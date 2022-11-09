Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

CJ's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

2455 Central Avenue

Billings, MT 59102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

GO: Mesquite Burger
GO: Prime Rib Dip
GO: Skins (Copy)

Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Personal CJs Jump Start

$17.00

Personal Fender Bender

$17.00

Personal Part Department

$17.00

Personal Gas-n-Go

$17.00

Personal Complete Overhaul

$18.00

Personal Unleaded

$16.00

Personal Spark Plug

$17.00

Personal Fix er Up

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza-Personal

$13.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$14.00

Personal Half CJs Jump Start

$16.00

Personal Half Fender Bender

$16.00

Personal Half Parts Department

$16.00

Personal Half Gas n Go

$16.00

Personal Half Complete Overhaul

$17.00

Personal Half Unleaded

$15.00

Personal Half Spark Plug

$16.00

Personal Half Fix er Up

$15.00

Small Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Small CJs Jump Start

$20.00

Small Fender Bender

$20.00

Small Part Department

$20.00

Small Gas-n-Go

$20.00

Small Complete Overhaul

$21.00

Small Unleaded

$19.00

Small Spark Plug

$20.00

Small Fix er Up

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza-Small

$16.00

Small Half CJs Jump Start

$19.00

Small Half Fender Bender

$19.00

Small Half Parts Department

$19.00

Small Half Gas n Go

$19.00

Small Half Complete Overhaul

$20.00

Small Half Unleaded

$18.00

Small Half Spark Plug

$19.00

Small Half Fix er Up

$18.00

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Large CJs Jump Start

$22.00

Large Fender Bender

$22.00

Large Parts Department

$22.00

Large Gas-n-Go

$22.00

Large Complete Overhaul

$23.00

Large Unleaded

$21.00

Large Fix 'er Up

$21.00

Large Spark Plug

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza-Large

$19.00

Large Half CJs Jump Start

$21.00

Large Half Fender Bender

$21.00

Large Half Parts Department

$21.00

Large Half Gas n Go

$21.00

Large Half Complete Overhaul

$22.00

Large Half Unleaded

$20.00

Large Half Spark Plug

$21.00

Large Half Fix er Up

$20.00

Appetizers - Pizza

Cheese Bread

$11.00

CJ's House Drinks

Alpine

$6.50

Bahama-Mama Marg

$7.25

Bay Breeze

$5.50

Beach Water Cocktail

$6.50

Bloody Caesar

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Pineapple Lemonade

$6.50

ButterFinger

$8.50

Cadillac Margarita

$9.25

Caesar

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.75

Cosmopolitan

$9.25

Cranberry Mule

$8.75

Crownberry Mule

$8.75

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

French Martini

$8.50

Georgia Peach Mule

$8.75

Grapefruit Lemon Drop Martini

$8.75

Green Tea Shot

$6.25

Hot Toddy

$6.25

Huckleberry Mule

$8.75

Jalapeño Margarita

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.75

Loaded Mary

$9.00

Lockdown Lemonade

$6.50

Lockdown Lemonade-4Pack

$20.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mango Mule

$8.75

Margarita

$6.75

Mimosa

$7.50

Mimosa (Cran)

$7.50

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$7.50

Montana Manhattan

$9.00

Montana Mule

$8.75

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pina Colada

$6.75

Pineapple Orange Moscow Mule

$8.75

Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

Pomegranate Moscow Mule

$8.75

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$9.00

Raspberry Mojito

$8.00

Raspberry Orange Martini

$9.25

Sangria

$7.00

Scotch Sour

$5.25

Screwdriver

$5.25

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Skinny Mule

$8.00

Sloe Gin Spritz

$8.75

Slow & Low

$9.00

Spicy Pickle Martini

$8.75

Summer Breeze

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.75

The Butini

$9.00

The Hummingbird

$7.25

Vodklaw

$7.25

White Gummy Bear Shot

$6.00

Winter Margarita

$7.50

Winter White Cosmo

$8.75

WooHoo! Shot

$5.50

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Casino Beer

$1.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

O'Douls

$4.00

O'Douls Amber

$4.00

Sam Adams Lager

$5.00

White Claw-Black Cherry

$5.25

White Claw-Mango

$5.25

White Claw-Pineapple

$5.25

White Claw-Raspberry

$5.25

Wine

Antigal Malbec

$7.75

Bogle Petite Sirah

$7.50

Casino Wine

$1.00

Cline Pinot Noir

$7.50

Copper Ridge Cabernet

$6.00

6oz Wine

Copper Ridge Merlot

$6.00

Frei Bros. Dry Creek Merlot

$8.75

Juggernaut Cabernet

$10.00

French oak beautifully transforms intense hillside fruit into a wine with uncommon richness and smooth, luxurious texture. Juggernaut hillside Cabernet is a wine that is fierce, brave, and delicious.

