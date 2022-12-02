Claire's at the Museum
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Claire’s is located on the beautifully landscaped campus of the Long Beach Museum of Art and offers oceanfront dining, seasonal libations & more!
Location
2300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
