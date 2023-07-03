American
Seafood
Clarksville Station Roxboro, NC
35 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Unique dining experience. Former train station converted to full service restaurant. Enjoy the experience sitting in an actual train car!
Location
4080 Durham Rd, Roxboro, NC 27573
Gallery