Clandestine Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

96 Derby Street

Hingham, MA 02043

Order Again

Popular Items

Untold Beer Cheese w/Pretzel Bites
CK Creamy Tomato Soup + Grilled Cheese
Applewood Smoked BLTA

Sharables

Untold Beer Cheese w/Pretzel Bites

Untold Beer Cheese w/Pretzel Bites

$14.00

Housemade, hand-blended cheese sauce (made with Untold's Pale 143 beer) served alongside locally-made Eastern Standard Provisions Pretzel Bites. CONTAINS: wheat, dairy

CK Nachos w/cheese + pico de gallo

CK Nachos w/cheese + pico de gallo

$14.00

Crunchy, salty tortilla chips topped with our housemade Untold Beer Cheese + Cheddar blend, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos. Choose to add our housemade grass-fed beef chili. Contains: dairy

Housemade Buffalo Chicken Dip w/Chips

Housemade Buffalo Chicken Dip w/Chips

$13.00

Shredded all-natural braised chicken, blue cheese, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, fresh herbs. Topped with melted cheddar and served with tortillas chips.

Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$14.00Out of stock

Organic cauliflower seasoned and roasted. Served with our cajun buttermilk ranch dipping sauce and housemade hot honey Buffalo sauce. Cajun ranch dressing contains dairy, egg. Buffalo sauce contains dairy.

Soups & Sandwiches

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Classic grilled cheese made with locally-made Fireking Baking Co. bread + our signature cheese blend. Choose to add local, organic applewood smoked bacon or sliced heirloom tomato. CONTAINS: dairy, wheat

Applewood Smoked BLTA

Applewood Smoked BLTA

$14.00

Local Fireking Baking Co. bread, local organic applewood smoked bacon, organic field greens, sliced heirloom tomato, avocado, housemade herbed mayo (available on the side). CONTAINS: wheat, dairy

Creamy Tomato Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

$8.00

Our homemade CK Creamy Tomato Soup made with imported San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, fresh herbs, spices. CONTAINS: dairy

CK Creamy Tomato Soup + Grilled Cheese

CK Creamy Tomato Soup + Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Scratchmade creamy tomato soup made with imported San Marzano tomatoes and paired with our CK Classic Grilled Cheese (add local, organic applewood smoked bacon or sliced heirloom tomato). CONTAINS: dairy, wheat

Homemade Classic Beef Chili

Homemade Classic Beef Chili

$12.00

Classic, homemade grass-fed beef chili made with UB's "Rebecca" brown ale. Topped with melted cheddar cheese and served with a side of crunchy tortilla chips. CONTAINS: wheat, dairy

Wagyu Beef Hot Dog

Wagyu Beef Hot Dog

$9.00

All-natural Wagyu beef hot dog served with sides of housemade mustard and ketchup on a classic New England hot dog bun. Choose to top with our housemade Beer Cheese and/or our grass-fed beef chili. CONTAINS: wheat CONTAINS: dairy (if topping with cheese)

Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Organic egg, melted cheese, Fireking Bakery sourdough toast.

Seasonal Flatbreads

Classic Cheese Flatbread

Classic Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Classic preparation with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. CONTAINS: wheat, dairy

Roasted Veggie + Burrata + Pesto

Roasted Veggie + Burrata + Pesto

$15.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables, housemade nut-free pesto, burrata cheese, mozzarella topped with fresh basil. CONTAINS: wheat, dairy Gluten-free upon request.

Farmhouse Pepperoni Flatbread

Farmhouse Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Classic preparation featuring our housemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, nitrate-free pepperoni and a sprinkle of grated parmesan. CONTAINS: wheat, dairy

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

All-natural shredded, braised chicken, homemade "Hot Honey Buffalo Sauce", scallions, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella cheese topped with an extra drizzle of housemade sauce. CONTAINS: dairy, wheat Beer pairing suggestion: UB's Seatown lager

Salads & Grain Bowls

Elevated Caesar Salad

Elevated Caesar Salad

$14.00

Organic romaine, grated parmesan cheese, sunflower seeds, tomato, roasted sweet corn, housemade cajun buttermilk ranch dressing on the side. Choose to have your salad tossed in dressing. CONTAINS: dairy

For The Kids

Classic Cheese Flatbread

Classic Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Classic preparation with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. CONTAINS: wheat, dairy

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Classic grilled cheese made with locally-made Fireking Baking Co. bread + our signature cheese blend. Choose to add local, organic applewood smoked bacon or sliced heirloom tomato. CONTAINS: dairy, wheat

Wagyu Beef Hot Dog

Wagyu Beef Hot Dog

$9.00

All-natural Wagyu beef hot dog served with sides of housemade mustard and ketchup on a classic New England hot dog bun. Choose to top with our housemade Beer Cheese and/or our grass-fed beef chili. CONTAINS: wheat CONTAINS: dairy (if topping with cheese)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Place an order online and receive a text notification when it is ready to be picked up at our expo window! If you have not received a message within 15 minutes, please come on up.

Location

96 Derby Street, Hingham, MA 02043

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

