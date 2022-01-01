  • Home
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort 10100 Coastal Highway

10100 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Order Again

MBA

Wings

$8.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
The Fontainebleau Resort, welcomes you to indulge in their award-winning, oceanfront restaurant, Horizons. Situated on the terrace level of the hotel, Horizons boasts stunning views of the beach and the ocean. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Horizons offers a wide-range of dining options for your vacation in Ocean City, Maryland. The staff at the restaurant maintains a sincere commitment to top notch service. At the Clarion Resort and Horizons Oceanfront, we aim to share our home with you, allowing you to relax and enjoy the beach life and our famous Eastern Shore hospitality.

10100 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

