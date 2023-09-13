Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$7.50+

Fresh Italian bread oven toasted with chopped garlic, olive oil & a sprinkle of parmesan. Add melted mozzarella for a small upcharge!

Anthony's Calamari

Anthony's Calamari

$18.75+

Served fried or grilled, with Clara’s fresh marinara sauce for dipping.

Bruschetta di Roma

Bruschetta di Roma

$12.25

Toasted Old World bread topped with a blend of diced tomatoes, fontinella cheese, and pesto.

Pesto Bruschetta

Pesto Bruschetta

$12.75

Toasted Old World bread spread with pesto and topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, and goat cheese.

Burrata and Prosciutto

Burrata and Prosciutto

$16.99
Herb Stuffed Mushrooms

Herb Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.25

Fresh button mushrooms stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs, drizzled with garlic olive oil, and baked to perfection.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Fresh baked eggplant brushed with garlic olive oil, dusted lightly in herb seasoned bread crumbs, and layered with Clara's homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkle of parmigiana cheese.

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$11.75

Fresh tomato slices, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with toasted Old World bread.

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

$14.99

Fresh mussels simmered in Clara’s marinara sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Tail-on shrimp baked in a delicate white wine sauce topped with herb seasoned bread crumbs.

Sausage & Peppers

$13.99+

A classic Italian favorite. Italian Sausage sautéed with sweet green peppers in a garlic olive oil.

Sides

Petite Portion of Radiatore with Marinara

Petite Portion of Radiatore with Marinara

$6.75

Side of Broccoli

$6.75

Side of Chicken

$10.49
Side of Homemade Meatballs

Side of Homemade Meatballs

$6.75

Two homemade meatballs per order.

Side of Primavera Veggies

Side of Primavera Veggies

$6.75

Side of Salmon

$11.99

Side of Sausage

$6.75

One sausage link per order.

Side of Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.75

Side of Sautéed Spinach

$6.75

Side of Shrimp

$10.99+

Entree Salad

Large Claras Garden Salad

Large Claras Garden Salad

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce with julienne carrots, cucumbers, and tomato.

Large Caesar Classico

Large Caesar Classico

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Clara’s Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and oven toasted croutons.

Large Mesclun Salad

$12.99

A garden blend of arugula, baby bibb, baby oak, friselle, lolorosa, and radicchio with julienne carrots, tomato, cucumbers, and oven toasted croutons.

Side Salad & Soups

Clara’s Garden Salad

$5.25

Caesar Classico

$7.25

Mesclun Salad

$6.75

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Fresh Pastas & Homemade Sauces

Select your favorite fresh pasta and combine it with your choice of one of our homemade sauces. Customize your dish more with some of our delicious add ons! Choice of Angel Hair, Fettuccine, Linguine, Spaghetti, Spinach & Egg Angel Hair, Radiatore, Rigatini or Rotini. For a small upcharge, enjoy freshly made Zucchini noodles, Cheese Ravioli, Meat Ravioli, Combo Ravioli or Cheese Tortellini.

Tomato Sauce

$14.99

Clara's family recipe!

Meat Sauce

$15.99

Clara's family recipe!

Marinara Sauce

$15.25

Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.

Alfredo Sauce

$16.99

Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce.

Vodka Cream Sauce

$16.99

Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with heavy cream, and parmesan cheese.

Marinara Arrabiatta

$16.99

Clara’s marinara sauce spiced up with crushed red peppers and chopped garlic.

Primavera Sauce

$17.25

Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.

Red Clam Sauce

$17.99

Chopped clams simmered in a specially seasoned white wine tomato sauce.

White Clam Sauce

$17.99

Chopped clams simmered in a specially seasoned white wine clam sauce.

Vegetable Marinara Sauce

$17.25

A healthy blend of fresh vegetables simmered in Clara’s classic marinara sauce.

Pesto Sauce

$16.99

Fresh pesto made from fresh blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, Romano cheese, and olive oil.

Aglio e Olio

$14.99

An abundance of chopped garlic and fresh parsley sautéed in olive oil.

Butter

$9.99

Butter & Cheese

$9.99

Plain

$8.50

House Specialties

Chicken Limone

Chicken Limone

$22.25

Tender breast of chicken baked with white wine, garlic lemon, and herbs. Served with Angel Hair pasta and Primavera vegetables.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.25

Tender breast of chicken filled with our special blend of four cheeses. Baked in Clara’s fresh marinara sauce. Served with a side of homemade pasta with tomato sauce.

Baked Chicken with Portobello Mushrooms

Baked Chicken with Portobello Mushrooms

Sliced breast of chicken baked in your choice of Alfredo or Marinara sauce with sliced Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheeses. Served over linguini.

Cream of Chicken Pesto

Cream of Chicken Pesto

$23.99

Sliced breast of chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted pine nuts sautéed in Clara’s fresh pesto sauce with a hint of cream served over fresh angel hair.

Clara's Seafood Special

Clara’s Seafood Special

$26.25

Fresh mussels, littleneck clams, calamari, and shrimp simmered in Clara’s classic marinara sauce served over fresh angel hair.

Shrimp Primavera

Shrimp Primavera

$24.25

Shrimp and fresh primavera vegetables (broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini) sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter, and parmigiana; served over fresh spinach and egg angel hair.

Shrimp Ersilia

Shrimp Ersilia

$25.25

Shrimp, fresh portobello mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh spinach sautéed in a four cheese cream sauce served over fresh angel hair.

Rudy Jr. Shrimp Special

Rudy Jr. Shrimp Special

$24.25

An abundance of shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, parmigiana, and a splash of white wine. Served over spinach and fresh egg angel hair. Can be served spicy upon request.

Fillet of Salmon

Fillet of Salmon

$25.25

North Atlantic salmon sautéed to perfection in our lemon butter cream sauce served with angel hair pasta and a side of primavera veggies dressed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Mark’s Salmon Florentine

$25.25

North Atlantic salmon fillet and tail-on shrimp topped with freshly sautéed spinach, baked in Clara’s scampi sauce. Served with a side of homemade pasta with marinara sauce.

Seafood Marinara

$21.25

An abundance of fresh seafood simmered in Clara’s marinara sauce served over fresh linguine. Your choice of fresh littleneck clams, grilled calamari or fresh mussels.

Baked Pasta

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.95

Layers of seasoned ground beef, cheeses, and fresh pasta topped with mozzarella baked in a traditional tomato sauce. Homemade lasagna at its very finest.

Lasagna Florentine

Lasagna Florentine

$19.95

Layers of fresh homemade spinach pasta, fresh spinach, and seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella baked in Clara’s white wine béchamel and tomato sauces.

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$17.95

Three large pasta shells filled with seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella and baked in Clara's homemade Tomato Sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.25

Fresh baked eggplant brushed with garlic olive oil, dusted lightly with herb seasoned crumbs, layered with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, & sprinkle of parmigiana cheese. Served with a side of homemade radiatore pasta with marinara.

Child's Menu

Child Pasta

$7.95

Child Lasagna

$8.99

Child Pizza

$9.99

Child Ice Cream

Child Soup

$2.25

Child Stuffed Shells

$7.99

Dessert

Mini Cannolis

$5.75

3 cannoli shells filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Dipped in a crushed pistachio mixture and dusted with powdered sugar.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$9.25

A delicate Limoncello cake, layered with sweet mascarpone cheese and topped with white chocolate shavings. Served over citrus crème anglaise.

Italian Almond Cake

$8.25

Warm rum infused almond cake frosted with an amaretto flavored mascarpone mousse and garnished with caramelized almond slices. Served over a crème anglaise.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.95

Italian Ladyfingers dipped in a blend of coffee, Tia Maria, Baileys, and Kahlua, enveloped in a cocoa dusted, sweetened mascarpone cheese.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.75

Gelato

$6.75

Certified organic and gluten free Sea Salt Caramel Fudge.

Lemon Ice

$4.75

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.75

Simple, elegant, and timeless. The torte delivers a knock-out chocolate punch while being flourless and gluten-free.

