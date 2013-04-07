Little Pecks 211 Broadway Troy

  • Home
211 Broadway

Troy, NY 12180

Order Again

Snacks

Almonds

$8.00

marcona almonds

Olives

$8.00

castelvetranos olives with pit

Marinated Gigante Beans

$10.00

dill, lemon zest, toasted baguette

Bread Bowl

$1.00

Quicos

$4.00

Tomato Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese/Charcuterie

One Selection

$7.00

select 1 cheese of your choice, served with house bread and accoutrements

Three Selection

$20.00

select 3 cheeses of your choice, served with house bread and accoutrements

Mongers Choice

$38.00

House Picks of 3 charcuterie & 3 cheeses, served with house bread and accoutrements

Tinned Fish

Sardines (Tin)

$10.00

in spanish olive oil, served with golden raisin chutney & house bread

Mussels (Tin)

$15.00

in vinegar brine olive oil, served with house pesto & house bread

Anchovies (Tin)

$16.00

served with piparra peppers, lemon garlic butter & house bread

Octopus (Tin)

$20.00

in olive oil werved with almond romesco & house bread

Rental Fee

Wedding Rental Fee

$4,500.00

Garden Rental Fee

$1,000.00

Private Dining Room

$250.00

Garden Rental Fee

$500.00

Event Food/Bev

Event Wine

$11.00

Event Beer

$8.00

Halloween

HALLOWINE Ticket W/ Drink

$40.00

HALLOWINE Ticket Food Only

$20.00

Salads

Fruit Salad

$5.50+

Pasta Salad

$5.50+
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

211 Broadway, Troy, NY 12180

