CJ's Brewing Company 8115 Richardson Road

Restaurant info

As the first brewery in Commerce, we’ve been serving fresh, craft beer and great food since 1997. Over the years we’ve become the place where friends and family have gathered to meet, dine, and drink a really great mug of beer. Our full-service restaurant features chef inspired specialty items made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, when available. We are boasting a newly renovated patio, which is the ideal meeting place for families and friends alike. If you’re looking for a spot to watch the big game, know that CJ’s Brewing Company has you covered. With over 20 tv’s, your team is always on. If the great food and spot on atmosphere weren’t enough, you can be sure we cater to our beer lovers as well. With 10 to 15 beers on tap daily, there’s something for everyone. Plus, Mug Club members can take advantage of member only discounts, mug club parties, and customer loyalty programs. Stop by CJ’s Brewing Company, where fresh brew and great food are waiting for you!