CHEESE 101

The first step in your "everything you always wanted to know about cheese but were afraid to ask" education. In this class, you'll taste your way through the basics of all things cheese... how to buy and store it, what to pair with it and why it is delicious. The knowledge and key tasting skills you'll gain in class will enhance your appreciation of cheese for the rest of your life. Upon arrival, we'll welcome you in with a glass of bubbly and you'll enjoy perfectly paired wines during class. Additional wines by the glass will be available for purchase. Please note, proof of vaccination and identification will be required to attend in person classes at The Cheese School.