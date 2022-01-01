Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clancy's Coffee & Tea

review star

No reviews yet

900 West Bethany Drive

Suite 105

Allen, TX 75013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16 oz Honey Lavender
16 oz Latte
16 Oz Iced Coffee

Filter Coffee

12 oz Filter Coffee

$2.54

16 oz Filter Coffee

$2.77

Pour Over

12 oz Pour Over

$3.69

Espresso Drinks

8 oz Cappuccino

$3.46

12 oz Latte

$4.16

16 oz Latte

$4.39

12 oz Mocha Latte

$4.53

16 oz Mocha Latte

$4.85

Espresso

$2.77

12 oz Americano

$3.23

16 oz Americano

$3.78

Teas

12 oz Chai Latte

$4.39

16 oz Chai Latte

$4.99

12 oz Hot Tea

$3.24

16 oz Hot Tea

$3.47

16 oz Iced Loose Leaf Tea

$3.23

16 oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.99

16 oz Iced Peach Tea

$3.23

16 oz Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.23Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.23

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.46

Iced Espresso Drinks

16 Oz Iced Latte

$4.16

16 Oz Iced Mocha Latte

$4.66

16 Oz Iced Americano

$3.60

16 Oz Iced Daisy Latte

$4.66

Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee

16 Oz Iced Coffee

$3.93

Specialty

12 oz Cinnamon Roll

$4.85

16 oz Cinnamon Roll

$5.32

12 oz The Daisy

$4.85

16 oz The Daisy

$5.32

12 oz Honey Lavender

$4.85

16 oz Honey Lavender

$5.32

Coffee Carrier

Coffe Carrier

$21.99

Burritos

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$4.25Out of stock

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$4.25Out of stock

Egg & Chese

$4.25Out of stock

Salsa

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.75

Breakfast Pastries

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh baked croissant filled with ham and cheese.

Turkey Sausage Kolache

$3.25Out of stock

Turkey Sausage wrapped in a fluffy kolache croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Freshly baked butter croissant.

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Brownies

Cookie Dough Brownie

$3.25

German Chocolate Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies

Salted Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Muffins

Monkey Bread Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Delicious pull apart Monkey Bread in a muffin! Delicious with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Gluten Free Banana Muffin

$3.35Out of stock

Mini Scones

Cranberry Orange - 3 Count

$2.75Out of stock

Blueberry - 3 Count

$2.75Out of stock

Vanilla -3 Count

$2.75Out of stock

Gluten Free Apple Cider Coffee Cake

Gluten Free, Apple Cider Loaf

$4.25Out of stock

Gluten Free, Vegan Coffee Cake Slice

Vegan Lemon Lavender Loaf

$4.25Out of stock

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Turkey & Cheddar

$7.00Out of stock

Ham & Swiss

$7.00Out of stock

Veggie

$7.00Out of stock

Honey

1LB Honey Jar

$12.00

Mini Kind Bar

Dark Chocolate And Sea Salt

$1.25

Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate

$1.25Out of stock

Clean Cookies

Cacao Date and Cashew

$4.25Out of stock

Protein Puck

Peanut Butter

$4.25

Chexmix

Chexmix

$1.75

Tumblers

16 Oz Tumbler

$24.99Out of stock

Coffee bags

Guatemala Cafe De Mujeres

$17.99Out of stock

Brazil Yellow Bourbon

$18.99Out of stock

Candles by Belle & Sparrows

The goal of the Stella Projects is to restore dignity and provide livable wages to women who are rebuilding their lives. When you purchase a candle, all proceeds go to the Stella Projects.

Bubble Bath

$30.00Out of stock

White Ginger Amber

$30.00

Birchwood Grapefruit

$30.00

Spring Rain

$30.00

Pumpkin Spice

$30.00

Into the Woods

$30.00

Sweet Cardamom Chai

$30.00

Poppy Bamboo

$30.00

Tea Pot

Tea Pot

$27.99

Loose Leaf Tea

Long You Maofeng Green Tea

$19.99

212 Ounce Boxed Loose Leaf Green Tea with ripe pome fruit notes.

Jasmine Bai Hao Green Tea

$22.99

3.53 Ounces of Loose Leaf Green Tea scented with jasmine blossoms layered with floral and wine grape tasting notes.

Currant (Decaf)

$19.99

3.53 Ounces of Loose Leaf Currant Tea made from dried berries, hibiscus glower, lemongrass, and rooibos. Tasting notes are slightly tangy with an aroma of stewed fruit.

Gao Wen Black Tea

$19.99

3.5 Ounces Loose Leaf Black Tea with malty, fruity tasting notes.

Ma Wei Moonlight White Tea

$21.99Out of stock

1.06 Ounces of Organic White Tea with a tasting profile of melted brown sugar and complex florality.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Clancy’s Coffee & Tea is excited to serve you the best small batch, local coffee; an amazing selection of the finest teas; and a selection of small bites from our local partners. We look forward to getting to know you, discovering your favorite beverage and bites, and serving you as if you are a guest in our home.

Website

Location

900 West Bethany Drive, Suite 105, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

Gallery
Clancy’s Coffee & Tea image

Similar restaurants in your area

Village Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
957 Garden Park Dr Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Scotty P's - Allen
orange starNo Reviews
109 Cental Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
orange star4.7 • 2,922
1201 W McDermott Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Elke's Market Cafe
orange star4.8 • 706
105 N. Greenville suite 11 Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
SALTLIGHT STATION
orange star4.6 • 594
1501 S Greenville Ave Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allen

Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
orange star4.7 • 2,922
1201 W McDermott Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Elke's Market Cafe
orange star4.8 • 706
105 N. Greenville suite 11 Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
SALTLIGHT STATION
orange star4.6 • 594
1501 S Greenville Ave Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
Vinnis Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 367
950 W Stacy Rd Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allen
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston