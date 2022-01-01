  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Clasica Victoria - 5855 Sunset Dr.
BG picView gallery

Clasica Victoria 5855 Sunset Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

5855 Sunset Dr.

South Miami, FL 33143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Benedict Eggs

$14.50

Two poached eggs with hollandaise sause, over sourdough bread, chives and house salad.

Scrambled Eggs

$15.50

Classic scrambled eggs and sourdough bread

Breakfast Croissant

$15.50

Scrambled eggs, avocado and cheese croissant.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Sourdough bread, fresh sliced avocado and house salad

Waffles

$14.00

Homemade waffles from scratch and your choice of two sides

Greek Yoghurt Parfait

$12.00

Plain yoghurt, strawberrie marmalade, agave, fresh berries and granola

Fresh fruit bowl

$12.00

Acai Bowl

$15.00

Homemade granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, mango, coconut flakes, agave.

Mango and Chia Pudding

$15.00

Chia seeds and almond milk, homemade granola, strawberries, mango, blueberries, banana, coconut flakes. No sugar added

French Baguette

$8.00

Omelette

$14.50

Lunch

2 Caprese or meat empanadas with cashew sauce

Avocado boat

$18.50

Avocado halves, cooked fresh salmon, fresh mango, mayonnaise, served with a small green salad

Brussels sprout Cesar

$17.50

Chicken breast, brussel sprouts, crutons, sesame seeds, cheese, house Ceasar dresing

Chicken wrap

$14.50

Chicken breast, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, homemade guacamole, spring mixed greens.

Club Sandwich

$13.50

White bread, tomato, lettuce, ham, bacon, mayonnaise and snack fries

Empanadas

$11.00

Greek Salad

$17.50

Roasted egg plant, red onions, cappers, cucumbers, & feta cheese.

Hummus

$13.50

Homemade plain humus, carrots, celery and crackers on the side.

Signature Quiche +SALAD

$16.00

Gluten free quiche, green house salad, toasted almonds and dried cranberries

Signature Quiche- SLICE

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Brioche & Sweet potatoes

$16.50

Briche Bread, cream cheese, chiveds, red onion, capers and old fashioned roasted sweet potatoes fries

Tuna Salad

$15.50

Challah bread, tuna salad, mixed greens, avocado, hard boiled eggs, cashew dressing.

Vegan salad

$17.50

Quinoa, avocado, spinach, sweet potato, chickpeas, radish, edamame and Clasica vinaigrette

House salad

$8.00

soup of the day

$8.50

Pastries & Dessert

Alfajor

Almond Alfajor

$5.00

Biscottis

$10.00

Bridge Cake

Brownie

$4.50

Bundt Cake

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Mouse and Merengue mini tart

$7.00

Chocotorta

Cinamonn Crackers

$10.00

Clasica Breakfast

$75.00

Complice Cake

Croissant

$4.50

Double Chocolate chip cookies

$10.00

Frangipan

$40.00

Fresh strawberries mini tart

$7.00

Dulce de Leche, whipped cream and fresh strawberries

Gluten Free Heart

$7.00

Gluten Free Lemon

$7.00

Gluten free Matcha banana bread

$7.00

Lemon mini tart

$7.00

Lemon curd and italian merengue

Lenguitas de Gato

$10.00

Linzer cookies

Loaf Bread

$12.00

Memories Cake

Merengues

$10.00

Mini Pain Au Chocolat

$3.50

Palmiers

$10.00

Parmesan crackers

$15.00

Pastafrola SLICE

$8.00

PastaFrola Tart

$40.00

Pecan Cookie

$5.00

Petite Four

$48.00
Pink Cake

Pink Cake

Thin Chocolate brownie layer, with Belgium semisweet chocolate , dulce de leche and pink italian merengue cover. Allergens : Wheat, lactose, eggs.