Vanilla Bean Brulee Cheese Cake

$9.25Out of stock

The vanilla bean creme brulee custard is cooked with Madagascar vanilla pods and folded into cheesecake batter, intensifying the vanilla flavor and giving it a silky airy lightness. The crispy, baby oat-crust laced with even more vanilla is gluten-free. Served over a creme anglaise.

To Go Dressing / Sauces

Alfredo Sauce

$7.29+

Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce!

Pesto Sauce

$7.29+

Fresh pesto made from fresh blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, Romano cheese, and olive oil.

Marinara Sauce

$7.29+

Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.

Arrabiata Marinara Sauce

$6.79+

Clara's marinara sauce spiced up with crushed red peppers and chopped garlic.

Meat Sauce

$6.29+

Clara's family recipe tomato sauce with ground beef.

Primavera Sauce

$7.29+

Primavera Sauce Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.

Tomato Sauce

$6.99+

Clara's family recipe tomato sauce.

Vegetable Marinara Sauce

$7.79+

A healthy blend of fresh vegetables simmered in Clara's classic marinara sauce

Vodka Cream Sauce

$8.29+

Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with vodka cream, and parmesan cheese.

Dressing

$5.99+

Bread Dip

$6.99

Catering

Appetizers by the Tray

Bruschetta di Roma

$40.00+

Toasted Old World bread topped with a blend of diced tomatoes, fontinella cheese, and pesto.

Pesto Bruschetta

$40.00+

Toasted Old World bread spread with pesto and topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, and goat cheese.

Insalata Caprese

$40.00+

Fresh tomato slices, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with toasted Old World bread.

Hot Stuffed Mushrooms

$40.00+

Fresh button mushrooms stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs, drizzled with garlic olive oil, clam juice and baked to perfection.

Salads by the Tray

Small salads serves 10-15 people. Large salads serves 20-30 people.

Clara's Salad

$40.00+

Fresh, sweet iceberg & Romaine lettuce with julienne of carrots, zucchini, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Homemade House Italian dressing on the side.

Caesar Classico

$45.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Clara’s Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and oven toasted croutons. Caesar Dressing on the side.

Caesar Classico with Grilled Chicken

$90.00+

Tender chicken breast strips and Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Clara’s Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and oven toasted croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.

Mesclun Salad

$45.00+

A Garden salad with a blend of arugula, baby bibb, baby oak, friselle, lolorosa, and radicchio with julienne carrots and zucchini, tomato, cucumbers, and croutons. Balsamic or Italian House dressing on the side.

Mesclun Salad with Grilled Chicken

$90.00+

Tender chicken strips and garden salad with a blend of arugula, baby bibb, baby oak, friselle, lolorosa, and radicchio with julienne carrots and zucchini, tomato, cucumbers, and croutons. Balsamic or Italian House dressing on the side.

Fresh Pasta

Fresh homemade Rotini, Radiatore or Rigatini. Small trays serve 8-10 people. Large trays serve 15-20 people.

Homemade Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$55.00+

Clara's family recipe tomato sauce.

Homemade Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$55.00+

Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.

Homemade Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$70.00+

Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce!

Homemade Pasta with Meat Sauce

$65.00+

Clara's family recipe tomato sauce with ground beef.

Homemade Pasta with Primavera Sauce

$65.00+

Primavera Sauce Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.

Homemade Pasta with Vodka Cream Sauce

$70.00+

Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with vodka cream, and parmesan cheese.

Filled Pasta

Fresh homemade Cheese Ravioli or Meat Ravioli or Cheese Tortellini. Small trays serve 8-10 people. Large trays serve 15-20 people.

Filled Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$60.00+

Clara's family recipe tomato sauce.

Filled Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$60.00+

Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.

Filled Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$75.00+

Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce!

Filled Pasta with Meat Sauce

$70.00+

Clara's family recipe tomato sauce with ground beef.

Filled Pasta with Primavera Sauce

$70.00+

Primavera Sauce Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.

Filled Pasta with Vodka Cream Sauce

$75.00+

Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with vodka cream, and parmesan cheese.

