly Cheese Steak

$6.99

Thin sliced steak topped with provolone cheese, green peppers and red onions

Whole Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Thin sliced steak topped with provolone cheese, green peppers and red onions

Specials

Family Special #1

$26.99

Large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, regular order of breadsticks and a 2 liter.

Family Special #2

$26.99

Large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings and a family order of breadsticks

Family Special #3

$31.97

Large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, with a regular order of breadsticks and 8 wings any flavor

Family Special #4

$38.95

Large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, regular order of breadsticks and loaded potato skins

Party Special #1

$31.95

XXL (20 inch pizza) with your choice of 2 toppings and a family order of breadsticks

Party Special #2

$41.95

XXL (20 inch) pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, family order of breadsticks and 12 boneless wings.

Party Special #3

$47.95

2 XXl (20 inch) pizzas with your choice of 2 toppings on each pizza.

Carry Out Medium

$13.99

Medium Sausage or Pepperoni pizza for carry out

Carry Out Large

$16.99

Large Sausage or Pepperoni pizza for carry out only

Carry Out XXL

$21.99

XXL sausage or pepperoni pizza for carry out only

Grab 2

$29.95

2 large pizzas with your choice of 2 toppings for each pizza.

Side of Fries

1/2 pound

$3.99

pound

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99

A pound of seasoned fries with nacho cheese.

Loaded Fries

$8.99

A pound of seasoned fries topped with 3 cheeses and crisp bacon. Served with ketchup and our house made ranch.

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Soft tortilla shell stuffed with crispy chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.49

Soft tortilla shell stuffed with crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes with ranch dressing.

Italian Wrap

$8.99

Soft tortilla shell stuffed with ham, capicola, salami, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomato and your choice of mayo or Italian dressing.

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Soft shell tortilla stuffed with sliced turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato with your choice of dressing.

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.99

Soft shell tortilla stuffed with 1/4 pound sliced smoked ham, shredded cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Stop in and try a hand tossed pizza, wings or one of our many made to order salads.

14 N. 4th St., Gosport, IN 47433

