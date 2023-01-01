Claio
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Greek-ish rotisserie, wine + cocktails.
Location
3886 Mayberry Drive, Suite D, Reno, NV 89519
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Kitchen Table - 530 W Plumb Lane Suite A
No Reviews
530 West Plumb Lane Reno, NV 89509
View restaurant