Maipe Malbec

$7.50

Ravenswood Zinfandel

$7.50

Sean Minor Cabernet

$7.50

Simi Caberbet

$8.75

Sterling Pinot Noir

$8.75

Two Vine Shiraz

$7.50

BTL Sean Minor Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Simi Cabernet

$33.00

BTL Frei Bros. Dry Creek Merlot

$30.00

BTL Sterling Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Cline Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Ravenswood Zinfandel

$26.00

BTL Two Vine Shiraz

$26.00

BTL Maipe Malbec

$26.00

BTL Antigal Malbec

$28.00

BTL Bogle Petite Sirah

$26.00

BTL Juggernaut Cabernet

$30.00

French oak beautifully transforms intense hillside fruit into a wine with uncommon richness and smooth, luxurious texture. Juggernaut hillside Cabernet is a wine that is fierce, brave, and delicious.

Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$6.00

Copper Ridge White Zinfandel

$6.00

Sean Minor Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$7.75

Covey Run Riesling

$7.50

Casino Wine

$1.00

Renegade Rose

$7.00

BTL Sean Minor Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$23.00

BTL Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Covey Run Riesling

$23.00

BTL Wife's Pinot Grigio

$7.00

BTL Renegade Rose

$23.00

Champagne Split

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Apple Cider

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Clamato

$2.75

Tomato

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Darth Vader

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.25

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Soda

$2.00

Virgin Mary

$3.75

Virgin Caesar

$3.75

Virgin Daiquiri

$3.75

Virgin Colada

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Virgin-Blueberry/Pineapple

$3.50

Kids Take Out

GO: Kids Rib Plate

$8.00

GO: Kids Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

GO: Kids Sliders

$9.00

GO: Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

GO: Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

GO: Kids PB&J

$5.00

GO: Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

GO: Kids Cheese Nachos

$7.00

GO: Princess Leia Kids Cocktail

$4.00

GO: Darth Vader Kids Cocktail

$4.00

GO: Kids Pizza

$11.00

Appetizer Take Out

GO: Sliders Appetizer (2)

$11.00

GO: Sliders Appetizer (4)

$15.00

GO: Sliders Appetizer (6)

$25.00

GO: Slider Combo (5)

$19.00

GO: Appetizer Combo

$18.00

GO: Calamari

$14.00

GO: Chicken Nachos

$22.00

GO: 1/2 Chicken Nachos

$18.00

GO: Beef Nachos

$22.00

GO: 1/2 Beef Nachos

$18.00

GO: Chili Nachos

$22.00

GO: 1/2 Chili Nachos

$18.00

GO: Pulled Pork Nachos

$24.00

GO: 1/2 Pulled Pork Nachos

$20.00

GO: Brisket Nachos

$24.00

GO: 1/2 Brisket Nachos

$20.00

GO: Cheese Nachos

$22.00

GO: 1/2 Cheese Nachos

$18.00

GO: Wontons

$14.00

GO: Garlic Ribs

$22.00

GO: Shoestrings

$8.00

GO: Onion Rings

$8.00

GO: Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

GO: Wing Zings

$14.00

GO: Zesty Sausage

$15.00

GO: Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

GO: Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

GO: Steamer Clams

$17.00

GO: Big Tin Skin

$21.00

GO: Skins (Copy)

