Classic Diner NEW 39403 Fremont Boulevard

39403 Fremont Boulevard

Fremont, CA 94538

Main Food Menu

Benedicts

Eggs Florentine

$14.99

Tomatoes, Spinach, avocado and 2 poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Classic Eggs Benedict

$15.99

Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.

California Benedict

$17.99

2 strips of bacon, avocado and 2 poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.99

2 crab cakes, 2 poached eggs on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Corn Beef Benedict

$17.99

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.99

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.99

Each Ingredient Added at Additional Cost

Western Steak Omlt

$16.99

Shaved rib-eye steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and Jack cheese.

Vegetable Omlt

$13.99

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach topped with mild cheddar cheese.

Denver Omlt

$15.99

Tender chunks of ham, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with mild cheddar cheese.

Texas Chili Omlt

$14.99

Chili con carne, topped with mild cheddar cheese. Diced onion upon request.

Ultimate Omlt

$16.99

Bacon and sausage with sauteed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers, topped with mild cheddar.

South of the Border Omlt

$16.99

Chorizo with sauteed tomatoes, onions and jalapenos.

Griddle Favorites

Sampler

$18.99

2 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, country potatoes and toast. Served with your choice of buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle.

Superb

$15.99

3 eggs, bacon and sausage. Served with your choice of buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle.

Juke Box

$13.99

2 eggs, bacon and sausage; with your choice of buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle.

Pigs in a Blanket

$13.99

4 country sausages rolled in 4 buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Hill

$12.99

Buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle. Whipped cream upon request.

Fresh Strawberry Fields

$10.99

Buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle. Whipped Cream upon Request

Banana Nut

$13.99

3 buttermilk pancakes filled with bananas topped with fresh peanuts. Whipped cream upon request.

Pecans

$12.99

Buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a waffle with fresh pecans.

Short Stack of Cakes

$6.99

Full Pancakes

$8.99

French Toast

$8.99

Waffle

$8.99

Chocolate Pancakes

$12.99

Nutella Special

$12.99

Single Pancake

$3.99

1/2 F.T

$4.50

Meat Lovers

Ribeye Steak 8oz

$18.99

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Pork Chops

$15.99

Ham Steak

$18.99

Love Me Tender

$16.99

Chicken fried steak with country pepper gravy.

Classic Breakfast

$13.99

2 eggs with a choice of ham, 4 bacon strips, 4 sausage links, 2 country sausage or hamburger patty.

Cajun

$14.99

Linguisa

$14.99

Corn Beef Hash

$13.99

All American

$17.99

2 warm flaky, biscuits covered in our country gravy, potatoes, bacon or sausage.

12oz Ribeye Steak

$21.99

Chicken Waffle

$18.99

All Side

Side Linguisa

$6.99

Side Cajun

$6.99

Side Candian

$6.99

Side Bacon (4 strips)

$4.99

Side Sausage (2 patties)

$4.99

Side Bacon & Sausage

$4.99

Side 16oz Ham Steak

$8.99

Side Hash Browns

$3.99

Side Country Potatoes

$3.99

Side Egg

$1.75

Side Biscuit

$3.95

Side English Muffin

$3.95

Side Tortilla

$3.95

Side Fresh Fruit (small)

$3.99

Side Hot Oatmeal with Banana

$6.99

Side bacon (2 strips)

$2.25

Side B+G

$6.95

Side Sausage Links

$4.99

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side corn beef hash

$6.99

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Pot Salad ( small)

$3.99

Side Pot Salad (large)

$4.95

Side Fruit ( large)

$5.99

Side Toast

$2.95

Add Topping

$1.49

Side avocado

$1.49

Side Ham

$4.99

Side Fried Chicken

$10.99

Side small fries

$2.99

Side Hollandaise

$1.99

Side 1 sausage

$2.25

South of the Border

La Bamba

$12.99

Deep fried flour tortilla topped with 3 eggs, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and topped with homemade fresh salsa.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

4 tortilla filled with eggs, taco meat, Pinto beans, cheddar cheese and topped with homemade fresh salsa.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with 2 eggs, cheddar cheese and homemade fresh salsa. Served with chili beans.

Chorizo & Eggs

$14.99

Extra lean chorizo mixed with 2 eggs.

Eggs Jose

$10.99

3 eggs mixed with country fried potatoes and toast, muffin or biscuit.

Senior Breakfast

Senior Omelette

$9.99

Crispy bacon, sauteed tomatoes and grilled onions served with a slice of toast and hash brown.

Senior Early Bird

$9.99

1 egg, hash brown, bacon or sausage and a slice of toast.

Senior Hot Griddle

$9.99

2 pancakes, 1/2 of a waffle or 2 halves of french toast with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage.

Senior Lite Breakfast

$9.99

2 eggs, fresh fruit or cottage cheese, toast, muffin or biscuit.

Senior Classic Breakfast

$9.99

2 eggs, bacon or sausage. Toast, muffin or biscuit.

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Lightly breaded and deep fried chicken breast. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch salad dressing.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Beer battered and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing.

Garlic Fries

$7.99

Large basket of fries topped with a creamy garlic herb sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Large basket of fries, topped with chili and cheddar cheese.

