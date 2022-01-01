Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort 10100 Coastal Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
The Fontainebleau Resort, welcomes you to indulge in their award-winning, oceanfront restaurant, Horizons. Situated on the terrace level of the hotel, Horizons boasts stunning views of the beach and the ocean. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Horizons offers a wide-range of dining options for your vacation in Ocean City, Maryland. The staff at the restaurant maintains a sincere commitment to top notch service. At the Clarion Resort and Horizons Oceanfront, we aim to share our home with you, allowing you to relax and enjoy the beach life and our famous Eastern Shore hospitality.
Location
10100 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ocean City
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant
More near Ocean City