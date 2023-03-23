Classic Diner NEW 39403 Fremont Boulevard
39403 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94538
Main Food Menu
Benedicts
Eggs Florentine
Tomatoes, Spinach, avocado and 2 poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Classic Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
California Benedict
2 strips of bacon, avocado and 2 poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Crab Cake Benedict
2 crab cakes, 2 poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Corn Beef Benedict
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelette
Each Ingredient Added at Additional Cost
Western Steak Omlt
Shaved rib-eye steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and Jack cheese.
Vegetable Omlt
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach topped with mild cheddar cheese.
Denver Omlt
Tender chunks of ham, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with mild cheddar cheese.
Texas Chili Omlt
Chili con carne, topped with mild cheddar cheese. Diced onion upon request.
Ultimate Omlt
Bacon and sausage with sauteed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers, topped with mild cheddar.
South of the Border Omlt
Chorizo with sauteed tomatoes, onions and jalapenos.
Griddle Favorites
Sampler
2 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, country potatoes and toast. Served with your choice of buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle.
Superb
3 eggs, bacon and sausage. Served with your choice of buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle.
Juke Box
2 eggs, bacon and sausage; with your choice of buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle.
Pigs in a Blanket
4 country sausages rolled in 4 buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Hill
Buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle. Whipped cream upon request.
Fresh Strawberry Fields
Buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle. Whipped Cream upon Request
Banana Nut
3 buttermilk pancakes filled with bananas topped with fresh peanuts. Whipped cream upon request.
Pecans
Buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle with fresh pecans.
Short Stack of Cakes
Full Pancakes
French Toast
Waffle
Chocolate Pancakes
Nutella Special
Single Pancake
1/2 F.T
Meat Lovers
Ribeye Steak 8oz
Hamburger Steak & Eggs
Pork Chops
Ham Steak
Love Me Tender
Chicken fried steak with country pepper gravy.
Classic Breakfast
2 eggs with a choice of ham, 4 bacon strips, 4 sausage links, 2 country sausage or hamburger patty.
Cajun
Linguisa
Corn Beef Hash
All American
2 warm flaky, biscuits covered in our country gravy, potatoes, bacon or sausage.
12oz Ribeye Steak
Chicken Waffle
All Side
Side Linguisa
Side Cajun
Side Candian
Side Bacon (4 strips)
Side Sausage (2 patties)
Side Bacon & Sausage
Side 16oz Ham Steak
Side Hash Browns
Side Country Potatoes
Side Egg
Side Biscuit
Side English Muffin
Side Tortilla
Side Fresh Fruit (small)
Side Hot Oatmeal with Banana
Side bacon (2 strips)
Side B+G
Side Sausage Links
Side Cheese
Side corn beef hash
Side Gravy
Side Pot Salad ( small)
Side Pot Salad (large)
Side Fruit ( large)
Side Toast
Add Topping
Side avocado
Side Ham
Side Fried Chicken
Side small fries
Side Hollandaise
Side 1 sausage
South of the Border
La Bamba
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with 3 eggs, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and topped with homemade fresh salsa.
Breakfast Burrito
4 tortilla filled with eggs, taco meat, Pinto beans, cheddar cheese and topped with homemade fresh salsa.
Huevos Rancheros
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with 2 eggs, cheddar cheese and homemade fresh salsa. Served with chili beans.
Chorizo & Eggs
Extra lean chorizo mixed with 2 eggs.
Eggs Jose
3 eggs mixed with country fried potatoes and toast, muffin or biscuit.
Senior Breakfast
Senior Omelette
Crispy bacon, sauteed tomatoes and grilled onions served with a slice of toast and hash brown.
Senior Early Bird
1 egg, hash brown, bacon or sausage and a slice of toast.
Senior Hot Griddle
2 pancakes, 1/2 of a waffle or 2 halves of french toast with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage.
Senior Lite Breakfast
2 eggs, fresh fruit or cottage cheese, toast, muffin or biscuit.
Senior Classic Breakfast
2 eggs, bacon or sausage. Toast, muffin or biscuit.
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and deep fried chicken breast. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch salad dressing.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Beer battered and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing.
Garlic Fries
Large basket of fries topped with a creamy garlic herb sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Large basket of fries, topped with chili and cheddar cheese.
Onion Rings
Beer battered onions, deep fried to a golden brown.
Potato Skins
6 halves of golden fried potatoes, topped with cheddar and jack cheese and chunks of bacon. Served with ranch dressing or sour cream.
Basket of Fries
Zucchini
Burgers
Teriyaki Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms, jack cheese and teriyaki sauce.
Classic Original Burger
Our famous 1/3 lb. burger.
Bonanza Burger
1/3 lb. BBQ, bacon and cheeseburger.
Trucker Burger
1 lb. bacon cheeseburger.
Avocado Cheeseburger
Grilled or fried patty with cheese on a bun.
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Spicy.
Chili Cheeseburger
Grilled or fried patty with cheese on a bun.
Veggie Burger
Meatless blend of vegetables.
Turkey Burger
Ground turkey patty served on a bun.
Double Cheese burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Low Calorie Options
Cali Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast sauteed with teriyaki sauce.
Chef's Salad
Turkey, Ham, on hard-boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.
Chef's Tuna Salad
Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad
Oriental Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken breast and mixed greens tossed with oriental dressing.
Fruit Salad
Dinner Salad
Soup & Salad
Bowl of Chili
Dieters Delight
Grilled chicken breast, cottage cheese, tomatoes and fresh fruit.
Diet Plate
1/3 lb. Angus beef patty, cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes and fresh fruit.
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches and more
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Served on our fresh baked hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.
Club Sandwich
Tender sliced turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on toasted white bread.
Philly Sandwich
Shaved ribeye steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell pepper with melted Swiss cheese.
Cali Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on a freshly baked bun.
French Dip Sandwich
Tender slices of seasoned tri tip, served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with au jus.
BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes on toasted sour dough.
Hound Dog Sandwich
Grilled 1/3 lb. Angus beef hot dog served with onions, tomatoes and pickles.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Hot sandwich filled with cheese that has been pan cooked or grilled.
Chili Dog
Grilled 1/3 Angus beef hot dog served open faced smothered in chili. Onions upon request.
Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich
Tender shaved turkey, crispy bacon, tomatoes and Swiss cheese on grilled sour dough.
La Bamba Melt
Tender strips of tri tip, mild green chili with American cheese, sliced tomatoes on grilled sour dough.
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Generous serving of our seasoned tuna with American cheese, sliced tomatoes on grilled sour dough.
Patty Melt
Hot sandwich with ground beef and cheese.
Fish & Chips
3 pieces of cod with homemade coleslaw and french fries.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Sandwich with meat that has been ground, seasoned, and baked.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Pastrami Sandwich
Shakes
Sha-Boom Shake
Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, pineapple, root beer, cherry and Oreo.
Malt
Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.
Banana Shanna Flavored Shake
Fresh banana Oreo, strawberries and apple, coffee blended with vanilla ice cream.
Float
Root Beer, pepsi or orange soda with vanilla Ice cream.
Ice Cream
3 Stooges Banana Split
Old fashioned banana split with vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate, strawberries and pineapple.
Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
A large sundae topped with chocolate, strawberries or pineapple and nuts.
Cookie Monster
Vanilla ice cream and Oreo cookies drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Kids menu
Dessert
Beverage Menu
Cold Beverages
Adult Beverages
Kids drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
39403 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538