Pink Strawberries

Polonesa Cake

Scons

$3.50

Strawberry & Dulce de Leche Tart

$40.00

Sweet Shot

$4.50

Tarts

$40.00

Arhus preserve

$11.00

Moka Chocolate

$8.00

Rosca

$42.00

Macaron

$6.00+

crackers

$7.50

Sugar free muffin

$6.50

Donuts

$6.50

Toasts

$3.00

Selvatica Tea

$16.00

Cipriani Little salt

$16.00

Cipriani Biscotti

$14.00

Cipriani Meringhe

$13.00

Cipriani Blueberry jam

$16.00

Cipriani Apricot jam

$12.00

Cipriani strawberry jam

$12.00

Medialunas

Bread loaf

$10.00

Ciabatta baguette

$4.00

Stollen

$18.00+

Halloween cookies

$5.00

Dulce de Leche

$16.00

Sandwichs & Quiches

Mini Brioche

$3.75

Mini Croissants

$3.75

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Chicken Cellery Croissant

$10.00

Ham, Lettuce, Egg & Tomato Croissant

$10.00

White Tea Sandwich

$5.00

Quiches

$50.00

Croissants

$4.50

Thanksgiving 2022

Traditional Roasted Marinated Turkey

$165.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$45.00

Classic Bread Stuffing

$33.00

Homemade Gravy Sauce

$25.00

Traditional Cranberry Sauce

$25.00

Peacan Praline tart with chantilly cream and dulce de leche

$55.00

Bacon Wrapped Green Beans

$40.00

Potato Gratin

$45.00

Roasted Brussel sprouts

$45.00

Vol au vent with cream corn ( 6 units )

$55.00

Corn Bread muffins

$25.00

Apple pie

$55.00

Petit Four box

$48.00

Carrot Quiche

$50.00

Thanksgiving 2022 special offer

$300.00

Promotions

brunch special : Any eggs + Any coffee + fruit bowl + orange juice + Bellini glass

$40.00

Kids special : waffles + orange juice

$15.00

Sodas & Mineral waters

Regular Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Zero Coke

$4.50

Still water

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Espresso Coffees

Espresso

$3.80

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Lungo

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Latte Macchiatto

$6.00+

American Coffe

$4.00+

Honey Caramel Latte

$7.00+

Alfajor Capuccino

$7.00+

Espresso

$3.80

Chocolate Milks

Hot Chocolate

$7.40

Cold Chocolate

$6.50

Iced Coffees

American Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Flavored Iced Latte

$7.40+

Iced Capuccino

$6.00+

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Juices

GLASS: Fresh OJ

$6.00

Fresh lemonade

$6.50

Fresh lemon juice, water, sugar, fresh mint and ginger

BOTTLE : Fresh OJ

$8.50

GLASS: Color Juice

$8.50

BOTTLE: Color Juice

$12.00

Teas

Teas

$5.80

Iced Matcha

$8.00+

Iced Tea

$5.80

Iced Chai Latte

$7.40+

Wine and Beer

Glass of wine

$10.00

Bottle of wine

$25.00

Beer

$8.00

Prosecco, Bellini, Mimosa

Prosecco glass

$9.50

Bellini glass

$9.50

Bellini bottle

$25.00

Mimosa glass

$12.00

Prosecco bottle

$28.00

Flowers

Flowers

$45.00

Hillanderie

Manteles

$118.00

Delantales

$20.00

Kitchen towel

$54.00

Napkins

$10.00

Breakfast

Benedict Eggs

$15.95

Two poached eggs with hollandaise sause, over sourdough bread, chives and house salad.

Scrambled Eggs

$17.05

Classic scrambled eggs and sourdough bread

Breakfast Croissant

$17.05

Scrambled eggs, avocado and cheese croissant.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.40

Sourdough bread, fresh sliced avocado and house salad

Waffles

$14.85

Homemade waffles from scratch and your choice of two sides

Greek Yoghurt Parfait

$12.65

Plain yoghurt, strawberrie marmalade, agave, fresh berries and granola

Fresh fruit bowl

$11.55

Acai Bowl

$16.50

Homemade granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, mango, coconut flakes, agave.

Mango and Chia Pudding

$13.20

Chia seeds and almond milk, homemade granola, strawberries, mango, blueberries, banana, coconut flakes. No sugar added

Omelette

$14.50

French Baguette

$8.80

Lunch

2 Caprese or meat empanadas with cashew sauce

Avocado boat

$20.35

Avocado halves, cooked fresh salmon, fresh mango, mayonnaise, served with a small green salad

Brussels sprout Cesar

$19.25

Chicken breast, brussel sprouts, crutons, sesame seeds, cheese, house Ceasar dresing

Chicken wrap

$15.95

Chicken breast, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, homemade guacamole, spring mixed greens.

Club Sandwich

$14.85

White bread, tomato, lettuce, ham, bacon, mayonnaise and snack fries

Empanadas

$12.10

Greek Salad

$19.25

Roasted egg plant, red onions, cappers, cucumbers, & feta cheese.

Hummus

$14.85

Homemade plain humus, carrots, celery and crackers on the side.

