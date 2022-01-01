- Home
Claim 52 Kitchen
532 Reviews
$$
1203 Willamette Street
Suite 140
Eugene, OR 97401
Order Again
Popular Items
Food Specials
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine & escarole, house croutons, creamy parmesan & garlic dressing
Cobb Wedge Salad
Little gem lettuce wedges, buttermilk blue cheese dressing, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, croutons and balsamic glaze.
House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, carrot & radish Choice of dressing: Lemon Thyme, Ranch or Caesar
Shareables
Birria Beef Nachos
House-made tortilla chips, salsa, black beans, diced avocado, cheese sauce, braised pulled pork, diced onions, lime sour cream, pickled jalapenos, and fresh cilantro.
Crispy Cauliflower
Sourdough levain battered crispy cauliflower tossed with garlic and parmesan. Served with chipotle & garlic aiolis.
Hand-Cut Fries
House cut fries served with ketchup.
Hummus Plate
House-made hummus, falafel & sesame cracker w/ mixed olives, cucumber slices, carrots & a side of grilled pear amba. **GF corn chips available upon request
Soft Pretzel
Salted pretzel served with a house made mustard and a cheese sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with garlic aioli.
Tater Tots
Served with ketchup.
Tiger Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings or cauliflower florets tossed with our swet and spicy tiger teryaki sauce. Served with a spicy cucumber and cilantro salad.
Tacos! & Skewers
Handhelds
Banh Mi (Spicy)
Grilled lemongrass chicken, pickled veggies, fresh cucumber, jalapeno & cilantro with fermented chili aioli on a baguette.
Bacon Brie Burger
Local beef double patty smash burger, with brie cheese spread, sundried tomato aioli, honey cured bacon, caramelized onions, and mixed greens on a brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken thigh, herbed aioli, shredded lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Cuban
Citrus braised pork shoulder, thinly sliced ham, swiss cheese, house made pickles & yellow mustard, pressed on a roll.
House Burger
Local beef* double patty smash burger, with two sliced of American cheese, tomato, onions, house pickles, chopped iceburg lettuce and house made burger sauce on brioche bun.
Sides
Back 2 Basics (Crowlers)
Hops Du Jour (Crowlers)
16oz Cans, 4-Packs & Cases
Bird Up! Cans
Strawberry Milkshake IPA 7.3% Brewed with milk sugar. Hopped with Cryo Citra. Conditioned on strawberry puree.
Emerald IPA Cans
Westcoast IPA 6.8%. Brewed with 2-row, caramel 20l, and Victory malts. Hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Chinook Cryo, and Mosaic Cryo.
Fluffy Cans
Hazy IPA 7% Brewed with Munich malt, flaked oats, and malted oats. Hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Cryo Citra.
Fresh Hop: Strata Cans
Westcoast IPA 7.4%. Brewed with malted and flaked oats. Hopped with Mosaic, Cryo Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin.
Handlebar Helles Cans
Helles 5%. Brewed with Munich and floor-malted Pilsner malts. Hopped with Tettnang. All proceeds of Handlebar Helles will be donated to Free Bikes 4 Kidz and GEARs (Greater Eugene Area Riders) in support of their yearly fun ride The Blackberry bRamble.
Kolsch Cans
German Pale Ale 5% Brewed German Heidelberg malt. Hopped with German Tradition.
Oktoberfest Cans
Marzen-Style Lager 5.4% Brewed with Pilsner, Munich, and Vienna malts. Hopped with Tettnang.
Private Eyes Cans
Hazy IPA 6.8%. Brewed with 2-row, oat malt, and flaked oats. Hopped with Citra, and Citra Cryo
Stuffed: Spooky Pebbles Cheesecake Cans
Dessert Sour 6.5% Brewed with milk sugar. Conditioned on cherry, lemon, lime, orange, fruity cereal, and New York cheesecake.
Thicc: Vampire Variety Cans
Puree Gose 5%. Conditioned on pineapple, raspberry, peach, grape, watermelon, and vanilla
Avid: Jungle Juice 12oz Can
Avid: Jungle Juice Cider 6.2% ABV
Cyderish: Mango 12oz Can
Cyderish: Mango Cider 6%
CBD Drinks
Wine & Cider (Crowlers)
Non-Alcoholic
Kids Menu
Kid's House Burger
Local beef, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, ketchup & served with your choice of side.
Cheeeeeesey Quesadilla
Flour tortillas packed with cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection and w/ house made chips and salsa
Golden Fried Chicken Tenders
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of a side and a dipping sauce!
Kid's Hummus Bowl
House made hummus, corn chips, carrots & cucumbers.
Fish & Chips
Breaded cod w/fries, tots, or sweet potato fries. Served with ranch & ketchup.
Glassware
Stickers
Small Fluffy
Large Fluffy
Claim 52
Stuffed Tongue Sticker
Thicc
Holographic Alien Head
Rainbow Claim 52
Hop Alien Sticker
Claim 52 Stuffed Sticker
Holographic Claim 52
Round Alien Head
Ground Swell
Claim 52 OR Green
Claim 52 OR Pink
Claim 52 Retro
Claim 52 Block
Apparel
Beer Bag
Thicc Logo L/S Shirt- Grey
Thicc Logo Zip-Up Grey
Thicc Logo Waffle L/S Shirt- Navy
Butte Logo Waffle L/S Shirt- Blue
Alien Coin Grey/Black Panel
Thicc: Blueberry Pie Shirt
Black Alien Head T Shirt
Red Thicc Ladies
Teal Thicc Ladies
Blue Mens Thicc
Leaf Mens Thicc
Stuffed Womens
Stuffed Unisex
Thicc: Cherry Cobbler Shirt
Mens Ground Swell (Speckle)
Womens Ground Swell
Peach Cobbler
Sandstone Crewneck
Oatmeal Hoodie
Orange Hoodie
Grey Butte Long Sleeve
Thicc Wheel Zip
Embroidered Beanie
Patch Beanie
Navy Dad Hat
Grey Butte Crew
Black Butte Zip
Grey Butte Zip
Olive 5 Panel Hat
Black and grey 5 Panel Hat
Green Dad Hat
Royal Trucker Hat
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
To-go Menu for locally-sourced freshly prepared food & hand-crafted beer!
1203 Willamette Street, Suite 140, Eugene, OR 97401