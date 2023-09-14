Clare & Don's Beach Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
130 N WASHINGTON ST, Falls Church, VA 22046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
4.5 • 172
102 E. Fairfax St. Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Falls Church
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
4.5 • 1,129
6304 Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA 22044
View restaurant
More near Falls Church