Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clam Lake Beer Company

review star

No reviews yet

106 South Mitchell Street

Cadillac, MI 49601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Cobb
Smokestack Panini
Club Melt

Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.99

chicken, in a creamy buffalo sauce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese, served with naan bread, tortilla chips

Chicken Wings

$16.49

8 jumbo wings. choose from: buffalo, cherry bbq or sweet chili sauces

Chips & Dip

$10.49

house made chips with french onion chip dip

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

lightly dusted calamari, sweet chili sauce

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.99

red bell pepper, mushrooms, bacon

Pretzel Bites

$9.49

pretzel bites served with spicy dijon mustard

Sesame Crusted Ahi

$16.99

seared sashimi tuna, asian slaw, soy, wasabi, ginger

Steak Bites

$15.99

marinated steak, red bell pepper, mushrooms

Totchos

$17.49

tater tots, red onion, black olives, jalapeno, carnitas pulled pork, beer cheese, tomato, lime fraiche

Truffle Tots

$8.99

tator tots tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese

Salads

Asian Chop

$11.49

chopped cabbage, cilantro, celery, carrot mix, topped with sliced almonds & crispy wontons. Served with Asian sesame vinaigrette dressing

Avocado

$13.99

grilled zucchini, avocado, corn, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, mixed field greens, house pesto ranch dressing

House Greens Salad

$5.49+

mixed field greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, herb garlic croutons, choice of dressing

Roasted Garlic Caesar

$5.49+

hearts of romaine, herb garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Southwest Cobb

$15.99

grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted corn blend, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon, tortilla strips, mexican cheese blend, mixed field greens, house made chipotle ranch dressing

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$5.49+

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.49

bacon, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, bleu cheese

Black Angus Burger

$13.49

choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion

Black Bean Burger

$14.99

lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, hummus

Rodeo Burger

$14.49

spicy bbq, haystack onions, portabella mushrooms, cheddar cheese

Sunnyside Up Burger

$14.49

bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, honey mustard

Between Bread

Bacon Cheddar Apple Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese blend, house ranch dressing, franks buffalo sauce, flour tortilla

Club Melt

$12.99

turkey, bacon, tomato, swiss cheddar, garlic aioli, grilled sourdough

Cuban

$14.49

carnita pulled pork, ham, pickles swiss cheese, mustard, ciabatta bread

Italian Melt

$15.49

ham, salami, pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, house made bruschetta, ciabatta flatbread

Smokestack Panini

$13.49

turkey, candied pecans, michigan dried cherries, hummus, provolone cheese, honey mustard, ciabatta flatbread

Pizza

Americana Pizza

$16.49

pepperoni, sausage, salami, crumbled bacon, fresh basil, classic red sauce, provolone-mozzarella blend

BLT Pizza

$18.49

candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted tomato aioli, fresh mozzarella blend

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

provolone-mozzarella blend, choice of sauce

Chicken Dill Pizza

$18.49

grilled chicken, dill pickles, red onion, tomato, garlic aioli, provolone-mozzarella blend, caesar cheese blend

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$17.99

grilled chicken, basil pesto, sun dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, provolone-mozzarella blend

Sausage Goat Cheese Pizza

$18.49

wild mushroom pesto, sausage, portabella mushrooms, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, goat cheese, provolone-mozzarella blend cheese

Veggie Pizza

$20.49

artichoke, onion, fresh spinach, red pepper, roasted garlic, herbed spinach spread, provolone-mozzarella blend

Quesadilla

Chicken Florentine Quesadilla

$10.50Out of stock

oven roasted chicken breast, fresh spinach, garlic aioli, caesar cheese blend, provolone-mozzarella blend

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.50Out of stock

artichoke, roasted brussels sprouts, red onion, spinach, herbed spinach spread, provolone-mozzarella blend

Carnita Pork Quesadilla

$12.50Out of stock

carnitas pork, avocado, jalapeno, mexican cheese blend

Mains

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$19.49

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Korean Steak Bowl

$16.99

NY Strip Steak

$28.99

Perch & Chips

$19.99

lightly seasoned, french fries, caper tartar sauce

Renee's Triple Mac & Cheese

$13.99

swiss, sharp cheddar, parmesan, penne pasta, toasted panko

Sides

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side Triple Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Zucchini & Mushrooms

