Claddagh Restaurant & Pub - Asheville

No reviews yet

4 College St

Asheville, NC 28801

*Half Traditional Fish & Chips Half order
*O’Reilly’s Steak & Cheese
Pickle Back Shot

Ala Carte Items

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side of Garlic Mash

$4.00

Add Egg

$2.75

Side of Demi Glace

$3.75

Side of Veggie Medley

$4.00

Add Side Salad to meal

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$3.25

Add Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Add one Boxty

$2.25

Side of Toast

$1.50

Add Cheese

$1.75

Add Bacon

$2.50

Appetizers

4 Pots of Gold

$8.00

Fresh potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese & Applewood smoked bacon bits served with sour cream

6 Pots of Gold

$12.00

Fresh potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese & Applewood smoked bacon bits served with sour cream

Rachel & Reuben Eggrolls

$13.00

Corned beef & turkey with Swiss cheese served with our handcrafted roasted red pepper remoulade

*Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken smothered in cheddar cheese with sautéed onions & Roasted red peppers served with salsa & sour cream

New Irish Nachos

$15.00

Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips, Shepherd’s pie base, cheddar cheese, Jalapenos & chives served with fresh salsa & sour cream

*Shamrock Wings -

$17.00

Fresh chicken wings lightly breaded, tossed in your choice of fire, hot, mild, BBQ, or honey mustard & served with your choice of handcrafted ranch or blue cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Served with warm Marinara Sauce

O’Leary’s Loaded Fries

$14.00

Seasoned fries loaded & baked with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon & served with our handcrafted ranch

App Onion Rings

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Chips and salsa

$9.00

Claddagh Irish Traditions

Bangers & Mash Half order

$12.00

Irish sausages served over fresh handcrafted garlic mash & topped with a sautéed onion & red wine demi-glaze

Full Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Irish sausages served over fresh handcrafted garlic mash & topped with a sautéed onion & red wine demi-glaze

Irish Chicken Pie Half order

$12.00

Tender chunks of chicken with carrots, celery, corn, onions, & peas in a cream sauce crowded with fresh handcrafted garlic mash & topped with cheddar cheese

Full Irish Chicken Pie

$18.00

Tender chunks of chicken with carrots, celery, corn, onions, & peas in a cream sauce crowded with fresh handcrafted garlic mash & topped with cheddar cheese

Shepherd’s Pie Half order

$12.00

Seasoned Black Angus ground chuck with fresh garden vegetables & crowned with fresh Handcrafted garlic mash

Full Shepherds Pie

$18.00

Seasoned Black Angus ground chuck with fresh garden vegetables & crowned with fresh Handcrafted garlic mash

*Half Traditional Fish & Chips Half order

$12.00

Beer-Battered cod fried golden brown, served with seasoned fries & served with tartar sauce

*Full Traditional Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer-Battered cod fried golden brown, served with seasoned fries & served with tartar sauce

Corn Beef & Cabbage Half order

$13.00

Seasoned slow roasted corned beef served with boiled potatoes & cabbage in a savory broth

Full Corn Beef & Cabbage

$19.00

Seasoned slow roasted corned beef served with boiled potatoes & cabbage in a savory broth

Guinness Stew

$17.00

Traditional Irish stew with a hint of Guinness, Irish Bangers, potatoes & fresh garden vegetables with a scoop of handcrafted garlic mash & topped with crispy wontons Oh and a hint of Guinness!!!

Vegetarian Boxty

$17.00

Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, red & green cabbage With a Handcrafted cheese Bechamel & traditional Boxty pancakes

*Irish Chicken & Bacon Boxty

$18.00

Fresh Grilled Chicken in a creamy Crispy bacon & basil béchamel with traditional Boxty pancakes

Irish Reuben Boxty

$18.00

Traditional Boxty pancakes with grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, grilled sauerkraut With a warm Tomato Remoulade

O' Sullivan's Hash

$20.00

Desserts

Irish Chocolate Wontons

$9.00

Lightly battered crispy wontons filled with pasty cream, melted chocolate & topped with powdered sugar served with Mayra’s Homemade Blueberry Jam & melted chocolate for dipping

Irish Double Fudge Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Homemade chocolate cake with fudge frosting, add another layer for a double sensation!!

Dinner Features

Drunken Chicken

$20.00

Hot Honey Bourbon Chicken

$20.00

Kids Meals

Kids Tender

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Mozz

$7.25

Salads

New Claddagh Winter Salad

$15.00

Mixed lettuce, red cabbage, Mandarin Oranges, dried cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Granny Smith apples

*Irish Cobb Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomatoes, red cabbage on a bed of mixed greens

Claddagh House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, red cabbage & house made croutons

New Irish Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg, Blue cheese crumbles, Apple smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, toasted almonds

crunchy chicken salad

$15.00

Sandwich Board

Reuben

$14.00

Half pound freshly sliced corned beef piled high with Swiss cheese, grilled sauerkraut & handcrafted Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye (Sub Turkey for a Rachel Reuben)

*O’Reilly’s Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Half Pound sliced steak with provolone cheese, sautéed onions on a hoagie roll (Add Roasted Red Peppers .75)*Or make it a Chicken Philly

*Jack the Ripper

$14.00

Fresh chicken breast battered & fried with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll (may substitute grilled) (or make it “wild” with Texas Pete hot sauce)

Claddagh Turkey Club

$16.00

Freshly sliced roasted turkey with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo with Swiss cheese on Texas Toast

*Jameson Burger

$14.00

Half pound of Angus ground chuck grilled to order with our house made Jameson glaze, Irish cheddar & onion straws on a brioche bun

*Claddagh’s Irish Burger

$15.00

Half pound of Angus ground chuck, medium fried egg, Crispy Bacon, Irish Cheddar & our handcrafted Tomato Jam on a brioche bun

Pub Burger

$12.00

Half Pound of Angus chuck grilled to order, Lettuce, tomato, mayo On a brioche bun ( cheese add $1 or Apple wood smoked bacon add 1.50)

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Vegetarian black bean burger with lettuce, tomato & our handcrafted roasted red pepper remoulade on a brioche roll

Spicy Crunch Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Soup

French Onion

$8.00

Classic French onion broth with onions, Croutons & provolone cheese

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

N/a Beverages

Bottle water

$2.00

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Regular Coffee

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Tap Water

Tonic Water

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Shots

Green Tea

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$9.00

Penny Dropper

$9.00

Pickle Back Shot

$9.00

Pink Starburst

$10.00

Purple Hooter

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Red Snapper

$9.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Soco Lime

$9.00

Surfer On Acid

$9.00

Undercurrent

$10.00

Up-Down Pineapple

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Wash Apple

$9.00

Werther's

$9.00

Woo Woo

$9.00

Apple Sauce

$9.00

B52 Shooter

$9.00

Baby Guiness

$9.00

Butter Nipple

$8.00

Candy Apple

$8.00

Candy Bar

$8.00

Cheerwine

$8.00

Choc Cake

$9.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$9.00

Creamsickle

$8.00

Duck Fart

$8.50

Fireball Shot

$8.50

Flavored Kamikaze

$8.00

Fun Dip

$8.00

Grape Gatorade

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Grenade

$9.00

Jager Shot

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$9.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liq Cocaine

$8.00

Liq Marijuana Shot

$9.00

Lunch Box

$9.00

Thursday Fireball

$9.00

T Shirts

T Shirts sm

$20.00

T Shirt Med

$20.00

T Shirt Lg

$20.00

T Shirt x Lg

$20.00

Hats

Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

Hoodie Sm

$40.00

Hoodie Med

$40.00

Hoodie Lg

$40.00

Hoodie X Lg

$40.00

Hoodie 2x Lg

$40.00

Misc

Mayra's Blueberry Jam

$8.00

Claddagh Pint Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
4 College St, Asheville, NC 28801

