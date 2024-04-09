Restaurant info

We’re the owners of Classic Grill’n, Catering & Cafe an authentic BBQ located in Othello, Washington. We started our company in 2006 after a “happy accident.” We were holding an event at our local gun club and shortly before the event started, the caterer called and said, ‘My grill is there, but I’m not coming. Figure it out.’ So we did, and we loved it! Since that day, we have spent 12 years fine tuning our menu and serving up delicious, authentic BBQ cuisine across Washington and the greater Pacific Northwest.