Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Clark Burger York Rd

110 Reviews

$$

5906 York Rd

Baltimore, MD 21212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Clark Burger
BYOB
Large Fries

Burgers

Clark Burger

Clark Burger

$10.50

Sharp White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles and CB Sauce

Original Burger

$9.00

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles -- Add Cheese and Toppings as you like it!

BYOB

$9.00

Build Your Own Burger. Play it safe and simple or get wild with add-ons!

Wake N Bacon Burger

Wake N Bacon Burger

$11.50

Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo

Gringo Burger

$11.50

Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Roasted Garlic-Chipotle Mayo

Charmer Burger

Charmer Burger

$11.50

Blackened Patty, Blue Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Onions, Lettuce and Tiger Sauce

Expo Burger

Expo Burger

$11.75

Montreal-Style Smoked Brisket, Crispy Onions, Dill Pickle, Barbecue Sauce

Full Mountie Burger

Full Mountie Burger

$11.50

Poutine Burger with Fries, Curds, Gravy Stacked on top of our Burger Patty

Veggie Burger

$9.00

House Made Veggie Patty, House Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Guacamole. 'Burgers' are made with fresh zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, beans, celery, brown rice, garlic, breadcrumbs and spices.

Turkey Burger

$10.00

House Made Turkey Burger, Swiss Cheese, Fried Onions, Lettuce and Joppiesaus (Curry Mayo) - Turkey burgers are always cooked Well Done.

Grilled Cheese

$5.20

Thick cut Texas Toast and your choice of cheese

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Burger, Bun, your choice of cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Burger, Bun, Bacon your choice of cheese.

Fries

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.50

Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper

Small Garlic Frites

Small Garlic Frites

$5.50

Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo

Large Garlic Frites

Large Garlic Frites

$7.00

Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo

Small Crabby Fries

$7.25

Our Handcut fries topped with rich cheesy housemade crab dip, cheddar cheese, green onions.

Large Crabby Fries

$10.25

Our Handcut fries topped with rich cheesy housemade crab dip, cheddar cheese, green onions.

Poutine

Side Poutine

$5.50

Hand-Cut Fries Topped with Fresh Cheese Curds and Our Rich Gravy

Classique Poutine

Classique Poutine

$9.00

Hand-Cut Fries Topped with Fresh Cheese Curds and Our Rich Gravy

Loaded Poutine

Loaded Poutine

$10.50

Our Classique Poutine Topped with Chopped Bacon, Grated Cheddar, Green Onions, and a Side of Sour Cream.

Frere Jacques Poutine

Frere Jacques Poutine

$11.00

Our Classique Poutine Topped with Smoked Bacon, a Fried Egg, and a side of Gravy & Roasted Garlic-Chipotle Mayo

Pork on York Poutine

$10.50

Our Classique Poutine Topped with Thick Cut Smoked Bacon & Fried Onions

Philly Cheesesteak Poutine

Philly Cheesesteak Poutine

$11.00

Our Classique Poutine Topped with Shaved Beef, Melted American, Sauteed Peppers and Fried Onions

Sauces

CB Sauce

$0.65

Our special house burger sauce.

Joppiesaus

$0.65

Curry, garlic and spices in a mayo base.

Sriracha Mayo

$0.65

Sririacha and spices in a mayo base.

Zed Sauce

$0.65

Our sriracha honey mustard sauce.

Truffle Mayo

$0.65

Truffle oil, garlic, lemon and spices.

Meme's Dill Dip

$0.65

Mom's favorite dip with lots of dill and pickles.

Curry Ketchup

$0.65

Curry, red pepper, spices in a ketchup base.

BBQ Sauce

$0.65

A classic sweet & spicy sauce.

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.65

Soy, garlic, ginger and spices in a mayo base.

Jalapeno Tiger Sauce

$0.65

Horseradish, jalapeno in a sour cream base.

Chipotle Mayo

$0.65

Lots of roasted garlic and chipotle!

Ranch

$0.65

Ketchup

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Spicy Brown Mustard

$0.65

Sour Cream

$0.65

Gravy

$1.25

Shakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.69

A Classic, hand mixed with chocolate syrup

Oreo Milkshake

$6.39

Hand mixed vanilla with crushed oreos.

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.69

The perfect pairing with your fries and burger

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.69

A Classic, hand mixed with strawberry puree

Maple Milkshake

$6.39

Hand mixed vanilla with Maple Syrup.

Coffee Milkshake

$5.90

Hand mixed with coffee syrup!

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$6.39

Hand mixed vanilla with fruity pebbles cereal

Dirty Banana Shake

$6.39

Hand mixed with banana and chocolate syrup.

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.39

Vanilla Ice Cream and Salted Caramel Syrup

Banana Shake

$6.39

Peanut Butter Shake

$6.39

Lemon Stick Shake

$6.39Out of stock

Lemon shake with crushed peppermint candy.

Desserts

Nanaimo Bars

Nanaimo Bars

$4.50

Classic Canadian handheld dessert. A chocolate wafer crumb base layer topped with custard butter icing and covered with melted chocolate. (Contains Coconut)

Blondies

Blondies

$3.75

Chewy butterscotch squares liberally studded with walnut chunks and bittersweet chips.

Rice Krispie

$3.75

Chewy Marshmallow with Brown Butter and Sea Salt. GLUTEN FREE

NA Beverages

Dr. Browns Canned Soda 12oz

$3.10

Fountain Soda 16oz

$2.89

Water Bottle 16.9oz

$3.50

Iced Tea Bottle

$3.25

Cup Of Ice

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baltimore's Best Burgers, Fries and Poutine!

Website

Location

5906 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212

Directions

Gallery
Clark Burger York image
Clark Burger York image
Clark Burger York image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hon - Hampden
orange starNo Reviews
1002 West 36th Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
orange star4.6 • 1,146
1604 Kelly Ave Baltimore, MD 21209
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Barley's Backyard Uptown
orange star3.0 • 45
408 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
orange starNo Reviews
6096 Radecke Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206
View restaurantnext
David and Dad's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
115 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston