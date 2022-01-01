Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Claim 52 Kitchen

532 Reviews

$$

1203 Willamette Street

Suite 140

Eugene, OR 97401

Popular Items

House Burger
Cuban
Taco Basket

Food Specials

Burger Special: Salsa Macha Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken thigh, salsa macha, avocado-cilantro slaw, pickles, and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun. CONTAINS PEANUT AND SESAME $16 w/ side

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine & escarole, house croutons, creamy parmesan & garlic dressing

Cobb Wedge Salad

$12.00

Little gem lettuce wedges, buttermilk blue cheese dressing, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, croutons and balsamic glaze.

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, carrot & radish Choice of dressing: Lemon Thyme, Ranch or Caesar

Shareables

Birria Beef Nachos

Birria Beef Nachos

$16.00

House-made tortilla chips, salsa, black beans, diced avocado, cheese sauce, braised pulled pork, diced onions, lime sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and fresh cilantro.

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

Sourdough levain battered crispy cauliflower tossed with garlic and parmesan. Served with chipotle & garlic aiolis.

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

House cut fries served with ketchup.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.00

House-made hummus, falafel & sesame cracker w/ mixed olives, cucumber slices, carrots & a side of grilled pear amba. **GF corn chips available upon request

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Salted pretzel served with a house made mustard and a cheese sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with garlic aioli.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$7.00

Served with ketchup.

Tiger Wings

Tiger Wings

$10.50

Crispy fried chicken wings or cauliflower florets tossed with our swet and spicy tiger teryaki sauce. Served with a spicy cucumber and cilantro salad.

Tacos! & Skewers

Taco Basket

Taco Basket

$12.00

Two tacos on locally-made corn tortillas, served w/ house-made chips & salsa

Grilled Tempeh Skewers

Grilled Tempeh Skewers

$10.00

Soy-ginger marinated tempeh with Apple Curry sauce.

Handhelds

All handhelds served with your choice of fries, tots, sweet potato fries ($.50) creamy coleslaw, or side salad
Banh Mi (Spicy)

Banh Mi (Spicy)

$14.00

Grilled lemongrass chicken, pickled veggies, fresh cucumber, jalapeno & cilantro with fermented chili aioli on a baguette.

Bacon Brie Burger

$17.00

Local beef double patty smash burger, with brie cheese spread, sundried tomato aioli, honey cured bacon, caramelized onions, and mixed greens on a brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken thigh, herbed aioli, shredded lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00

Citrus braised pork shoulder, thinly sliced ham, swiss cheese, house made pickles &amp; yellow mustard, pressed on a roll.

House Burger

House Burger

$15.00

Local beef* double patty smash burger, with two sliced of American cheese, tomato, onions, house pickles, chopped iceburg lettuce and house made burger sauce on brioche bun.

Sides

Sd. Salad

Sd. Salad

$3.00
Sd. Caesar salad

Sd. Caesar salad

$3.00
Sd. Fries

Sd. Fries

$3.00
Sd. Sweet Potato Fries

Sd. Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Sd. Tots

Sd. Tots

$3.00

Sd. Lemongrass Chicken

$5.00

Back 2 Basics (Crowlers)

Candy Paint Crowler

$12.00

Snap Finish Crowler

$12.00

Sweet Talkin' Woman Crowler

$12.00

Fuzzy Delorean Crowler

$12.00

Hops Du Jour (Crowlers)

Awkward Silence Crowler

$13.00

Bloodhounds, Foxes, Barracudas Crowler

$13.00

Compound V Crowler

$13.00

Knees Up Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Skosh Crowler

$13.00

Two Minutes, Turkish Crowler

$13.00

Zeltser: Tropical Limeade Crowler

$13.00

16oz Cans, 4-Packs & Cases

Bird Up! Cans

Strawberry Milkshake IPA 7.3% Brewed with milk sugar. Hopped with Cryo Citra. Conditioned on strawberry puree.

Emerald IPA Cans

Emerald IPA Cans

Westcoast IPA 6.8%. Brewed with 2-row, caramel 20l, and Victory malts. Hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Chinook Cryo, and Mosaic Cryo.

Fluffy Cans

Hazy IPA 7% Brewed with Munich malt, flaked oats, and malted oats. Hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Cryo Citra.

Fresh Hop: Strata Cans

Westcoast IPA 7.4%. Brewed with malted and flaked oats. Hopped with Mosaic, Cryo Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin.

Handlebar Helles Cans

Handlebar Helles Cans

Helles 5%. Brewed with Munich and floor-malted Pilsner malts. Hopped with Tettnang. All proceeds of Handlebar Helles will be donated to Free Bikes 4 Kidz and GEARs (Greater Eugene Area Riders) in support of their yearly fun ride The Blackberry bRamble.

Kolsch Cans

Kolsch Cans

German Pale Ale 5% Brewed German Heidelberg malt. Hopped with German Tradition.

Oktoberfest Cans

Oktoberfest Cans

Marzen-Style Lager 5.4% Brewed with Pilsner, Munich, and Vienna malts. Hopped with Tettnang.

Private Eyes Cans

Hazy IPA 6.8%. Brewed with 2-row, oat malt, and flaked oats. Hopped with Citra, and Citra Cryo

Stuffed: Spooky Pebbles Cheesecake Cans

Stuffed: Spooky Pebbles Cheesecake Cans

Dessert Sour 6.5% Brewed with milk sugar. Conditioned on cherry, lemon, lime, orange, fruity cereal, and New York cheesecake.

