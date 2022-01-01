A map showing the location of Clancy's Cantina 301 Flagler AvenueView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Clancy's Cantina 301 Flagler Avenue

1,246 Reviews

$$

301 Flagler Avenue

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Order Again

DRAFT BEER - FB

DFT Bud Light

$4.00

DFT Goose Island IPA

$6.00

DFT Guinness

$6.00

DFT Mich ultra

$5.00

DFT Landshark

$4.00

DFT Modelo Especial

$6.00

DFT Negra Modelo

$6.00

DFT Paul

$4.00

DFT Yuengling

$4.00

DFT Miller Lite

$4.00

Half N Half

$7.00

DFT Show Pigeon

$6.00

DFT Big Wave

$6.00

DFT Feeding Frenzy

$6.00

BOT. BEER & SELTZER- FB

Angry Orchard (GF)

$6.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Clausthaler NA

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Loaded Corona

$7.00

XX Amber

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Odoul's NA

$5.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$6.00

Tecate

$3.00

Clausthaler NA

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Lagunitas IPNA

MARGARITAS- FB

Cantina Margarita

$5.00

Pitcher Cantina Margarita

$30.00

Golden Margarita

$10.00

Pitcher Golden Margarita

$40.00

Chambord Margarita

$10.00

The Islander Margarita

$10.00

Florita Margarita

$10.00

Georgiarita

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Pink Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Mojito Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Pineapple Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Jalapeno Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Cucumber Skinny Margarita

$12.00

WINE - FB

Coastal Vines Cabernet

$5.00

Coastal Vines Merlot

$5.00

Clancy's Sangria

$8.00

Oberon Cabernet

$12.00

Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$5.00

Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Coastal Vines Sauvingnon Blanc

