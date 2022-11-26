Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Claire’s Pantry

No reviews yet

301 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Popular Items

Clubhouse
Chef Salad
Bacon 4

Sides

Avocado 1/2

$3.50

Bacon 2

$3.55

Bacon 4

$6.75

Country Gravy Side

$3.25

Egg 2

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$4.95

guacamole

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$7.95

Hollandaise

$3.25

Potato Crispy

$7.95

Salad Dressing

$1.95

Sausage Link 2

$3.55

Sausage Link 4

$6.75

Tartar

$1.95

Beverages

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$9.99

Soda

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.00

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$9.99

100% natural, freshly squeezed orange Juice.

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Coffee

$4.00

Smoothies

$8.99

Breakfast

Toasted English muffin topped poached eggs, fresh spinach , avocado and tomato, served with Hollander Sauce

Avocado Florentine Benedict

$16.99

Toasted English muffin topped poached eggs,fresh spinach,avocado and tomato, served with Hollandaise sauce

Avocado Omelet

$18.99

4-egg omelet with fresh spinach, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, topped with avocado and cheddar cheese. Served with a toast and hash-browns.

B.T.A Benedict

$17.99

Toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs, bacon,tomato and avocado ,served with Hollandaise sauce

Bacon & Eggs

$16.59

Four slices of bacon or four sausage links, two eggs and hash-browns. Served with a toast.

Baja Chorizo SCrambles

$19.99

Four Eggs ,Scrambles with chorizo sausage, tomato, onion, bell peppers and jalapenos , topped with Monterey jack cheese .Served with guacamole , salsa and sour cream.

Banana Crepes with Nutella

$16.69

Two delicious French Crepes with Nutella hazel spread, bananas and fresh whipped cream

Biscuits & Gravy w/ 2 Eggs

$14.59

Blueberry lemon Curd Crepes

$15.99

Two large freshly prepared Crepes filled with lemon curd topped with blueberry compote and fresh whipped cream

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.99

Cheddar Cheese, two eggs , bacon on Grilled English muffin w/ Hash-Browns

Chicken Fried Steak with 2 eggs and HB

$19.99

Chicken Waffle w/ Log Cabin Syrup

$18.99

Classic Belgian Waffle

$12.99

Denver Omelet

$16.99

3-egg omelet with diced ham, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese. Served with a toast and hash-browns.

Eggs Benedict

$16.99

Toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs and Canadian bacon,and Hollandaish sauce

French Toast (full)

$13.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$15.99

Joe's Special - San Francisco

$17.99

Four eggs, scrambled with ground beef, fresh spinach, onions and Parmesan cheese. Served with hash-browns.

Joe's Specials - Edmonds Way

$17.99

Four eggs, scrambled with Italian sausage , mushroom, onions, spinach and bell peppers, topped with parmesan cheese , Served with French Bread and Hashbrown

Pancakes with Nutella (3)

$15.99

Three buttermilk pancakes with Nutella hazelnut spread and fresh whipped cream

Sausage link and Egg

$16.59

Stack Pancakes (4)

$13.99

Cho Pancakes (3)

$14.99

Burger

Crispy Fried Chicken Burger

$19.99

Premium chicken white meat marinated in specially selected herbs and spices. Served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and spicy comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun.

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.99

1/3 lb. ground patty with cheddar cheese on a toasted sesame bun with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, relish & pickles. Served with French Fries.

Bacon Cheese burger

$16.99

Double Decker Cheeseburger

$19.99

Double 1/3 lb. ground beef patty with bacon and American cheese on a toasted sesame bun with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, relish and pickles.

Avocado Burger

$18.99

1/3 lb. patty on a toasted sesame bun with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and red onions. Served with French Fries.

Mushroom-Swiss Bacon Burger

$18.99

1/3 lb. ground patty, mushrooms, Swiss cheese & bacon on a toasted sesame bun with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & pickles. Served with French Fries.

