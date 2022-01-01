Restaurant header imageView gallery

Classic Crust Brick & Mortar

989 Main St.

Ballston Lake, NY 12019

Classic Cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza

SALADS

Caesar

$14.00

Crisp romaine hearts, parmigiano, creamy Caesar & focaccia croutons.

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Heiroloom tomatoes, baby arugula, local burrata, basil oil & balsamic glaze.

Spinach Walnut

$15.00

SKILLETS

Buffalo Chicken Skillet

$15.00

Roasted chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo sauce & ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Skillet

$15.00

Sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, parmigiano & toasted focaccia.

Classic Crust Meatballs

Classic Crust Meatballs

$16.00

Wood-fired meatballs, marinara, basil, burrata & focaccia.

Burrata Skillet

$16.00

PIZZA

Bacon Broccoli Ranch

$17.00

BLT Pizza

$17.00

Smoked bacon, arugula, roasted tomatoes, ranch & pesto aioli

Brie & Pear Pizza

$18.00

Bose pears, brie, mozzarella, EVOO, Honey-Butter-Thyme drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo roasted chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, ranch & scallions.

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Chicken Bacon BBQ

$17.00

Chicken Jalapeno Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, bacon, jalapeno, chicken & ranch.

Classic Cheese

$14.00

Classic marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese & parmesan.

Fig & Goat Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Fig jam, crumbled goat cheese, mozzarella, EVOO & arugula.

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO & balsamic glaze.

Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.00

Classic marinara, shredded mozzarella, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon & parmesan.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Classic marinara, shredded mozzarella, cup n char pepperoni & oregano.

Pulled Pork Pizza

Pulled Pork Pizza

$19.00

Slow roasted BBQ pork, shredded mozzarella, cole slaw & sriracha aioli.

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$18.00

Italian sausage, sauteed peppers & onions. shredded mozzarella & tomato sauce.

The Lasagna

The Lasagna

$19.00

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Chef mixed mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano & truffle oil.

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Spinach, artichokeds, fresh tomato, mozzarella & pesto.

Buffaque

$19.00

Add lobster

$8.00

Grandma

$18.00

Crab Rangoon

$26.00

Lobster

$26.00

Free Cheese

Wicle Pickle

Wicle Pickle

$18.00

APPETIZERS

Sausage stuffed mushrooms.
Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Chef's selection of meats, cheeses, olive medley, Marcona almonds & accompaniments.

Pimiento Stuffed Pretzels

$13.00

House-baked, over roasted pimento stuffed pretzels.

Roasted Rosemary Chicken Kabobs

$16.00

EVOO-Herb marinade, fried basil & pesto aioli.

Bacon Wrapped Dates`

Bacon Wrapped Dates`

$15.00

Maple infused goat cheese stuffed medjool dates & applewood smoked bacon.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Boneless Chicken Bites

$16.00

SIDES

Sauteed Spinach & Roasted Garlic

$9.00

Garlic-Herbed Foacaccia Basket

$10.00

Roasted Brussels

$12.00

Side of Marinara

$2.00

S/Ranch

$0.50

S/Blue Cheese

$0.50

Add Chicken

$6.00

Dough

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
