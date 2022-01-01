Classic Pub and Grill imageView gallery
Classic Pub and Grill - Lansing

review star

No reviews yet

16219 Old U.S. 27

Lansing, MI 48906

Popular Items

Classic Burger

Mexican

Nacho Platter

$12.95

Burrito Platter

$12.95

Beef Taco Plate

$10.95

Chicken Taco Plate

$10.95

Taco Bravo

$11.95

Wraps

Philly Steak & Cheese Wrap

$11.95

Taco Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.50

Thai Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Ham & Turkey Club Wrap

$9.50

BLT Wrap

$9.50

Appetizers

Wings

$9.00+

Cowboy Queso Dip

$8.95

Spin DIp

$7.75

Bosco Sticks

$6.00+

Mini Taco Basket

$7.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Pretzel Bites

$7.50

Onion Ring Basket

$6.95

Brew Fries Basket

$5.95

Tots Basket

$5.95

Waffle Fries

$5.95

Chips And Salsa Basket

$5.50

Green Beans Basket

$7.50

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.00

Boss Burger

$12.00+

American Bacon Burger

$10.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

Olive Burger

$9.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.95

Pub Favorites

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.00

Tenders & Fries

$9.50

The Club House

$9.00

BLT

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Coney Doggs

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Salads

Classic Club Salad

$9.75

Taco Salad

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Ala Carte

Quesadilla

$7.00

Hot dog

$3.50

Extra Salsa\chips

$2.00

Daves Famous Chilli

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

T Shirt

$15.00

Pub Cup

$10.00

Blackboard Special

$6.50

Sliders

$7.00

Jello Shots

$3.00

Brat Lunch Plate

$7.50

2 Hot Dog Lunch Plate

$7.50

Classic Burger Lunch Plate

$7.50

Meatballs

$3.50

Sides

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Brew Pub Fries

$3.50

Side Baked Beans

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Side Waffle Fries

$3.50

Side Of Rice

$3.50

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.25

No side

-$0.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bonzai

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Pop Pitcher

$8.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Goslings Ginger beer

$3.50

Ginger Upcharge

$1.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Celsius

$4.25

Refill

$0.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Liquor

Premeim Upcharge

$3.00

Double

$3.00

Bar Whiskey

$4.50

Canadian Club

$4.75

Canadian Club Apple

$4.75

Canadian Mist

$4.75

J & B

$4.75

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.25

Jack Honey

$5.25

Kesslers

$4.75

Jameson

$7.00

Jack Fire

$5.25

Johnny Walker

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Fireball

$5.25

Mcmasters

$4.75

Red Stag

$5.25

Seagrams 7

$5.25

Seagrams 7 Honey

$5.25

Southern Comfort

$5.25

Glenlivet

$7.00

Lauders

$5.25

Wild Turkey

$4.75

Hennessey

$8.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.25

Makers Mark

$8.00

Black Velvet

$4.25

Jim Beam Honey

$5.25

Christian Brothers

$4.75

Jim Beam Apple

$5.25

Johnnie Walker

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Kracken

$7.50

Jim Beam Fire

$5.25

Wild Honey

$4.75

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Bar Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$5.25

Absolut Pear

$5.25

Absolut Citron

$5.25

Grey Goose

$9.00

Skyy Blueberry

$5.25

Skyy Strawberry

$5.25

Skyy Peach

$4.75

Skyy Vodka

$4.75

Sobieski Raspberry

$4.75

Sobieski Vanilla

$4.75

Sobieski Citrus

$4.75

Titos

$5.25

UV Blue

$4.75

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.75

Pink Whitney

$5.50

Skyy Cherry

$5.25

Grey Goose

$8.00

Passion Fruit Smirnoff

$4.75

Smirnoff Strawberry

$4.75

Smirnoff Grape

$4.75

Smirnoff Citron

$4.75

Cucumber Pearl

$4.50

99 Watermelon

$5.25

Loopy 3 Olives

$5.75

Ciroc Red Berry

$6.00

3 Olives

$5.25

Blueberry Burnetts

$5.00

Bar rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.25

Bacardi Limon

$5.25

Bacardi Razz

$5.25

Bacardi Limon

$5.25

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.25

Bacardi Mango

$5.25

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Malibu

$5.25

Rum Chata

$5.25

Kracken

$7.00

Bar Tequila

$4.50

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Jose Quervo

$6.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

1800

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Cabo

$8.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Bar Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Blue Curaco