$5.49

Side Tater Tots

$5.99

Kids

Kiddie Burger

$6.00

Kiddie Pizza

$6.00

Elle's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips meal

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Sides

Dinner Specials

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Bottled/Canned Beer

Btl Amstel Light

$4.50

Btl Athletic Cerveza N/A

$5.00Out of stock

Btl Athletic IPA N/A

$5.00Out of stock

Btl Blake's Flannel

$5.00

Btl Blue Moon Belgian White

$4.50

Btl Bud Light

$3.50

Btl Budweiser

$3.50

Btl Busch Light

$3.50

Btl Collective Arts Gose

$9.50

Btl Coors Light

$3.50

Btl Corona Extra

$4.50

Btl Flying Embers Kombucha

$6.00

Btl Founder's All Day IPA

$5.00

Btl Founder's Seltzer

$6.00

Btl Green's Discovery

$11.00

Btl Heineken

$5.00

Btl High Noon (Grapefruit, Mango, Passion)

$5.00

Btl High Noon (Grapefruit, Mango, Passion)

$5.00

Btl J.K.'s Scrumpy Hard Cider

$6.00

Btl Labatt Blue

$4.00

Btl Labatt Blue Non-Alcoholic

$3.50

Btl Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Btl Mikkeller Weird

$8.00

Btl Miller Lite

$3.50

Btl New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00

Btl O'Doul's Amber

$3.50

Btl Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Btl Short's Local's Light Lager

$5.00

Btl Short's Spacerock

$5.00

Btl Stella Artois Lager

$5.00

Btl Stone Baird/Ishii

$9.00

Btl TerraFirma Scottish Moor

$6.00

Btl White Claw

$4.50

Wine

Btl Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Btl Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Btl Goose Ridge G3 Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Btl Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon-Napa

$60.00

Btl Pinot Project

$35.00Out of stock

Btl Proverb Merlot

$25.00

Btl Rosenblum Zinfandel

$28.00

Btl The Federalist Lodi Zinfandel

$32.00

Btl Troublemake Red Blend

$32.00

Btl Vina Cobos Felino Malbec

$35.00

Btl Juggernaut

$28.00

Btl Quilt Cabernet

$36.00

Blacksmith Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Btl Arcturous Late Harvest Riesling

$25.00

Btl Bocelli Pinot Grigio

$31.00

Btl Butterkissed Chardonnay

$21.00

Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Btl Riff Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Btl Sutter Home Moscato

$18.00

Btl Torresella Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Btl Whitehaven

$38.00

Btl Broken Dreams Chardonnay

$36.00

Btl Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Gls Claude Vale Rose'

$6.00

Btl Claude Vale Rose'

$21.00

RFL Claude Vale Rose'

$6.00

Btl Cantine Maschio Prosecco

$7.00

Btl Cristalino Brut Cava

$11.00

Btl Domaine Chandon Brut Classic

$30.00

Btl Domaine Chandon Brut Classic Split

$21.00

Btl Veuve Cliquet Brut Rose

$79.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Curbside pick-up available at the front of the brewery!

Website

Location

106 South Mitchell Street, Cadillac, MI 49601

Directions

Gallery
Clam Lake Beer Company image
Clam Lake Beer Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

After 26 Depot Café
orange starNo Reviews
127 W Cass St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Cast Iron Kitchen - Cadillac
orange starNo Reviews
621 S Mitchell Street Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Hermann's Restaurant - Hermann's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 372
214 N Mitchell St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Bieners Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
528 Haynes Street Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Burke's Waterfront
orange star3.5 • 219
2403 Sunnyside Dr Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
orange star4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cadillac

Hermann's Restaurant - Hermann's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 372
214 N Mitchell St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
ROARING 20S SALOON
orange star4.1 • 319
210 S MITCHELL ST Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
orange star4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Coyote Crossing Resort
orange star4.2 • 46
8593 S 13 RD CADILLAC, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cadillac
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston