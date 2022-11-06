Restaurant header imageView gallery

Classic Kitchen Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

175 Littleton Rd

Westford, MA 01886

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage, egg and cheese
Breakfast Burrito.
Bacon, egg and cheese

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49Out of stock
Cinnamon Muffin

Cinnamon Muffin

$2.49Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49Out of stock

Apple Cider Muffin

$2.49Out of stock

Scones

Mixed Berry

$2.49Out of stock

Maple Walnut

$2.49Out of stock

Red Velvet Scone

$2.49Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon roll

$2.99Out of stock

Croissant

Plain

$2.75

Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.25Out of stock

Cookies

Chococlate Chip

$1.75Out of stock

Peanutbutter Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Brownies

Brownies

$1.50

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate w/ Vanilla Buttercream

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla cupcake

Vanilla w/ Vanilla Buttercream

$2.99

Vanilla w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$2.99

Pie Slice

Apple

$2.99

Omelets

Cheese Omellete

$10.00

A choice of American, cheddar, pepper jack or swiss

Ham and Cheese Omellete

$11.25

Chopped Virginia ham and american cheese

Veggie Omellete

$10.75

Broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omellete

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese

BYO Omelet

$11.00

Choose up to 5 fillings and a choice of cheese

Benedicts

Classic Benedict
$10.75

Classic Benedict

$10.75

Canadian bacon and poached eggs on english muffin topped with hollandaise

Florentine

$10.50

Spinach, tomato and poached eggs on an english muffin topped with hollandaise

Breakfast Bowls

Meat Lovers Bowl

$13.00

Home fries, bacon, sausage and ham, three scrambled eggs with cheddar & monterey jack cheese.

Veggie Bowl

$11.50

Home Fries, broccoli, peppers, onions, three scrambled eggs with cheddar and monterey jack cheese.

BYO Bowl

$11.00

Choose up to 5 fillings

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, egg and cheese

$5.75

Ham, egg and cheese

$5.75

Sausage, egg and cheese

$5.99

Egg and cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito.
$10.25

$10.25

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, home fries, salsa and up to 3 fillings

Plates and Scrambles

Two and Two

$12.50

Two eggs, sausage links , bacon strips, home fries or fruit and a side of toast or pancakes

Classic Scramble

Classic Scramble
$10.75

$10.75

Two eggs, home fries or fruit and toast

Three and Three

$13.50

Three eggs, sausage links, bacon strips, home fries or fruit and a side of toast or pancakes

Veggie Scramble

$11.25

Broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms with home fries or fruit and toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Toast topped with tomato, avocado, two eggs and feta cheese

Meat Lovers Scramble

$12.00

Bacon, sausage and ham ,home fries or fruit and toast.

Hash and Eggs

$13.50

Beef or pork hash, two eggs and toast

Steak and Eggs

$16.50

Two eggs, steak tips, home fries and toast

BYO Plate

$12.00

2 eggs with up to 3 fillings home fries and toast

Pancakes and More

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$8.75

Sereved with butter and maple syrup

French Toast (2)

$7.00

Served with butter and maple syrup

Belgian Waffle

$8.75Out of stock

Sereved with butter and maple syrup.

Sides

Eggs (1)

$1.99

Bacon (4)

$5.99

Sausage links (4)

$5.99

Ham (2 slices)

$4.50

Pancakes (1)

$4.75

French Toast (1)

$4.50

Homefries

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Toast

$2.50

Bagel

$2.49

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.49

Hash

$5.99

Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25

Milk

$2.55

Water

$1.49

Juice

Soda

$2.25
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.25
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
$5.00

$5.00

Bonafide Nitro Organic Ethiopia. Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth.

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.25

Izze Sparkling Juice

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Pure Leaf Ice Tea

Sandwiches

Steak Tip Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled steak tips, mushrooms and onions with american cheese on toasted ciabatta served with a choice of fries or chips.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Slow cooked BBQ pork, swiss cheese and pickles

Grilled Cheese

$8.49
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.50

Homemade chicken salad (shredded chicken, mayo, salt and pepper), lettuce and tomato.

Ham and Cheese

$11.50

Virginia ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Cuban

$11.50

Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese,pickles and yellow

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.50

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo

BLT

$10.50

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Tuna Salad

$11.50

Homemade tuna salad (tuna, mayo, salt, pepper) lettuce and pickles

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.49

Caprese

$11.50

Fresh Tomatoes,. Mozzarella, pesto and balsamic glaze

Veggie

$11.50

Fresh Tomatoes, cucumber,red onios, spinach, hummus and feta cheese.

Salads

House Salad

$9.50

Chopped romaine and iceberg, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, green pepper and shredded carrot

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chopped romaine, croutons and shredded parmesan

Cobb Salad

$10.49

Mesclun greens , turkey, bacon, tomatoes, feta cheese and a hard boiled egg

Seasonsal Salad

$10.49

Soups

Chowder

$6.50

Chili

$6.50

Chicken Vegetable with Rice

$6.50

Side and Plates

Fries

$4.25+

Wings(6) w/ fries

$11.50

6 crispy wings and fries.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips
$10.50

$10.50

4 strips of hand bread chicken breast and fries.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger
$13.50

$13.50

Lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger
$15.50

$15.50

Egg, bacon and American cheese

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our focus at Classic Kitchen Café is the quality of our food. Simple and delicious. We want to give our customers fresh traditional breakfast foods in a relaxed atmosphere, as if they had come to our own home for a meal. We take pride in what we create and joy in sharing it and joy in sharing it with others.

Location

175 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA 01886

Directions

