Claire's Restaurant and Bar 225 Park Ln

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Draft

Lumpy Alt Amber

$7.00

Estes Park Stinger

$7.00

High Hops Cold One

$7.00

New Belgium Haze Ipa

$7.00

Rock Cut Porter

$7.00

Rock Cut Glactic Portal

$7.00

Lumpy Ridge Mosaic

$7.00

Eddyline Black lager

$7.00Out of stock

Avant Garde HEFEWEIZEN

$7.00Out of stock

Odell Lemon Sour Ale

$7.00

Oct Fest

$6.00

Cans/Bottles

Colo Native Amber

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Left hand milk stout

$7.00

Lone tree peach

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Pikes Pikes Gold

$8.00

Pinkalicious

$7.00

Princess Yum Yum

$7.00

Sam Smith's Cider

$7.00

SweetWater 420

$7.00

SweetWater G 13

$7.00

SweetWater Hazy

$7.00

Upslope Craft Lager

$7.00

WTFO

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Reel Deal

$7.00

Reel Good

$7.00

Lone Tree Mexican Lager

$7.00

Heineken 000

$6.00

Easy Street Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

Wild Raspberry Ale

$6.00

LandShark Lager

$6.00

Ciders and Seltzers

Snow capped Sour Cherry

$6.00

Snow Capped Colorado Peach

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Watermelon

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Mango

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Peach

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.50Out of stock

Wild Cider Brut n Boujee

$6.00

Kinda Dry Apple

$6.00

Beer Flights

Taste of Colorado

$10.00Out of stock

1. Craft Larger. High Hops Brewery 2. Juicy IPA. New Belgium Brewery 3. Dunkel larger. Wibby Brewing 4. Chocolate Porter. Boulder beer Co

Taste of Estes Park

$10.00

1. Stinger Honey Wheat. Estes Park Brewery 2. New Zealand Pilsner. Lumpy Ridge Brewery 3. Porter. Avant Garde Ale-works 4. Hazy IPA. Rock cut Brewery

Red Glass

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House Pinot Noir

$7.00

MacMurray Pinot Noir

$10.00

Duck Pond PN

$14.00

Black Diamond Cabernet Franc

$9.00

The Jack Syrah

$9.00

Columbia Crest Merlot

$9.00

Catena Malbec

$11.00

Red Bottle

BTL House Cab Sauv

$26.00

BTL House Merlot

$26.00

BTL House pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL MacMurray Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Duck Pond PN

$54.00

BTL Black Diamond Cabernet Franc

$34.00

BTL The Jack Syrah

$34.00

BTL Columbia Crest Merlot

$34.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$42.00

Rose/White Glass

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Pino Grigio

$7.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Palazzo Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Duck Pond Pinot Gris

$12.00

Centorri Moscato

$8.00

The Jack Riesling

$8.50

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$8.50

Hess Select Chardonnay

$8.50

Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00

House Rose

$7.00

Rose/White Bottle

BTL House Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL House Pino Grigio

$26.00

BTL House Sauvblanc

$26.00

BTL Palazzo Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Duck Pond Pinot Gris

$46.00

BTL Centorri Moscato

$30.00

BTL The Jack Riesling

$32.00

BTL Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Hess Select Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00

BTL House Rose

$26.00

Champagne

Wycliff Glass

$7.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00

Wycliff BTL

$26.00

FAST BAR

2 for 1 Mimosa

$10.00

Classic Bloody

$10.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cadillac

$13.00

Smoking Hot Margarita

$12.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Jack Berry Smash

$10.00

Lavender Mule

$10.00

Rocky MT Lemonade

$10.00

Elkins Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Mood Swing

$9.00

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Harvest Mule

$10.00

Banana Split Martini

$13.00

Cucumber Mule

$10.00

Martini Well

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Everything Mary

$10.00

Pink Drink

$6.00

Irish coffee

$9.00

Blue Drink

$6.00

Baileys Coffee

$8.00

Elikins Apple cider

$9.00

JD Hot toddy

$8.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Kahlua Coffee

$8.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Lavender Breeze

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Snuggler

$8.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$9.00

Martini premium

$12.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

Coppermuse Bacon

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Lavender

$9.00

Horseradish

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Coppermuse Cucuumber

$9.00

Coppermuse Horseradish

$9.00

Coppermuse Lavender

$9.00

Elevate

$6.00

Stoli Citros

$8.00

GIN

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

Gordons

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

spirit hound

$8.00

Empriss

$8.00

RUM

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Spiced

$7.00

Meyers

$7.50

Meyers Silver

Malibu

$7.00

Peg Leg

$10.00

Flor De Cana

$6.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cuidado

$9.00

G4 Reposado

$9.50

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Suerte

$9.00

Patron Gold

$9.00

Patron Café

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Tin Cup

$10.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Dead Rabbit

$8.00

Elkins

$10.00

Jameson

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00Out of stock

Stanahans

$10.00

Elkins Apple

$10.00

Elkin's Clear

$10.00

Strawberry Shine

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Shine

$6.00

Early times

$6.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Segram's Vo

$6.00Out of stock

Makers mark

$8.00

Breckenridge

$14.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Glenivet

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

cutty shark

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers

$8.00

Breckenridge

$14.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$6.00

Highland Magnus

$16.00

Laphroaig

$18.00

Macallan

$22.00

Grants Triple Wood

$12.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Baileys

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Christian brandy

$6.00

Cin Schapps

$6.00

Cream De Cacao

$6.00

Cream de menthe

$6.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Dry Sac

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

jagermeister

$8.00

peach Schapps

$6.00

Peppermint Schapps

$6.00

pama

$8.00

pernod

$6.00

pimms

$6.00

schapps

$6.00

sambuch

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

triple sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Bols Banana

$4.00

Bols Butterscotch

$4.00

Bols Peach

$4.00

Christian brandy

$6.00

Magdala Orange

COCKTAILS

2 for 1 Mimosa

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$12.50

Bacon Bloody Mary

$12.00

Banna Split Martini

$13.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Brandy Alexender

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Claire's Classic Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cucumber Mule

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Elkins Old Fashioned

$13.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$10.50

Harvest Mule

$10.00

Horseradish Bloody Marry

$11.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Toddy

$8.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jack Berry Smash

$10.00

Lavender Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$1.00

Martini

$9.00

Mint Julep

$4.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Mood Swing

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Pink Drink

$8.00

Poloma

$10.00

Rocky Mountian Lemonade

$10.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Smoking Hot Margarita

$12.00

Snuggler

$8.00

Strawberry mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Specials

Luau Rib(5) App.

$16.00

Meatball Sliders (3)

$14.00

Braised Lamb Shank

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken, Elk Sausage Pasta

$21.00

Elk Tenderloin

$38.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$18.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mimosas Are Always An Option

Location

225 Park Ln, Estes Park, CO 80517

Directions

