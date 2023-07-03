Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Clarksville Station Roxboro, NC

35 Reviews

$$

4080 Durham Rd

Roxboro, NC 27573

Popular Items

Texas Style Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Country fried steak with white gravy served with your choice of 2 sides and a piece of Texas Toast!

Marinated Ckn Haimson 8oz

$18.99

Marinated boneless chicken breast chargrilled and served on a bed of rice pilaf.

Skeeta's Cheesecake

$7.00

Rich and creamy homemade cheesecake by Skeeta Currier! Different flavors available.


Starters

Deviled Eggs

$7.49

Pimento Cheese Balls

$9.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Crispy breaded dill pickle chips served with house-made ranch dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Battered, fried golden-brown served with house-made ranch dressing.

Fried Cheesesticks

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese just the way you like it in the south - deep fried! Served with marinara sauce.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Pony Express Peppers

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.49

Crispy fried shrimp, tossed in a creamy, tangy sauce!

Clarksville Trio

Clarksville Trio

$19.99

Trio is three! Have a taste of our favorites at Clarksville Station - fried pickles, mushrooms, and cheesesticks! Served with our house made ranch and marinara.

Fried Green Beans

$5.00

Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Not feeling the salad bar, that’s ok - we make one heck of a salad for you. Included iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheese, bacon, red onion, and our homemade croutons! Oh yeah, don’t forget to pick a dressing!

Salad Bar

$11.99

Fresh and FANTASTIC salad bar with over 20 toppings and 6 delicious dressings to choose from. Our favorites are the ranch and thousand island, made in-house!

Soup

French Onion Soup CUP

$5.49

A rich beef broth enhanced by red wine, fresh thyme, caramelized onions, toasted homemade croutons and gooey melty Provolone cheese!

Soup of Day CUP

$4.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Old 97

$14.99

1/2 lb Angus chuck burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted brioche bun and choice of 1 side.

Santa Fe

$17.99

4-5oz slice of ribeye, cooked to your desire, served on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Our famous marinated boneless chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted brioche bun and choice of 1 side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Battered and golden fried on a Brioche bun served with mayo and pickles! You choose 1 side.

Entrées

Brakeman’s Lantern

$23.99

Chopped steak topped with swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms served with 2 sides and a piece of Texas Toast.

Engineer's Choice (12 oz)

$32.99

12oz aged ribeye served with 2 sides and a piece of Texas Toast.

Tenderloin Tips in Burgundy (10 oz)

$19.99

Tenderloin tips with mushrooms and onions splashed with burgundy wine.

Track & Oars (6 oz shrimp)

$45.99Out of stock

Texas Style Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Country fried steak with white gravy served with your choice of 2 sides and a piece of Texas Toast!

Station Master (8 oz)

$41.99Out of stock

Aged prime tenderloin, better known as filet, cooked to your desire, served with 2 sides and a piece of Texas Toast.

Marinated Ckn Haimson 8oz

$18.99

Marinated boneless chicken breast chargrilled and served on a bed of rice pilaf.

Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Grilled chicken, seasoned, served with your choice of sides. Tell ‘‘em to hold the seasoning if it’s not your thang!

Depot Special (4 strips)

$19.99

Fried boneless chicken tenderloins.

Steam Engine 8oz

$22.99

Marinated chicken grilled and covered in BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Marinated Chicken and Shrimp (6oz shrimp)

$27.99

Fried Shrimp

$23.49

Lightly seasoned breading.

Seaboard Shrimp

$22.99

Shrimp sautéed in butter and splashed with wine, our spices & a lemon wedge.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$26.99

8oz lemon pepper, Cajun, or blackened.

BBQ Pork Chop

$16.99

Pizza Hearth Spaghetti

$17.99

Sides

Steak Fries

$2.99

Deep fried potatoes. Fresh and hot, lightly seasoned!

Loaded Steak Fries

$4.99

Deep fried potatoes. Hot and fresh, lightly seasoned with bacon and cheese melted on top!

Baked Potato

$2.99

Slow baked with butter and kosher salt. Flaky at it's finest!

Loaded Potato

$4.99

Slow baked with butter and kosher salt. We add bacon and melt cheese on top. Flaky at it's finest! Pass the butter.

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Loaded Sweet Potatoes

$4.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Green beans seasoned and cooked down like you're sitting at grandma's table!

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Delicious long grain rice cooked with orzo pasta. It is perfectly flavored with herbs and seasonings.

Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions

$2.99

Splash of butter on top of our seasoned onions and mushrooms make a great side dish!

Bacon Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Cinnamon Apples

$4.99

Desserts

Skeeta's Cheesecake

$7.00

Rich and creamy homemade cheesecake by Skeeta Currier! Different flavors available.

Hot Fudge Cake

$5.00

Creamy and rich hot fudge poured over a warm devil's food cake served with ice cream, whip cream and a cherry on top!

Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.00

Outrageously delicious salted caramel brownie with a pretzel crust. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup served with a scoop of ice cream!

Ice Cream

$4.00

Delicious and creamy vanilla bean ice cream!

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

All American - Texas toast and American cheese grilled, served with steak fries. Kid approved!

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 strips)

$8.99

Fried golden brown chicken tenderloins served with steak fries. What kid doesn't love chicken?!

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.99

4oz hamburger plain served with steak fries.

Kids Salad (no side)

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, cheese, bacon bits and our homemade croutons!

Kids Spaghetti (no side)

$8.99

Kid sized infamous Pizza Hearth recipe spaghetti!

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unique dining experience. Former train station converted to full service restaurant. Enjoy the experience sitting in an actual train car!

Website

Location

4080 Durham Rd, Roxboro, NC 27573

Directions