Signature Quiche +SALAD

$17.60

Gluten free quiche, green house salad, toasted almonds and dried cranberries

Signature Quiche- SLICE

$8.80

Smoked Salmon Brioche & Sweet potatoes

$18.15

Briche Bread, cream cheese, chiveds, red onion, capers and old fashioned roasted sweet potatoes fries

Tuna Salad

$17.05

Challah bread, tuna salad, mixed greens, avocado, hard boiled eggs, cashew dressing.

Vegan salad

$19.25

Quinoa, avocado, spinach, sweet potato, chickpeas, radish, edamame and Clasica vinaigrette

House salad

$8.80

Pastries & Dessert

Alfajor

Almond Alfajor

$5.50

Biscottis

$7.70

Bridge Cake

Brownie

$4.95

Bundt Cake

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Chip cookie

$5.50

Chocolate Mouse and Merengue mini tart

$7.70

Chocotorta

Cinamonn Crackers

$7.70

Clasica Breakfast

$71.50

Complice Cake

Croissant

$4.18

Double Chocolate chip cookies

$7.70

Frangipan

$44.00

Fresh strawberries mini tart

$7.70

Dulce de Leche, whipped cream and fresh strawberries

Gluten Free Heart

$7.70

Gluten Free Lemon

$7.70

Gluten free Matcha banana bread

$7.70

Lemon mini tart

$7.70

Lemon curd and italian merengue

Lenguitas de Gato

$7.70

Linzer cookies

Loaf Bread

$13.20

Memories Cake

Merengues

$6.60

Mini Pain Au Chocolat

$3.08

Palmiers

$7.70

Parmesan crackers

$11.00

Pastafrola SLICE

$8.80

PastaFrola Tart

$44.00

Pecan Cookie

$5.50

Petite Four

$52.80
Pink Cake

Pink Cake

Thin Chocolate brownie layer, with Belgium semisweet chocolate , dulce de leche and pink italian merengue cover. Allergens : Wheat, lactose, eggs.

Pink Strawberries

Polonesa Cake

Scons

$3.85

Strawberry & Dulce de Leche Tart

$44.00

Sweet Shot

$4.40

Tarts

$44.00

Arhus preserve

$12.10

Moka Chocolate

$8.80

Rosca

$46.20

Sandwichs & Quiches

Mini Brioche

$3.96

Mini Croissants

$4.13

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$8.80

Chicken Cellery Croissant

$8.80

Ham, Lettuce, Egg & Tomato Croissant

$8.80

White Tea Sandwich

$4.40

Breads

$3.85

Quiches

$49.50

Croissants

$4.13

Sodas & Mineral waters

Regular Coke

$4.40

Diet Coke

$4.40

Zero Coke

$4.40

Still water

$4.40

Sparkling Water

$4.40

Espresso Coffees

Espresso

$4.18

Espresso Macchiato

$4.40

Cortadito

$4.40

Lungo

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Latte Macchiatto

$6.00+

American Coffe

$4.00+

Honey Caramel Latte

$7.00+

Alfajor Capuccino

$7.00+

Chocolate Milks

Hot Chocolate

$8.14

Cold Chocolate

$7.15

Iced Coffees

American Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Flavored Iced Latte

$7.40+

Iced Capuccino

$6.00+

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Juices

GLASS: Fresh OJ

$6.60

Fresh lemonade

$7.15

Fresh lemon juice, water, sugar, fresh mint and ginger

BOTTLE : Fresh OJ

$9.35

GLASS: Color Juice

$9.35

BOTTLE: Color Juice

$13.20

Teas

Teas

$6.38

Iced Matcha

$8.00+

Iced Tea

$6.38

Iced Chai Latte

$7.40+

Wine and Beer

Glass of wine

$11.00

Bottle of wine

$27.50

Beer

$8.80

Prosecco, Bellini, Mimosa

Prosecco glass

$10.45

Bellini glass

$10.45

Bellini bottle

$27.50

Mimosa glass

$13.20

Prosecco bottle

$30.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5855 Sunset Dr., South Miami, FL 33143

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
7316 SW 57th Ave South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Delights of Beirut - City of South Miami
orange star5.0 • 3
7400 SW 57th Ave #4 Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
La Pizza 1789
orange starNo Reviews
5840 SW 71 Street South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
The Salty Donut - South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
6022 S Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.2 • 545
5958 S. Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Cracked by Chef Adrianne
orange star3.9 • 664
7400 SW 57th Ct South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston