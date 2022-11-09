Main picView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol 349 Metacom Avenue

No reviews yet

349 Metacom Avenue

Bristol, RI 02809

PIZZA

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

XL CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

SMALL WHITE PIZZA

$11.00

MEDIUM WHITE PIZZA

$14.50

LARGE WHITE PIZZA

$17.00

XL ***WHITE*** PIZZA

$20.00

BBQ CHIX PIZZA

$14.00+

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheese

BUFFALO CHIX PIZZA

$14.00+

Grilled Chicken , Buffalo Sauce , Cheese

CALIFORNIA PIZZA

$14.00+

Grilled Chicke, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion , Cheese

Florentine

$14.00+

Spinach, Eggplant, Fresh Tomato, Cheese

GREEK PIZZA

$14.00+

Spinach, Feta Cheese ,Fresh Tomato, Garlic , Black Olives , Cheese

MEATLOVER Pizza

$14.00+

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Bacon, Chourico, Cheese

Rancho Pizza

$14.00+

Grilled Chicken,Bacon, Ranch, Onions , Cheese

SPECIAL Pizza

$14.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Chourico, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, Green Peppers , Cheese

STEAK Pizza

$15.00+

Steak , Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers,Cheese

Veggie Pizza

$14.00+

Mushrooms,Olives,Onions,Green Peppers

SUBS/WRAPS

*ALL SUBS COME TOASTED WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.

ITALIAN

$7.50

Layers of imported ham, cooked salami & genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

STEAK

$10.75

Please list toppings & choice of cheese. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

MEATBALL

$7.50

Our famous meatballs delicately spiced & topped with sauce and melted provolone cheese. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

CHICKEN CUTLET

$9.00

Breaded & fried chicken breast served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and melted provolone cheese. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

CHICKEN PARM

$9.75

Lightly breaded and fried chicken breast topped with sauce and melted cheese. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

Eggplant

$8.50

Lightly breaded and fried eggplant topped with sauce and melted cheese. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

Turkey

$8.50

Tender sliced all-white turkey breast served with mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheese. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

BLT

$9.75

Crispy bacon served with mayo, lettuce tomato & melted cheese. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

Roast Beef

$9.75

Lean and tender sliced roast beef served with mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheese. ***ALL SUBS COME TOASTED. Please specify if you would like your sub cold***

Tuna

$8.50

White tuna with lettuce, tomato & cheese

Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Layers of imported ham with mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheese. All subs come toasted. Please specify if you would like your sub/wrap cold.

Hamburger SUB

$9.75

Juicy beef cooked on a charcoal grill with your choice of toppings.

Sausage SUB

$7.50

Freshly baked lean & juicy Italian Sausage topped with sauce & melted cheese.

Grilled Chix

$9.75

Grilled chicken served with your choice of toppings.

Veal

$9.75

Veal breaded & fried topped with sauce and melted cheese.

Chourico SUB

$7.50

VEGGIE Sub

$9.00

BUFFALO CHIX

$10.50

Grilled Buffalo Chicken with lettuce, tomato & cheese.

BBQ CHICKEN

$10.50

Grilled BBQ Chicken with lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Greek Salad w/Chix Wrap

$12.50

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green pepper, red onion, black olive, feta cheese, greek dressing.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.50

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$4.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Onion Rings

$5.75

BUFFALO TENDERS

$10.50

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.00

BBQ Tenders

$10.50

BBQ Wings

$13.00

Chicken Wings (PLAIN)

$13.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.25

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

SALADS

Antipasto

$12.00

House Salad topped with Genoa Salami, Cooked Salami, Ham & Provolone. Served with 1/2 pita pocket & your choice of dressing on the side.

Buffalo CHICKEN Salad

$12.00

House Salad topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side and half pita pocket.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Tomatoes. Served with dressing on side and half pita pocket.

CHICKEN Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Tomatoes toppped with Grilled Chicken. Served dressing on the side and half pita pocket.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives & feta cheese. Served with dressing on side & half pita pocket.

GREEK SAL w/CHICKEN

$13.00

Greek Salad topped with Grilled Chicken. Served with half pita pocket & dressing on the side.

House Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & tomatoes. Served with half pita pocket & dressing on the side.

HOUSE SAL w/CHICKEN

$12.00

House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken. Served with 1/2 pita pocket & your choice of dressing on the side,

Tuna Salad

$11.00

House Salad topped with Tuna. Served with your choice of dressing on the side & half pita pocket.

CALZONES

Calzone w/Cheese

$8.00

Buffalo Chix Calzone

$13.00

BBQ Chix Calzone

$13.00

Chix Parm Calzone

$13.00

Italian Calzone

$13.00

STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE

$13.00

Calzone with Steak, Cheese, Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

PASTA

PASTA

$9.00

KABOB/GYRO

Kabob Only

Kabob Only

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with onions, peppers, and Nene's secret spices, topped with tzatiki sauce, and rolled in pita bread.

Kabob w/Salad

$13.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with onions, peppers and Nene's secret spices, topped with tzatiki sauce and rolled in pita bread. Served with 1/2 Greek Salad.

Gyro Only

$9.50

Gyro w/Salad

$13.50

CHIPS

Dirty BBQ

$2.50

Dirty Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Dirty Sour Cream/Oni

$2.50

Dirty Sea Salt

$2.50

Maui Onion

$2.50

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00

SNICKERS PIE

$6.00

COCONUT CAKE

$6.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.00Out of stock

CARROT CAKE

$6.00Out of stock

BAKLAVA

$2.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

Snapple APPLE

$3.00

Snapple MANGO

$3.00

Kiwi Strawberry Snapple

$3.00

Snapple Lemon Ice Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Grape Soda

$3.00

Banana Soda

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Soda (EMPIRE BOTTLE)

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Strawberry SODA

$3.00

Rootbeer Bottle

$3.00

RED POWERADE

$3.00

BLUE POWERADE

$3.00

LEMON-LIME EMPIRE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER (SMALL)

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

ARIZONA GREEN TEA

$2.50

BRISK CAN

$2.00

SAN PELLEGRINO ORANGE

$2.50

EXTRAS

BLEU CHEESE

$1.25

MARINARA

$0.99

RANCH

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.99

Side BBQ

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Sweet & Sour

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.99

PLATES & NAPKINS

SIDE MAYO

$0.50

SIDE PARMESAN

$0.75

SIDE CRSHED RED PEP

EXTRA CHICKEN

$4.00

EXTRA MEATBALL

$2.00

EXTRA SAUSAGE

$2.00

SIDE FETA CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE KALAMATA OLIVES

$3.00

EXTRA BACON

$3.00

EXTRA PITA

$0.75

EXTRA SIDE TZATIKI

$0.99

EGGPLANT

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

