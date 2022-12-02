Restaurant header imageView gallery

Claire's at the Museum

2300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90803

Order Again

SMALL PLATES

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Shrimp, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Lime, Cilantro, Served with homemade Tostada with creamy Avocado Spread

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Fried Brussels, Bacon, Contija, Served on a Poblano Chili Aioli

EGGS

Polenta

$19.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Scrambled Eggs, Parmigiano Reggiano, Served with Potatoes

Country Breakfast

$18.00

Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Potatoes, Toast

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Bacon, Sausage, Potatoes, Eggs, Cheddar wrapped in Flour Tortilla

Chilaquiles

$19.00

Over Easy Egg, Crema, Beans, Avocado, Pickled Onions, Salsa Verde, Cotija

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Fried Bacon, Sunny Side up Egg, Cheddar, Arugula

CLASSICS

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Pickled Chiles, Radish, Shallot, Lemon Served with Potatoes - Vegan

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$21.00

Herb Creme Fraiche, Poached eggs, Hollandaise, Topped with Arugula

Duck Benedict

$22.00

Braised Short Rib, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, Horseradish Creme Fraiche

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$15.00

Ricotta mixed in Batter, Topped with Blueberry Compote, Whipped Cream

Creme Brulee French Toast

$18.00

Hawaiian Bread, Creme Brulee Batter, Seasonal Fruit Topping, Whipped Cream side of Maple Syrup

GREENS & GRAINS

Beet Salad

$16.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Prosciutto served with Sourdough Toast

Market Salad

$16.00

Market Greens, Seasonal Fruit,Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Radish Parmigiano Reggiano, Lemon Vinaigrette

Not-a-Cobb Salad

$18.00

Garden Mixed Greens, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions,Chives, Nutritional Yeast and House Ranch

Grain Bowl

$19.00

Farro, Roasted Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cilantro Coconut Yogurt

SANDWICHES & MORE

Salmon BLT

$21.00

Ciabatta, Applewood Bacon. Gem Lettuces, Tomato, Avocado, Tarragon Aioli

Claire's' Burger

$22.00

Brioche Bun, Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Arugula - Vegan

Beyond Burger

$21.00

Brioche Bun, Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Arugula - Vegan

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Brioche Bun, Chipotle Citrus Aioli, House Pickles, Coleslaw

Steak and Eggs

$28.00

8oz American Wagyu Steak, Eggs, Potatoes, Served with Chimichurri Sauce

FISH AND CHIPS

$25.00

SIDES

Toast and Jam

$5.00

Bacon

$6.00

4 slices of Apple Wood Bacon

Sausage

$6.00

3 Links

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Wild Mushrooms sauteed in white wine, butter and garlic

Two Eggs

$5.00

Potatoes

$6.00

Avocado

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

Fries

$6.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Short Rib

$7.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

House Salad

$7.00

Side Confit Bacon

$6.00

NA COLD BEVERAGES

Passionfruit Lemonade

$7.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$7.00

Peach Lemondade

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Blood Orange Lemonade

$7.00

Diet Coke (canned)

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50+

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$5.00

Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Juice Carafe

$6.00

Mocha

$7.00

Single Espresso Shot

$3.00

Double Espresso Shot

$6.00

Spring Water

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$6.00

NA HOT BEVERAGES

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

RED WINE

GLS Copper Ridge Merlot

$8.00

GLS J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTL Copper Ridge Merlot

$22.00

BTL J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

BTL J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$36.00

WHITE WINE

GLS La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS J. Lohr Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Bella Serra

$9.00

BTL Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL GERARD BERTRAND LANGUEDOC ROSE JOY'S

