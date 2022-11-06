Classic Kitchen Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our focus at Classic Kitchen Café is the quality of our food. Simple and delicious. We want to give our customers fresh traditional breakfast foods in a relaxed atmosphere, as if they had come to our own home for a meal. We take pride in what we create and joy in sharing it and joy in sharing it with others.
Location
175 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA 01886
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA) - 175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA 01886
No Reviews
175 Littleton Rd. Unit J Westford, MA 01886
View restaurant