Thicc: Vampire Variety Cans

Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on pineapple, raspberry, peach, grape, watermelon, and vanilla

Avid: Jungle Juice 12oz Can

$5.00

Avid: Jungle Juice Cider 6.2% ABV

Cyderish: Mango 12oz Can

$5.00

Cyderish: Mango Cider 6%

CBD Drinks

CBD: Cherry Cola

A house made CBD soda with rotating flavor. Contains 25 mg of CBD per 16oz glass.

Wine & Cider (Crowlers)

Cider Crowler

Cider Crowler

$13.00

Persnickety Pinot Gris Crowler

$16.00

Red Wine Crowler

$16.00

Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet blend

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Elevate Kombucha: Summer Fling

Rotating draft kombucha made locally by Elevate!

Humm Kombucha: Coconut Lime 12oz Can

$5.00

Humm Kombucha: Coconut Lime

Kids Menu

Kid's House Burger

Kid's House Burger

$8.00

Local beef, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, ketchup & served with your choice of side.

Cheeeeeesey Quesadilla

Cheeeeeesey Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortillas packed with cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection and w/ house made chips and salsa

Golden Fried Chicken Tenders

Golden Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of a side and a dipping sauce!

Kid's Hummus Bowl

Kid's Hummus Bowl

$6.00

House made hummus, corn chips, carrots & cucumbers.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$8.00

Breaded cod w/fries, tots, or sweet potato fries. Served with ranch & ketchup.

Glassware

8oz Stem

$5.00

16oz stem tulip

$6.00
12oz Renaissance Glass

12oz Renaissance Glass

$5.50
Claim 52 Mug

Claim 52 Mug

$6.00

A Claim 52 mug that has either a white or green interior!

Stuffed Goblet

Stuffed Goblet

$10.00
20oz Alien Pub Glass

20oz Alien Pub Glass

$6.50
20oz Color Wrap Alien Coin

20oz Color Wrap Alien Coin

$8.00

4 oz Taster Glass

$3.50

Stickers

Small Fluffy

Small Fluffy

$0.75
Large Fluffy

Large Fluffy

$1.50
Claim 52

Claim 52

$1.00
Stuffed Tongue Sticker

Stuffed Tongue Sticker

$1.00
Thicc

Thicc

$1.00
Holographic Alien Head

Holographic Alien Head

$1.25
Rainbow Claim 52

Rainbow Claim 52

$1.25
Hop Alien Sticker

Hop Alien Sticker

$1.50
Claim 52 Stuffed Sticker

Claim 52 Stuffed Sticker

$1.50
Holographic Claim 52

Holographic Claim 52

$1.50
Round Alien Head

Round Alien Head

$1.50
Ground Swell

Ground Swell

$1.50
Claim 52 OR Green

Claim 52 OR Green

$1.25
Claim 52 OR Pink

Claim 52 OR Pink

$1.25
Claim 52 Retro

Claim 52 Retro

$1.00
Claim 52 Block

Claim 52 Block

$1.00

Apparel

Beer Bag

Beer Bag

$2.00
Thicc Logo L/S Shirt- Grey

Thicc Logo L/S Shirt- Grey

$18.00
Thicc Logo Zip-Up Grey

Thicc Logo Zip-Up Grey

$35.00
Thicc Logo Waffle L/S Shirt- Navy

Thicc Logo Waffle L/S Shirt- Navy

$20.00
Butte Logo Waffle L/S Shirt- Blue

Butte Logo Waffle L/S Shirt- Blue

$20.00
Alien Coin Grey/Black Panel

Alien Coin Grey/Black Panel

$20.00Out of stock
Thicc: Blueberry Pie Shirt

Thicc: Blueberry Pie Shirt

Black Alien Head T Shirt

Black Alien Head T Shirt

$10.00
Red Thicc Ladies

Red Thicc Ladies

$15.00
Teal Thicc Ladies

Teal Thicc Ladies

$15.00
Blue Mens Thicc

Blue Mens Thicc

$15.00
Leaf Mens Thicc

Leaf Mens Thicc

$15.00
Stuffed Womens

Stuffed Womens

$25.00
Stuffed Unisex

Stuffed Unisex

$25.00
Thicc: Cherry Cobbler Shirt

Thicc: Cherry Cobbler Shirt

$15.00
Mens Ground Swell (Speckle)

Mens Ground Swell (Speckle)

$12.00
Womens Ground Swell

Womens Ground Swell

$12.00
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$15.00
Sandstone Crewneck

Sandstone Crewneck

$45.00
Oatmeal Hoodie

Oatmeal Hoodie

$55.00
Orange Hoodie

Orange Hoodie

$55.00
Grey Butte Long Sleeve

Grey Butte Long Sleeve

$20.00
Thicc Wheel Zip

Thicc Wheel Zip

$50.00
Embroidered Beanie

Embroidered Beanie

$20.00
Patch Beanie

Patch Beanie

$20.00
Navy Dad Hat

Navy Dad Hat

$15.00
Grey Butte Crew

Grey Butte Crew

$45.00
Black Butte Zip

Black Butte Zip

$50.00
Grey Butte Zip

Grey Butte Zip

$50.00
Olive 5 Panel Hat

Olive 5 Panel Hat

$20.00
Black and grey 5 Panel Hat

Black and grey 5 Panel Hat

$20.00
Green Dad Hat

Green Dad Hat

$15.00
Royal Trucker Hat

Royal Trucker Hat

$18.00

Magnets

Fluffy Magnet

Fluffy Magnet

$1.50
Thicc Magnet

Thicc Magnet

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

To-go Menu for locally-sourced freshly prepared food & hand-crafted beer!

Website

Location

1203 Willamette Street, Suite 140, Eugene, OR 97401

Directions

Claim 52 Kitchen image