Impossible Burger

$17.99

This meatless burger tastes like a delicious burger should but it’s made from plants. Include lettuce, red onions, tomato, mayonnaise and American cheese. Served with French Fries.

Patty Melt

$16.99

1/3 lb. ground patty on Rye bread with sauteed onions & Swiss cheese

BBQ Pull Pork Cheeseburger

$19.99

Fall-apart tender pull ,beef patty , coleslaw , sauteed onion, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Guinness cheese burger

$17.99

Beef patty, sauteed onions, one fried egg with homemade Guinness sauce ,lettuce ,tomato and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Dessert

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Apple Pie

$6.99

Pecan pie

$6.99

Coconut cream

$6.99

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.99

Favorite

Chicken Gyoza

$9.99

Chicken Strips & Fries

$15.99

Boneless chicken strips of breast meat, freshly hand breaded twice with our special seasonings.

Fish & Chips

$19.99

3 pieces of succulent, beer battered Cod fried to golden brown. Served with coleslaw, fries and homemade Tartar sauce.

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$23.99

Roasted Turkey

$25.99

Claire's traditional roasted turkey served with moist sage stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and cranberry sauce.

Salad

Chef Salad

$17.99

Cobb Salad

$19.99

served with grilled boneless chicken breast , avocado , romaine lettuce , tomato, olive , hard boiled egg, bacon and blue cheese, come with blue cheese dressing on side

Grilled Salmon Caesar

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$22.99

House Green Salad

$10.99

Lettuce topped with tomatoes , beets , sunflower seeds with Ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.99

Fresh spinach, pecans, bacon bits , avocado, strawberries

Taco Beef

$16.99

Turkey Salad bowl

$13.99

Tender chunks of turkey combined with mayonnaise , celery, olives, served on a bed of shredded lettuce .

Sandwich / Dips

All Sandwich come with French Fried

Gobbler

$18.99

Served open-faced with tender slices of Turkey on thick-cut egg bread and mashed potato smothered with Vegetables and Cranberry sauce

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$18.99

Homemade corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, grilled on Rye bread with thousand island Dressing. Served with French Fries.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

A classic style grilled cheese with ham with your choice of cheddar or Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries.

Grilled Turkey, Bacon, Avocado w/ Gouda cheese

$17.99

Slices of white turkey meat ,bacons, tomato ,gouda cheese and avocado on grilled Sourdough

Tuna Melt

$14.99

Turkey Salad Melt

$13.99
B.L.T.A.

B.L.T.A.

$15.99

Toasted egg bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado with mayonnaise. Served with French Fries.

B.L.T

$13.99

Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Thick slices of turkey, lettuce & mayonnaise on egg bread. Served with French Fries.

Clubhouse

$17.99

Served with 3 slices of toasted egg bread, layered with mayonnaise, turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served with French Fries.

Turkey Dip

$15.99

Slices of white turkey meat on grilled French Bread with homemade au jus

French Dip

$16.99

Thinly sliced roast beef on grilled French bread with homemade au jus

Philly Cheese Steak

$19.99

this favorite classic is stacked with grilled roast beef , thinly sliced onion, peppers, mushroom, topped with melted swiss cheese on a perfectly grilled French Roll, served with homemade au jus

Burger Dip

$17.99

ground beef patty on grilled French bread with homemade Au Jus .

À la carte

Bacon 4

$6.99

French Fries

$6.99

Hashbrowns

$8.99

Mozzarella Stick

$5.99

Sausage link 4

$6.99

sweet potato fries

$8.95

Chicken Strips & Fries

$14.99

With Two big Chicken Strips with Fries

Garlic Fries Parmesan

$9.99

THANKSGIVING DINNER (To-Go, 2022)

THANKSGIVING TURKEY DINNER

$40.00

THANKSGIVING PRIME RIB DINNER

$50.00

THANKSGIVING SALMON DINNER

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
301 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020

