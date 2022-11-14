Main picView gallery

Clancy's Restaurant 8 Upper County Road

review star

No reviews yet

8 Upper County Road

Dennis Port, MA 02639

Order Again

Popular Items

Tavern Salad
Burger
Turkey Club

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy sweet chili, sriracha aioli ~ THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Boneless ; Freshly breaded and fried ~ tossed in buffalo sauce. THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Calamari

$18.00

Lightly battered; served with side of marinara sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Clancy's Wings

$12.00

Fried; Bone-in wings with a side of honey BBQ aioli THIS CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Mussels

$17.00

Prepared with chourizo in a white wine, lemon and garlic butter sauce

Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, Monterey jack cheese ~ served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Onion Rings

$13.00

Piled high to the sky! This is a must share!! THIS CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Pretzel

$13.00

Served with assorted dipping sauces THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Quahog

$11.00

Our homemade specialty. Served with lemon and drawn butter

Soups & Salads

GF Clam Chowder

$8.00

This is served as a cup only!

Chowder

$8.00

New England style. This is vegetarian.

French Onion

$9.00

House made; topped with crouton and Swiss and cheddar cheese

Tavern Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, grated carrot and red onion ~ dressing is served on the side

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, garlic butter croutons, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$26.00

Tavern salad with one chilled shrimp, lobster meat, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg and crumbled blue cheese ~ Dressing is on side

Chopped Salad

$17.00

Diced mango, apple, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, pistachios, feta cheese in a lemon basil vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens topped with diced tomato, roasted corn, sliced avocado, black beans and blackened chicken drizzled with creamy cilantro dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$21.00

Chili

$8.00

Beef and bean chili served with tortilla chips

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

4 jumbo shrimp served with lemon wedge and cocktail sauce

Oysters

$18.00

6 local oyster served with lemon wedge and cocktail sauce

LIttlenecks

$17.00

6 clams served with lemon wedge and traditional cocktail sauce

Sandwiches

Burger

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle ~ served with fries

Chicken Parm Sub

$17.00

Lightly breaded, baked with marinara sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese on a sub roll ~ served with fries This cannot be made GLUTEN FREE

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Fried cod topped with Swiss cheese ~ served with tartar sauce, fries and cole slaw THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Served hot or cold on a grilled hot dog roll ~ with fries

Reuben

$17.00

Fresh corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on marble rye ~ with fries

SR Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Fried cod topped with melted cheddar, bacon, avocado and sriracha aioli ~ fries and coleslaw THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Turkey Club

$17.00

Double decker on your choice of bread ~ with fries

Veg Burger

$16.00

Edamame and quinoa burger served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cucumber, tomato, avocado, beets, feta cheese ~ drizzled with feta and olive vinaigrette

Classics

Baked Cod

$28.00

Ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato, fresh vegetable with lemon beurre blanc sauce

Baked Scallops

$32.00

White wine and butter with fresh vegetable and your choice of starch

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Fillets, lightly breaded ~ served with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Fisherman

$32.00

Fried cod, scallops, shrimp and clams ~ served with cole slaw, fries, tartar and cocktail sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Fried Clams

$35.00

Whole bellied ~ with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Fried Scallops

$32.00

Served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Served with fries, cole slaw and cocktail sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Guinness Fish/ Chips

$26.00

A crispy fried cod with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Chicken & Meat

Chix Parmesan

$23.00

Baked with marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese ~ served over linguine This cannot be GLUTEN FREE

Kari-Anne

$23.00

Chicken tenderloins sauteed with broccoli, penne pasta, white wine, garlic ~ topped with romano cheese

Steak Tips

$28.00

Marinated and grilled to your liking ~ served with fresh vegetables and your choice of starch

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Specialties

Asian Stir Fry

$26.00

Scallops, shrimp, chicken tenderloins and stir fry vegetables in a mildly spicy Thai peanut sauce ~ over rice This cannot be GLUTEN FREE

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Parmesan risotto, fire roasted southwest corn and black bean salsa, maple bourbon glaze with cranberry orange marmalade

1/2 Chicken

$26.00

Served with mashed potato, asparagus and pan jus

Seafood Alfredo

$30.00

Fettuccine tossed with shrimp, scallops, fish, and lobster in creamy alfredo sauce

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Grilled mahi mahi with iceberg lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, salsa, sriracha aioli ~ with fries

Bk Stuffed Shrimp

$29.00

Four shrimp stuffed with crabmeat stuffing topped with beurre blanc sauce ~ with your choice of starch and fresh vegetable

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Five shrimp sauteed with shallots, garlic, white wine and butter tossed with linguine and roasted tomato ~ topped with parmesan cheese

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Coffee, chocolate chip bread pudding with one scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with Kahlua caramel sauce ~ whipped cream and strawberry

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Brownies, hot fudge, three scoops of ice cream ~ TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Choose either blueberry or salted caramel TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM

GF Brownie

$5.00

GF Brownie Sundae

$12.00

GF Cookie

$5.00

GF Cookie Sandwich

$11.00

Ice Cream

$3.50+

Choose number of scoops and flavor TAKEOUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM

Ice Cream Puff

$11.00

Large puff with choice of ice cream, hot fudge TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Mudpie

$9.00

Coffee ice cream, oreo crumb crust, hot fudge TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM

Sundae

$10.00

Hot fudge, choice of ice cream TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM

Kid's

Kid Finger

$10.00

Kid Fish & Chips

$11.00

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Kid Pizza

$11.00

Kid Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Kid Salmon

$13.00

Kid Chix

$13.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Risotto

$6.00

Side Linguine

$6.00

Side Penne

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Vegetable

$4.00

Specials

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Lean sliced pastrami, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese on a grilled brioche bun ~ with fries

Scallop Roll

$20.00

Fried golden brown on a grilled brioche roll with lemon sriracha aioli ~ with fries

Vegetarian Special

$21.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, brussel sprouts, butternut squash, mushrooms sauteed with shallots and garlic tossed with ricotta gnocchi and tomato sauce baked with mozzarella and provolone

Wrap of Day

$18.00

Fried shrimp, bacon, lettuce and tomato wrapped in flour tortilla drizzled with bang bang sauce ~ with fries

French Dip

$18.00

Shaved prime rib sauteed with bell peppers, onion and mushroom topped with monteray jack and cheddar ~ au jus and fries

Shepard's Pie

$25.00

Beef short rib slowly braised with red wine, carrot, celery, onion, fresh rosemary and thyme topped and baked with mashed potato and parmesan cheese

Pot Roast

$25.00

Braised until fork tender, mashed potato, celery, onion and carrot, pot gravy

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Cran Juice

$2.75

Cran/Soda

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Flat Water

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

IBC Rootbeer

$3.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Mist

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Tea

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Bottled Wine

BTL Bridlewood

$37.00

BTL Carr

$47.00

BTL Cava

$40.00

BTL Chandon

$20.00

BTL Frei

$49.00

BTL Hess

$37.00

BTL HobNob

$35.00

BTL J Vineyard

$49.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Josh Chard

$38.00

BTL Maso Canali

$47.00

BTL Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Ravenswood

$38.00

BTL Reisling

$37.00

BTL Rodney

$49.00

BTL Rose

$37.00

BTL Silk and Spice

$37.00

BTL Vinho Verde

$25.00

BTL Whitehaven

$47.00

Mocktails

MOCK Apple Ginger

$6.50

MOCK Blue Lagoon

$6.50

MOCK Blueberry Mojito

$6.50

MOCK Cran Mule

$6.50

MOCK Mai Tai

$6.50

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.00

Vrigin Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location

8 Upper County Road, Dennis Port, MA 02639