Baked Pasta

Clara's Eggplant Parmigiana

$80.00+

Fresh baked eggplant brushed with garlic olive oil, dusted lightly in herb seasoned bread crumbs, and layered with Clara's homemade marinara sauce, cheese, and a sprinkle of parmigiana cheese.

Clara's Homemade Lasagna

$85.00+

Our most popular dish! Layers of seasoned ground beef, cheeses, and fresh pasta topped with mozzarella baked in a traditional tomato sauce. Homemade lasagna at its very finest.

Clara's Homemade Lasagna Florentine

$85.00+

Layers of fresh homemade spinach pasta, fresh spinach, and seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella baked in Clara's white whine béchamel and tomato sauces.

Stuffed Shells

$75.00+

Large pasta shells filled with seasoned ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella and baked in Clara’s homemade tomato sauce.

Chicken Trays

Breast of Chicken Limone

$7.95

Order by Piece. (Minimum 5 Pieces) Tender 4 oz half breast of chicken baked with white wine, garlic, herbs and lemon (Gluten Free ) Does not include pasta.

Breast of Chicken Parmigiana

$8.95

Sold per Piece. (Minimum 5 Pieces) Tender 4oz. half breast of chicken topped with our special blend of four cheeses. Baked in Clara’s fresh marinara sauce. (Gluten Free - not breaded). Does not include pasta.

Sliced Breast of Chicken over Rotini Pasta

$105.00+

Select your favorite fresh pasta and combine it with tender breast of chicken and your choice of homemade gluten free sauces.

Shrimp Trays

Served with your choice of pasta.

Rudy Jr. Shrimp Special

$110.00+

An abundance of shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, parmigiana, and a splash of white wine. Served with your choice of Pasta.

Shrimp Ersilia

$120.00+

Shrimp, fresh portobello mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh spinach sautéed in a four cheese cream sauce served with your choice of pasta.

Meat Tray

Meatballs

$2.95

Each 3 oz. meatball is hand rolled.

Sausage in Tomato Sauce

$40.00+

A classic Italian favorite. Italian Sausage sautéed and served in our tomato sauce.

Sausage with Green Peppers

$40.00+

A classic Italian favorite. Italian Sausage sautéed and served with sweet green peppers in a garlic olive oil.

Vegetable Trays

Primavera Mixed Medley

$35.00+

Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, pea pods, and zucchini.

Broccoli

$35.00+

Dessert

Mini Cannoli with Italian Cookies

$3.00

Mini Tiramisu

$3.00

Mini Tiramisu / Cannoli

$5.75

1 piece of tiramisu and 1 cannoli

To Go Sauces

Alfredo Sauce

$7.29+

Clara’s classic rich parmigiana cream sauce!

Marinara Sauce

$7.29+

Filetto of peeled tomatoes, white wine, and a special blend of herbs complement this classic light Italian sauce.

Arrabiata Marinara Sauce

$6.79+

Clara's marinara sauce spiced up with crushed red peppers and chopped garlic.

Vegetable Marinara Sauce

$7.79+

A healthy blend of fresh vegetables simmered in Clara's classic marinara sauce

Vodka Cream Sauce

$8.29+

Clara’s fresh tomato sauce blended with vodka cream, and parmesan cheese.

Primavera Sauce

$7.29+

Primavera Sauce Fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, and zucchini sautéed with herbs, fresh garlic, olive oil, butter and parmigiana.

Pesto Sauce

$7.29+

Fresh pesto made from fresh blend of basil, garlic, pine nuts, Romano cheese, and olive oil.

Meat Sauce

$6.29+

Clara's family recipe tomato sauce with ground beef.

Tomato Sauce

$6.99+

Clara's family recipe tomato sauce.

Utensils

Chafer set

$9.95

Includes disposable chafer, deep water pan, & sternos (we recommend ordering one set per food tray)

Disposable serving fork

$1.25

Disposable serving spoon

$1.25

Paper Plates

$0.25

To-Go Containers (small)

$0.25

To-Go Containers (large)

$0.50

Silverware/Napkin Set

$0.50

Retail

Cooking with Clara - Book

$19.99

Gift Card