$30.00

BTL J. Lohr Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$23.00

BTL SELECTED WINE SPECIALS

$15.00

BTL WHITE HAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$30.00

SPARKLING & ROSE WINE

GLS Wycliff

$7.00

GLS La Marco

$11.00

GLS Pomegranate

$11.00

GLS Strawberry

$11.00

GLS Peach Bellini

$11.00

GLS Blood Orange

$11.00

GLS Mimosa

$11.00+

GLS Grapefruit

$11.00

GLS Grapefruit Rosemary Fizz

$13.00

GLS Strawberry Basil Fizz

$12.00

GLS Pomegranate Fizz

$13.00

GLS Rose

$9.00

GLS Pros Rose

$11.00

BTL Wycliff

$32.00

BTL La Marco

$36.00

BTL Mont Marcal Cava

$59.00

BTL Claire's Champagne Special

$85.00

BTL Pomegranate

$18.00

BTL Strawberry

$18.00

BTL Peach Bellini

$18.00

BTL Blood Orange

$18.00

BTL Mimosa

$17.00

BTL Grapefruit

$17.00

BTL Grapefruit Rosemary Fizz

$18.00

BTL Strawberry Basil Fizz

$18.00

BTL Pomegranate Fizz

$18.00

BTL Fleures De Praire

$30.00

BTL La Marca Rose

BEER

Bad Hombre

$6.00

Offshoot Pale Ale

$9.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Love Hazy

$9.00

Sournova

$9.00

Sunset Trio Kombucha

$9.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$9.00

Delerium

$8.00

Coconut Kombucha

$9.00

Graffiti IPA

$9.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA

$13.00+

MOJITO

$12.00

PASSIONFRUIT KYIV MULE

$13.00

PEACH KYIV MULE

$13.00

PEACH MOJITO

$13.00

PINA COLADA ON THE ROCKS

$13.00Out of stock

SEASONAL SANGRIA

$13.00+

SIGNATURE MARGARITA

$13.00+

SPICY PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$13.00+

STRAWBERRY BASIL COCKTAIL

$13.00+

Hibiscus Spritz

$13.00

Vodka Soda

$8.00

Vodka Tonic

$8.00

Vodka Shot

$5.00

Tequila Shot

$5.00

Rum Shot

$5.00

Bartender DOTD

$13.00+

Lemondrop

$13.00

Blackberry Ginger

$13.00+

BLOODY MARY'S

SIGNATURE BLOODY MARY

$11.00+

SPICY BLOODY MARY

$12.00+

BACON BLOODY MARY

$13.00+

MICHELADA

$15.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Staff Espresso, Capp, Latte

$2.50

Staff Mexican Soda

$2.00

Staff Lemonade

$3.00

Staff Can Soda

$1.00

Birthday Champagne

Birthday Lemonade

Popcorn

$3.00

Claires Burger

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Nachos

$8.00

Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Candy

$3.00

Soda Can

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Beer

$6.00

Wine

$8.00

Soup And Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Choc Chip Cookie w ice cream

$7.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$16.00Out of stock

Burrata

$17.00

AFTER DARK

BEER

$8.00

WINE

$8.00

CHAMPAGNE

$8.00

COCKTAIL

$12.00

SODA

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sm Bottled Water

$1.00

Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Fries

$6.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

CHAMPAGNE

POMEGRANATE CHAMP

$11.00+

STRAWBERRY CHAMP

$11.00+

PEACH BELLINI

$11.00+

BLOOD ORANGE CHAMP

$11.00+

MIMOSA

$11.00+

GRAPEFRUIT CHAMP

$11.00+

PASSIONFRUIT CHAMP

$11.00+

GRAPEFRUIT AND ROSEMARY FIZZ

$13.00+

STRAWBERRY BASIL FIZZ

$13.00+

POMEGRANATE FIZZ

$13.00+

WYCLIFF GL

$9.00

LA MARCA GL

$11.00

BTL CHAMPAGNE

WYCLIFF Bottle

$32.00

LA MARCA Bottle

$36.00

CLAIRE'S CHAMPAGNE SPECIAL

$85.00

Cava

$59.00

Prosecco rose special

$30.00

Corkage

$20.00

DESSERTS

Cookie Ice Cream

$8.00

Apple Pie

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Chocolate PB Cookie

$9.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Claire's is located on the beautifully landscaped campus of the Long Beach Museum of Art and offers oceanfront dining, seasonal libations & more!

2300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803

