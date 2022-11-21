Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Claras Tidbits

770 Reviews

$$

12276 San Jose Blvd

Unit 709

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Tidbit Special Salad

Pita Specials

$10.69

Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Fresh Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$10.69

Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the Side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$9.29

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$9.59

6 Slices of Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$10.69

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Swiss, Cheddar & Provolone served in a Fresh Baked Pita with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$10.69

Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes & Mixed Greens Served in a Whole Wheat Wrap with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

BLT

$9.59

6 slices of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your Choice of Bread. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$14.99

Combo of our Most Popular Items! Chicken Salad in a Pita served with your choice of Toppings, Potato Salad Side, Slice of Lemon Cake & Your Choice of Beverage. *No Substitutions*

$1.79

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Sandwiches

$10.20

Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$9.99

Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$9.99

Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$9.99

Thin Sliced Black Forest Ham Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$10.20

Top Round Roast Beef Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$10.20

Thin Sliced Pastrami Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Chicken Chunks Sandwich

$10.20

Seasoned Chicken Chunks (Chicken Salad without the Mayo) Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Corned Beef

$10.20

Hot Sandwiches

$10.69

Roast Beef Smothered in Brown Gravy, Served on a Hoagie with Swiss Cheese, Cabbage and Mayo. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$10.69

Our Classic Tuna Salad with Provolone Cheese, Sliced Red Onions, Tomatoes & Mayo on Whole Wheat Bread. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$10.69

For The Blue Cheese Lovers! Ham on a Hoagie with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dijon Mustard & Apricot Jam. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

$10.69

Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

The Rachel

$10.69

Turkey, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing Grilled on Marble Rye. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Soups

$4.59Out of stock

An 8 oz Cup of our Creamy Soup with big Chunks of Broccoli & Loaded with Cheese. This Soup is Vegetarian!

$5.99Out of stock

A 12 oz Bowl of our Creamy Soup with big Chunks of Broccoli & Loaded with Cheese. This Soup is Vegetarian!

$4.59

An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo made with Okra, Tomatoes & Homemade Roux. Served with Rice, Bread & Butter.

$5.99

A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo made with Okra, Tomatoes & Homemade Roux. Served with Rice, Bread & Butter.

$4.59

An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.

$5.99

A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.

$4.49

An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.

$5.59

A 12 oz bowl of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.

Cup Veggie Soup

$4.49

An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Vegetable Stock Simmered with Kale, Carrots, Corn, Lima Beans, Peas & Green Beans. This soup is VEGAN!

Bowl Veggie Soup

$5.99

A 12 oz Bowl of Homemade Vegetable Stock Simmered with Kale, Carrots, Corn, Lima Beans, Peas & Green Beans. This soup is VEGAN!

Salads

$10.79

Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.

$10.20

A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.

The Sampler

$10.69

A Taste of our Popular Prepared Salads. A scoop of Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Potato Salad, Pasta Salad & Coleslaw Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes & Pita Chips. Served with choice of Dressing.

$10.69

A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad topped with Pecans on a Bed of Mixed Greens surrounded by Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Grapes, Coconut, Strawberries, Banana, Apples & Oranges. Served with Choice of Dressing.

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.20

A Scoop of our Classic Tuna Salad on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.

$10.39

Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.

$7.29

A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Add Protein of your Choice to make it your own! Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.

$10.39

Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a bed of Mixed Greens with Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cucumbers. Recommended Dressing is our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette.

$5.99

A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.

Summer Salad

$10.49Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Sides

$0.49
$1.39
$2.29
$1.19
$1.79

2 Slices of Bacon

$1.19

Tshirt

$12.00Out of stock

Cookbook

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$5.00
$1.79
$3.49
$5.69

Potato Salad Qt

$8.99

Potato Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Potato Salad Gal

$31.99
$1.79
$3.49
$5.69

Pasta Salad Qt

$8.99

Pasta Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Pasta Salad Gal

$31.99Out of stock
$1.79
$3.49
$5.69

Coleslaw Qt

$8.99Out of stock

Coleslaw 1/2 Gal

$16.99Out of stock

Coleslaw Gal

$31.99Out of stock
$1.79
$3.49
$5.69

Fruit Salad Qt

$9.99

Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal

$17.99Out of stock

Fruit Salad Gal

$33.99Out of stock
$2.69
$4.39

Medium Cinnamon Pita Chips

$2.69

Large Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips

$4.39Out of stock

Medium Spicy Pita Chips

$2.69Out of stock

Large Spicy Pita Chips

$4.39Out of stock

Medium Garlic Parmesan Pita Chips

$2.69Out of stock

Large Garlic Parm Pita Chips

$4.39Out of stock
$6.99
$13.79

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.99

4oz of Chicken Salad

$3.59

Quart Of Chicken Salad

$27.58
$6.99
$13.79

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.99

4oz of Tuna Salad

$3.59
$2.59

Large Seasoning

$5.99

1/2 lb Chicken Chunks

$6.99

1 lb Chicken Chunks

$13.79

Scoop Chicken Chunks

$5.99

4 oz Chicken Chunks

$3.59

Desserts

$2.99
$2.99
$3.29

Peanut Butter Cookie (1)

$1.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1)

$1.99

Gluten Free Brownie (1)

$3.80Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (1)

$1.99

Lil' Tidbits

$7.89

White or Wheat bread with American, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Grilled to perfection and served with choice of Kid's Side Items.

Kid's Turkey Finger Sandwich

$7.89

Turkey on White Bread, with Mayo & American Cheese, Cut into 6 bite size pieces & served with choice of Kid's Side Item.

$7.89

Creamy Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly on your choice of Bread and served with choice of Kid's Side Items.

Chicken Chunks, Pasta & Grapes

$7.89

4 oz of Chicken Chunks, 4 oz of Grapes & 4 oz of Pasta Salad, Served with choice of Kid's Side Items.

Kids Half Sandwich

$7.89

1/2 of a Sandwich on your choice of bread & Toppings. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Kids Half Tidbit Salad

$7.89

Kids Half Chicken & Fruit

$7.89

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottled Water

$2.29

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Packages

Package A - "Molly" Platter

$9.99

Package B - "Gretch" Platter

$10.99

Package C - "Ruby" Platter

$12.19

Package D - "Max" Platter

$13.29Out of stock

!

Package A - "Molly" Box

$9.79

Package B - "Gretch" Box

$10.55

Package C - "Ruby" Box

$11.99

Package D - "Max" Box

$12.99

Sandwich Only Box

$8.99

Sandwich Only Platter

$8.99

Delivery Fee

$20.00

A La Carte

Potato Salad Qt

$8.99

Potato Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Potato Salad Gal

$31.99

Sm Cheese Ball w/ Crackers

$19.79Out of stock

Lg Cheese Ball w/ Crackers

$27.49Out of stock

Sm Spinach Dip w/ Pita Chips

$20.89Out of stock

Lg Spinach Dip w/ Pita Chips

$36.29Out of stock
$17.59Out of stock
$31.89Out of stock

Per Pound

Seasoned Chicken Chunks

$13.74

Tuna Salad

$13.74

Chicken Salad per lb

$13.74

Qts, 1/2 Gallons and Gallons

Potato Salad Qt

$8.99

Potato Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Potato Salad Gal

$31.99

Pasta Salad Qt

$8.99

Pasta Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Pasta Salad Gal

$31.99Out of stock

Coleslaw Qt

$8.99Out of stock

Coleslaw 1/2 Gal

$16.99Out of stock

Coleslaw Gal

$31.99Out of stock

Fruit Salad Qt

$9.99

Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal

$17.99Out of stock

Fruit Salad Gal

$33.99Out of stock

Qt of Soup

$14.29

1/2 Gal of Soup

$27.49Out of stock

Gallon of Soup

$53.89Out of stock

One Size Platters

Chicken Salad Platter w/ Crackers

$43.99Out of stock

Sliced Meat Platter

$43.99Out of stock

Small and Large Items

Lg Catering Toss Salad

$32.99Out of stock

Sm Fruit Platter

$21.99Out of stock

Lg Fruit Platter

$36.29Out of stock

Sm Fruit & Cheese Platter

$28.59Out of stock

Lg Fruit & Cheese Platter

$42.89Out of stock

Sm Veggie Platter w/ Ranch

$21.99Out of stock

Lg Veggie Platter w/ Ranch

$36.29Out of stock

Lg Finger Sandwiches

$36.29Out of stock

Sm Ranch Dip

$12.09Out of stock

Lg Ranch Dip

$21.99Out of stock

Sm Finger Sandwiches

$20.89Out of stock

Beverages

Unsweet Tea 1/2 Gal

$4.99Out of stock

Unsweet Tea Gal

$8.49Out of stock

Sweet Tea 1/2 Gal

$4.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.29

Sweet Tea Gal

$8.49Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.29

Lemonade Gal

$9.49Out of stock

Lemonade 1/2 Gal

$5.99Out of stock

Limeade Gal

$9.99Out of stock

Limeade 1/2 Gal

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!

Location

12276 San Jose Blvd, Unit 709, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Directions