$8.00

Salads & Soups Take Out

GO: Apple Wedge Salad

$14.00

GO: Caesar Salad

$11.00

GO: Salmon Caesar Salad

$23.00

GO: Sirloin Caesar Salad

$25.00

GO: Buffalo Chicken Salad

$19.00

GO: Cashew Salad

$13.00

GO: Romaine Wedge Salad

$11.00

GO: Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$18.00

GO: Slim Pluckins

$17.00

GO: Taco Salad

$17.00

GO: Chili & Cornbread

$11.00

GO: Chili Pint

$9.00

GO: Chili Quart

$18.00

GO: Clam Chowder Pint-Fridays only

$9.00

GO: Clam Chowder Quart-Fridays only

$18.00

GO: Salad Dressing - Pint

$8.00

GO: Salad Dressing - Quart

$12.00

GO: Soup - Pint

$9.00

GO: Soup - Quart

$18.00

GO: Soup & Cornbread

$11.00

Sides Take Out

GO: Coleslaw - Pint

$7.00

GO: Cornbread

$5.00

GO: Lavosh - Bag

$11.00

GO: Bag of Lavosh with Cream Cheese

$16.00

GO: Lavosh - Single

$4.00

GO: Baked Potato

$4.00

GO: BBQ Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

GO: BBQ sauce - Liter Bottle

$12.00

GO: BBQ Sauce - Pint

$8.00

GO: Caesar Salad - Side

$6.00

GO: Cream Cheese Pint

$10.00

GO: Cream Cheese 1/2 Pint

$6.00

GO: Side Salad

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches Take Out

GO: Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

GO: Cajun Chicken Club

$16.00

GO: Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Chicken Dip

$14.00

GO: CJ's Style Pork Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Mesquite Burger

$14.00

GO: Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

GO: Prime Rib Philly

$20.00

GO: Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Real BLT

$14.00

GO: Real BLT 1/2

$10.00

GO: Shrimp Poorboy

$17.00

GO: Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Smoked Turkey Club

$15.00

GO: Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Turkey Club 1/2

$10.00

GO: Pork Chop Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Entrees Take Out

GO: Baby Backs - 1/2 rack

$26.00

GO: Baby Backs - Full rack

$34.00

GO: Original Ribs - 1/2 rack

$27.00

GO: Original Ribs - Full rack

$37.00

GO: Teriyaki Chicken Entree

$19.00

GO: Cajun Style Chicken

$19.00

GO: Montana Chicken

$20.00

GO: Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

GO: New York Strip Steak

$35.00

GO: MT Ribeye

$35.00

GO: Sirloin

$28.00

GO: CJ's Cut Prime Rib

$35.00

GO: MT Cut Prime Rib

$38.00

GO: Smoked Pork Chop

$21.00

GO: Beef Brisket

$21.00

GO: Boneless Pork

$20.00

GO: Pulled Pork

$20.00

GO: Sausage

$20.00

GO: Mini Combo - Take Out

$30.00

GO: Full Combo - Take Out

$36.00

GO: Baby Backs - Double Rack

$50.00

GO: Original Ribs - 1 1/2 Racks

$55.00

GO: Salmon

$26.00

GO: Shrimp

$23.00

GO: Original Ribs- 3 Rib Sampler

$23.00

Desserts Take Out

GO: Chocolate Cake

$9.00

GO: White Cake

$9.00

GO: German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

GO: Choc Chip Cookie

$10.00

GO: Salted Caramel Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Soups, Sauces, & Dressings

GO: BBQ Sauce 1/2 Pint

$5.00

GO: BBQ Sauce Pint

$8.00

GO: BBQ Sauce Quart

$12.00

GO: Salad Dressing Pint

$8.00

GO: Salad Dressing Quart

$12.00

GO: Soup Pint

$9.00

GO: Soup Quart

$13.00

GO: Beanless Chili Pint

$9.00

GO: Beanless Chili Quart

$13.00

GO: Clam Chowder 1/2 Pint

$5.00

GO: Clam Chowder Pint-Fridays only

$9.00

GO: Clam Chowder Quart-Fridays only

$13.00

Meats by the Pound

GO: Pulled Pork by the Pound

$16.00

GO: Sliced Pork by the Pound

$16.00

GO: Sausage by the Pound

$16.00

GO: Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound

$16.00

GO: Brisket by the Pound

$23.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We now have TWO easy pick-up windows for take-out! You can drive through either at Sidelines or the Garage. Order online from any of our menus and pick it all up together!

Website

Location

2455 Central Avenue, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

