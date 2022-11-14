Clancy's Restaurant 8 Upper County Road

- Home
8 Upper County Road
Dennis Port, MA 02639
Popular Items
Starters
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy sweet chili, sriracha aioli ~ THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Buffalo Wings
Boneless ; Freshly breaded and fried ~ tossed in buffalo sauce. THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Calamari
Lightly battered; served with side of marinara sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Clancy's Wings
Fried; Bone-in wings with a side of honey BBQ aioli THIS CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Mussels
Prepared with chourizo in a white wine, lemon and garlic butter sauce
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, Monterey jack cheese ~ served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Onion Rings
Piled high to the sky! This is a must share!! THIS CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Pretzel
Served with assorted dipping sauces THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Quahog
Our homemade specialty. Served with lemon and drawn butter
Soups & Salads
GF Clam Chowder
This is served as a cup only!
Chowder
New England style. This is vegetarian.
French Onion
House made; topped with crouton and Swiss and cheddar cheese
Tavern Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, grated carrot and red onion ~ dressing is served on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic butter croutons, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Tavern salad with one chilled shrimp, lobster meat, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg and crumbled blue cheese ~ Dressing is on side
Chopped Salad
Diced mango, apple, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, pistachios, feta cheese in a lemon basil vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced tomato, roasted corn, sliced avocado, black beans and blackened chicken drizzled with creamy cilantro dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad
Chili
Beef and bean chili served with tortilla chips
Raw Bar
Sandwiches
Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle ~ served with fries
Chicken Parm Sub
Lightly breaded, baked with marinara sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese on a sub roll ~ served with fries This cannot be made GLUTEN FREE
Fish Sandwich
Fried cod topped with Swiss cheese ~ served with tartar sauce, fries and cole slaw THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Lobster Roll
Served hot or cold on a grilled hot dog roll ~ with fries
Reuben
Fresh corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on marble rye ~ with fries
SR Fish Sandwich
Fried cod topped with melted cheddar, bacon, avocado and sriracha aioli ~ fries and coleslaw THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Turkey Club
Double decker on your choice of bread ~ with fries
Veg Burger
Edamame and quinoa burger served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cucumber, tomato, avocado, beets, feta cheese ~ drizzled with feta and olive vinaigrette
Classics
Baked Cod
Ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato, fresh vegetable with lemon beurre blanc sauce
Baked Scallops
White wine and butter with fresh vegetable and your choice of starch
Fish and Chips
Fillets, lightly breaded ~ served with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Fisherman
Fried cod, scallops, shrimp and clams ~ served with cole slaw, fries, tartar and cocktail sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Fried Clams
Whole bellied ~ with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Fried Scallops
Served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Fried Shrimp
Served with fries, cole slaw and cocktail sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Guinness Fish/ Chips
A crispy fried cod with cole slaw, fries and tartar sauce THIS CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE
Chicken & Meat
Chix Parmesan
Baked with marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese ~ served over linguine This cannot be GLUTEN FREE
Kari-Anne
Chicken tenderloins sauteed with broccoli, penne pasta, white wine, garlic ~ topped with romano cheese
Steak Tips
Marinated and grilled to your liking ~ served with fresh vegetables and your choice of starch
Fettuccine Alfredo
Specialties
Asian Stir Fry
Scallops, shrimp, chicken tenderloins and stir fry vegetables in a mildly spicy Thai peanut sauce ~ over rice This cannot be GLUTEN FREE
Grilled Salmon
Parmesan risotto, fire roasted southwest corn and black bean salsa, maple bourbon glaze with cranberry orange marmalade
1/2 Chicken
Served with mashed potato, asparagus and pan jus
Seafood Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with shrimp, scallops, fish, and lobster in creamy alfredo sauce
Fish Tacos
Grilled mahi mahi with iceberg lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, salsa, sriracha aioli ~ with fries
Bk Stuffed Shrimp
Four shrimp stuffed with crabmeat stuffing topped with beurre blanc sauce ~ with your choice of starch and fresh vegetable
Shrimp Scampi
Five shrimp sauteed with shallots, garlic, white wine and butter tossed with linguine and roasted tomato ~ topped with parmesan cheese
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Coffee, chocolate chip bread pudding with one scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with Kahlua caramel sauce ~ whipped cream and strawberry
Brownie Sundae
Brownies, hot fudge, three scoops of ice cream ~ TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Choose either blueberry or salted caramel TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM
GF Brownie
GF Brownie Sundae
GF Cookie
GF Cookie Sandwich
Ice Cream
Choose number of scoops and flavor TAKEOUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM
Ice Cream Puff
Large puff with choice of ice cream, hot fudge TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM
Key Lime Pie
Mudpie
Coffee ice cream, oreo crumb crust, hot fudge TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM
Sundae
Hot fudge, choice of ice cream TAKE OUT DESSERTS DO NOT HAVE WHIPPED CREAM
Kid's
Sides
Specials
Pastrami Sandwich
Lean sliced pastrami, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese on a grilled brioche bun ~ with fries
Scallop Roll
Fried golden brown on a grilled brioche roll with lemon sriracha aioli ~ with fries
Vegetarian Special
Zucchini, yellow squash, brussel sprouts, butternut squash, mushrooms sauteed with shallots and garlic tossed with ricotta gnocchi and tomato sauce baked with mozzarella and provolone
Wrap of Day
Fried shrimp, bacon, lettuce and tomato wrapped in flour tortilla drizzled with bang bang sauce ~ with fries
French Dip
Shaved prime rib sauteed with bell peppers, onion and mushroom topped with monteray jack and cheddar ~ au jus and fries
Shepard's Pie
Beef short rib slowly braised with red wine, carrot, celery, onion, fresh rosemary and thyme topped and baked with mashed potato and parmesan cheese
Pot Roast
Braised until fork tender, mashed potato, celery, onion and carrot, pot gravy
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cran Juice
Cran/Soda
Diet Pepsi
Flat Water
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
IBC Rootbeer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mist
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sparkling Water
Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Hot Chocolate
Bottled Wine
BTL Bridlewood
BTL Carr
BTL Cava
BTL Chandon
BTL Frei
BTL Hess
BTL HobNob
BTL J Vineyard
BTL Josh Cabernet
BTL Josh Chard
BTL Maso Canali
BTL Prosecco
BTL Ravenswood
BTL Reisling
BTL Rodney
BTL Rose
BTL Silk and Spice
BTL Vinho Verde
BTL Whitehaven
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8 Upper County Road, Dennis Port, MA 02639