Onion Rings

$7.99

Beer battered onions, deep fried to a golden brown.

Potato Skins

$8.99

6 halves of golden fried potatoes, topped with cheddar and jack cheese and chunks of bacon. Served with ranch dressing or sour cream.

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Zucchini

$8.99

Burgers

Teriyaki Burger

$12.99

Topped with sauteed mushrooms, jack cheese and teriyaki sauce.

Classic Original Burger

$10.99

Our famous 1/3 lb. burger.

Bonanza Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb. BBQ, bacon and cheeseburger.

Trucker Burger

$15.99

1 lb. bacon cheeseburger.

Avocado Cheeseburger

$12.99

Grilled or fried patty with cheese on a bun.

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Spicy.

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.99

Grilled or fried patty with cheese on a bun.

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Meatless blend of vegetables.

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Ground turkey patty served on a bun.

Double Cheese burger

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Low Calorie Options

Cali Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast sauteed with teriyaki sauce.

Chef's Salad

$14.99

Turkey, Ham, on hard-boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.

Chef's Tuna Salad

$11.95

Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Oriental Chicken Salad

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast and mixed greens tossed with oriental dressing.

Fruit Salad

$8.95

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Bowl of Chili

$7.99

Dieters Delight

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, cottage cheese, tomatoes and fresh fruit.

Diet Plate

$13.99

1/3 lb. Angus beef patty, cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes and fresh fruit.

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Sandwiches and more

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.99

Served on our fresh baked hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Tender sliced turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on toasted white bread.

Philly Sandwich

$16.99

Shaved ribeye steak with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell pepper with melted Swiss cheese.

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, freshly sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on a freshly baked bun.

French Dip Sandwich

$13.99

Tender slices of seasoned tri tip, served on a fresh baked hoagie roll with au jus.

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes on toasted sour dough.

Hound Dog Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled 1/3 lb. Angus beef hot dog served with onions, tomatoes and pickles.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Hot sandwich filled with cheese that has been pan cooked or grilled.

Chili Dog

$12.99

Grilled 1/3 Angus beef hot dog served open faced smothered in chili. Onions upon request.

Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich

$13.99

Tender shaved turkey, crispy bacon, tomatoes and Swiss cheese on grilled sour dough.

La Bamba Melt

$13.99

Tender strips of tri tip, mild green chili with American cheese, sliced tomatoes on grilled sour dough.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.99

Generous serving of our seasoned tuna with American cheese, sliced tomatoes on grilled sour dough.

Patty Melt

$13.99

Hot sandwich with ground beef and cheese.

Fish & Chips

$15.99

3 pieces of cod with homemade coleslaw and french fries.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Sandwich with meat that has been ground, seasoned, and baked.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$12.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.99

Shakes

Sha-Boom Shake

$6.99

Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, pineapple, root beer, cherry and Oreo.

Malt

$7.99

Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

Banana Shanna Flavored Shake

$7.99

Fresh banana Oreo, strawberries and apple, coffee blended with vanilla ice cream.

Float

$5.99

Root Beer, pepsi or orange soda with vanilla Ice cream.

Ice Cream

3 Stooges Banana Split

$7.99

Old fashioned banana split with vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate, strawberries and pineapple.

Sunday, Monday & Tuesday

$7.99

A large sundae topped with chocolate, strawberries or pineapple and nuts.

Cookie Monster

$7.99

Vanilla ice cream and Oreo cookies drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Kids menu

Lollipop

$7.25

French lollipop

$7.25

Starter

$7.25

Cold cereal

$7.25

Cheese quissadilla

$7.25

Kids Hamburger

$7.25

Kids Hot Dog

$7.25

Kids Grilled cheese

$7.25

Kids Fish and chips

$7.25

Kids Chicken strips

$7.25

Kids Soup and Salad

$7.25

Daily Special

Mazapan Pnc

$12.99

Spicy wng

$10.99

Liver w ons

$15.99

Dp fed mush

$10.99

JAL peppers

$7.99

Dessert

Apple pie

$6.99

Apple Pie w/ ice cream

$7.99

Sunday ,Monday ,Tuesday

$8.99

Cookie Monster

$8.99

Banana Split

$9.99

Ice cream

$2.95

Beverage Menu

Hot Beverages

Regular Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Cold Beverages

Regular Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Juice

$4.75

Soft Drink

$3.75

Flavor Drink

$4.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.50

Adult Beverages

Import Beer

$5.25

Domestic Beer

$5.75

Mimosa

$8.99

Mimosa w/Fresh OJ

$9.99

Wine

$6.50

Michelada

$9.99

Kids drink

Kids drink

$1.99

Kids Fresh OJ

$2.95

Add items

Add Avoacdo

$1.49

Add spinach

$2.00

Add cheese

$1.00

Add extra tomato

$1.50

Add extra lettuce

$0.50

Add extra sauce

$1.00

Add jalapenos

$1.49

Add mushrooms

$2.00

Add blueberries

$2.95

Add Strawberries

$2.95

Add grilled onions

$0.69

Add extra gravy

$1.99

Add bellpeppers

$1.00

Add Raw onions

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

39403 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