$5.00

Corvo Moscato

$8.00

J Vineyards Chardonnay

$11.00

Sponsors & registration

Registration Jalapeño Open

$250.00

Full Sponsor Jalapeño Open

$440.00

SPIRIT

SHARK BAIT / CREW

$58.00

NSB L/S

$58.00

V-NECK

$56.00

NSB S/S

$56.00

BLANKET

$56.00

NSB SHARK

$58.00

OMBRE / TIE DYE

$60.00

NSB HOODIE

$60.00

SANTA SHIRT

$60.00

Tees & Sweats

Cafe Verde Ladies Tee

$18.00

Clancy 2XL LONG SLEEVE

$26.00

Clancy 3XL & 4XL LONG SLEEVE

$27.00

Clancy Arch Long sleeve

$28.00

Clancy Arch POCKET T-SHIRT

$21.00

Clancy Crew 32

$32.00

Clancy DESERT L/S

$25.00

Clancy Hoodie $45

$45.00

Employee Tee 15

$15.00

NSB Long Sleeve

$28.00

NSB SHARK BAIT TANK

$23.99

NSB TEE LADIES

$26.00

Shark Bait NSB Tee

$23.99

Shark Bait NSB Tee 2-3 XL

$25.99

Shark Bait Tee Youth 19.99

$19.99

Shark Side 2x Tee

$26.00

Shark Side Adult Tee

$24.00

Shark Side Youth Tee

$18.99

Shark Youth Tee

$14.99

Sun Tee Long S 28

$28.00

Sun Tee S/S 26

$26.00

Sun Tee Youth 24

$24.00

Sweatshirt Hoodie 36

$36.00

Tank - Ladies 16

$16.00

Tank S-2XL 20

$20.00

Tee - Ladies 18

$18.00

Tee - Sale $12

$12.00

Tee L/S $34

$34.00

Tee s/s $27

$27.00

Tee s/s $28

$28.00

Tee s/s $30

$30.00

Tee s/s 2XL-3XL 19

$19.00

Tee s/s 2XL-3XL 24

$24.00

Tee s/s S-2XL 24

$24.00

Tee s/s S-XL 18

$18.00

Tee s/s S-XL 21

$21.00

Tee Tie Dye 2X 25.99

$25.99

Tee Tie Dye S-XL 21.99

$21.99

Tee Tie Dye Youth 19.99

$19.99

Tee Youth 18

$18.00

Tee s/s $26

$26.00

Accessories

BEACH TOWEL LARGE

$25.00

BEACH TOWEL TIE DYE

$18.50

Beach Towels

$20.00

Hat

$18.00

HAT ADULT BUCKET

$21.00

HAT VISOR

$15.00

HAT YOUTH

$15.00

HAT YOUTH BUCKET

$18.00

PG BLAZE

$45.00

PG BUCKET HAT

$28.00

PG CORALIA

$36.00

PG DANCING TERRAPINS

$48.00

PG DANCING TURTLES

$60.00

PG DEPP

$36.00

PG GOLD LEAF

$40.00

PG HASSELHOFF

$24.00

PG LINIAS

$36.00

PG MAKAHA

$40.00

PG SKULLS AND ROSES LIFEGUARD

$60.00

SHADY SHENANIGANS SUNGLASSES

$45.00

SHARK TOOTH NECKLACE BLACK/MULTI

$14.99

SHARK TOOTH NECKLACE BLUE/MULTI

$10.99

SHARK TOOTH NECKLACE BROWN/MULTI

$12.99

SHARK TOOTH NECKLACE WHITE/MULTI

$13.99

SHARK TOOTH NECKLACE WOOD

$7.99

Sunglasses

$17.00

Wrap

$20.00

Wrap w/ Fringe

$50.00

Toys

AQUA CASE

$12.00

BASKETBALL

$18.00

CHICKEN

$10.00

COW

$10.00

DOLPHIN

$10.00

FLYING DISC

$10.00

FOOT BALL

$16.00

ICE CREAM BALL

$8.00

KARMAGAMI

$12.00

LG AQUA CASE

$16.00

MISSILE WHISTLE

$12.00

MOZI

$13.00

PIG

$10.00

SHARK LARGE

$10.00

SHARK MINI

$5.00

SHARK WHISTLER

$10.50

SHASHIBO

$26.00

SPIN BALLS

$25.00

SWIM MASK

$14.00

Kitchen & Bar

Coozies

$4.00

Margarita Glasses

$10.00

Silipint Tumblers

$18.00

Silipint Lid

$5.00

Silipint Straw

$2.00

Silipint 3pc set

$24.00

NSB Coaster

$3.00

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce 5 oz

$7.00

Shark Attack Gift Set 3 pc

$24.00

Shark Attack Gift Set 6 pc

$36.00

Sunscreen

Spray 30 SPF

$15.00

Spray 50 SPF

$15.00

Lotion 30 SPF

$13.00

Lotion 50 SPF

$13.00

Tanning Oil

$11.00

Aloe Gel

$11.00

Reef Safe - Kids

$14.00

Lip Balm

$4.00

Mailing Charge

Mailing Charge

$5.00

NSB MAPS

Pallet Map

$98.00

Circle Sign

$60.00

Coordinate Sign

$50.00

Mini Coordinate sign

$16.00

Art mini

$16.00

Ornanent

$12.00

ORNAMENTS

Metallic TURTLE

$12.00

Flamingo Kiss

$12.00

SANTA

$12.00

SMALL STARFISH $6

$6.00

STARFISH $9

$9.00

Metallic SHELL

$12.00

Metallic SEAHORSE

$12.00

CLAUS BEACH

$12.00

CLAUS STARFISH W/ DRINKS

$10.00

MERMAID

$12.00

SEA SHELL

$9.00

CRAB

$12.00

PINEAPPLE

$18.00

PALM TREE

$18.00

SANTA PADDLEBOARD

$18.00

ART - PAINTINGS

JIMMY LANE -10

$10.00

JIMMY LANE -15

$15.00

Stickers

NSB Sticker

$3.00

Clancy sticker

$3.00

Cafe Verde stickers

$3.00

Mini stickers

$2.00

Packaged NSB stickers

$4.95

Mexico

Hat $10

$10.00

Hat $12

$12.00

Hat $15

$15.00

Hat $18

$18.00

Hat $20

$20.00

Tote $12

$12.00

BackPack $12

$12.00

Blanket $18

$18.00

Poncho Youth

$16.00

Poncho Adult

$20.00

Shot Glass

$9.00

Coin Purse $5

$5.00

Coin Purse $6

$6.00

Knife Case

$9.00

Cell Case

$18.00

KEMBALI

SARONG

$18.00

WRAP SKIRT

$20.00

TYE-DYE DRESS

$35.00

KIMONO

$40.00

OVERALLS

$30.00

HAREM PANTS

$25.00

SHORTS

$25.00

PRINT DRESS

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 Flagler Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
