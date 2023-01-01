Restaurant header imageView gallery

Claio

review star

No reviews yet

3886 Mayberry Drive

Suite D

Reno, NV 89519

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Drinks

Arnelious Palmadopolis

$5.75

1/2 Mountain Tea + 1/2 Minty Limeade

Frappe Coffee

$7.00

Whipped Instant Espresso, Milk, Sugar

Greek Mountain Tea

$5.75

Lightly Sweetened with Honey (Caffeine Free)

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$4.50

Minty Limeade

$5.75

Pellegrino Bottle (Large)

$6.00

Pellegrino Bottle (Small)

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

SALAD

Greens, Cucumber, Radish, Feta, Dill, Mint, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette.

CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

Greens, Cucumber, Radish, Feta, Dill, Mint, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

LAMB SALAD

$22.00

Greens, Cucumber, Radish, Feta, Dill, Mint, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

SWEET POTATO SALAD

$18.00

Greens, Cucumber, Radish, Feta, Dill, Mint, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

NAKED SALAD

$15.00

Greens, Cucumber, Radish, Feta, Dill, Mint, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

SOUVLAKI

Chicken Souvlaki

$16.00

Housemade Pita, Greens, Feta, Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Green Tzatziki

Lamb Souvlaki

$20.00

Housemade Pita, Greens, Feta, Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Green Tzatziki

Naked Souvlaki

$14.00

House-made Pita, Greens, Feta, Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Green Tzatziki

Sweet Potato Souvlaki

$16.00

Housemade Pita, Greens, Feta, Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Green Tzatziki

ORGANIC CHICKEN PLATTER

Chicken Platter - 1/4 Chicken

$21.25

1/4 Rotisserie Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Hummus, Toum + Harissa Hot Sauce, Griddled Pita

MEZZE

Chicken Schmaltz Crispy Potatoes

$11.00

Salt, Oregano, Lemon

Cubed Feta

$6.00

Cucumber + Tomato Salad

$9.00

Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta, Oregano, Olive Oil

Horta

$9.00

Braised Greens, Onion, Golden Raisin, Pine Nuts

Housemade Organic Griddled Pita

$5.00

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

Rancho Gordo Chickpea Hummus

$14.00

With Pita or Pita Chips

Seasoned Pita Chips

$5.00

SAUCES

Green Tzatziki

$2.00

Harissa Hot Sauce

$2.00

Toum (Garlic Sauce)

$2.00

FAMILY PACKAGE

Family Package

$74.99

One Whole Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Chicken Schmaltz Potatoes, Cucumber + Tomato Salad, Toum + Harissa Hot Sauce, Pita Serves 3-4

ROASTED CHICKEN

Roasted Organic Chicken

$40.00

3-4 lb Bird.

DESSERT

Frappe Coffee

$7.00

Whipped Instant Espresso, Milk, Sugar

Loukoumades

$11.00

Honey, Walnut, Cinnamon

FOR THE LITTLES

Kids Chicken Plate

$11.00

Griddled Pita, Hummus, Chicken, Tomatoes + Cucumber

Kids Pita Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Beer

Blonde

$8.00

Menabrea Italy

Pilsner

$11.00

Birrificio Tipopils Italy

Saison

$9.50

Baladin Wayan Italy

Stout

$12.00

Birrifico del Ducato Verdi Italy

Red Wine

Alpha Estate, Xinomavro Amyndeon 2021

$90.00

Big + Round Red Macedonia

Domaine Skouras, Agiorgitiko, Nemea 2021

$72.00

Soft + Earthy Red The Peloponnese

Rose Wine

Troupis Winery Moschofilero "Thunder" Arcadia 2021

$60.00

Sparkling Wine

Carletto, Glera 2021

$40.00

Clean + Dry Sparkling Veneto

Domaine Glinavos, "Paleokerisio" Debian + Vlahico, Ioannina, 2021

$40.00

Funky + Off-Dry Epiros (500 ml)

Tenuta Tselepos, "Amalia Brut" Moschofilero 2021

$80.00

Classic + Refined The Peloponnese

White Wine

Domaine Skouras, Moscofilero, Namea 2021

$72.00

Fresh + Floral White The Peloponnese

Kir Yianni, Assyrtiko Florina 2021

$72.00

Smooth + Rich White Macedonia

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Greek-ish rotisserie, wine + cocktails.

Location

3886 Mayberry Drive, Suite D, Reno, NV 89519

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buenos Grill
orange star3.7 • 409
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A Reno, NV 89519
View restaurantnext
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Mae Anne
orange starNo Reviews
5150 Mae Anne Avenue Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Table - 530 W Plumb Lane Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
530 West Plumb Lane Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Cafe Capello
orange star4.5 • 67
248 west first street #202 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Playfield '76
orange starNo Reviews
150 N. Arlington Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reno

09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Pub N’ Sub
orange star4.0 • 224
1000 Ralston St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston