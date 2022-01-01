Clancy's Coffee & Tea
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Clancy’s Coffee & Tea is excited to serve you the best small batch, local coffee; an amazing selection of the finest teas; and a selection of small bites from our local partners. We look forward to getting to know you, discovering your favorite beverage and bites, and serving you as if you are a guest in our home.
Location
900 West Bethany Drive, Suite 105, Allen, TX 75013
Gallery