Carson & Clark
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come grab your food at the trailer located at the E Quad!
Location
4901 E Carson St, Long Beach, CA 90808