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Café Lolita

$4.00

Cherry Pucker

$4.00

Crème De Cacao

$4.00

Crème De Menthe

$4.00

Grape Pucker

$4.00

Hot Damn

$4.00

Island Punch

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Peachtree

$4.00

Classi'rita Tower

$45.00

Mixer Margarita

$45.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light (16oz)

$3.25

Budweiser (16oz)

$3.25

Miller Lite (16oz)

$3.25

Mich Ultra 16oz

$3.50

Busch Light (16oz)

$3.25

Angry Orchard (16oz)

$5.25

Blue Moon (16oz)

$5.00

Amber Cream (16oz)

$5.25

Sam Adams (16oz)

$4.00

Crescent Fresh (16oz)

$5.00

2 Hearted (16oz)

$5.25

Fat Tire 16oz

$5.00

Bells Oktoberfest

$5.75

Rochester Mills

$4.00

Rolling Brown

$5.75

Labatt

$3.50

Rolling Oak Peanut Butter

$5.25

Summer Shandy

$5.50

Rolling IPA

$4.00

Blood Orange

$5.00

Perrin

$4.00

Bells ROM

$5.00

Hazy IPA

$5.25

Sierra Celebration

$4.00

Grand Armory (16oz)

$5.50

Pigeon Hill SCP

$6.00

16oz New Holland

$6.00

Hopslam Ale

$6.75

Bud Light (22oz)

Budweiser (22oz)

$4.50

Miller Lite (22oz)

$4.50

Mich Ultra (22oz)

$4.75

Busch Light (22oz)

$4.50

Angry Orchard (22oz)

$7.50

Blue Moon (22oz)

$7.50

Amber Cream (22oz)

$7.50

Sam Adams (22oz)

$7.00

2 Hearted (22oz)

$8.00

Grand Armory (22oz)

$8.00

Crescent Fresh (22oz)

$7.50

Fat Tire 22

$7.50

Rolling Oak Peanut Butter

$8.00

Summer Shandy

$7.50

Blood Honey Orange

$7.00

Rolling IPA

$8.00

Perrin

$6.00

Bells ROM

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Sierra Celebration

$6.00

Grand Armory Year Round

$8.00

New Holland (22)

$8.50

Pigeon Hill SCP

$8.50

Bud Light (Pitcher)

$7.00

Budweiser (Pitcher)

$7.00

Miller Lite (Pitcher)

$7.00

Coors Lite (Pitcher)

$9.00

Mich Ultra (Pitcher)

$8.00

Angry Orchard (Pitcher)

$18.00

Blue Moon (Pitcher)

$19.00

Amber Cream (Pitcher)

$19.00

Crescent Fresh (Pitcher)

$19.00

Sam Adams (Pitcher)

$18.00

2 Hearted (Pitcher)

$19.00

Grand Armory (Pitcher)

$19.00

Labat

$10.00

Rolling Amber

$21.00

Domestic Beer Tower

$20.00

Non Domestic Beer Tower

$35.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coor's Light

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

Strohs

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Molson

$3.00

Odouls

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Labatts N/A

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Mich Ultra Lt

$3.50

Mikes Hard

$3.50

Labatt

$3.25

Labatt Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

Smirnoff Ice

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premium

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Strongbow

$4.00

Redd's Apple

$4.00

Guiness Dark

$4.50

Modelo

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$3.75

Heineken

$4.00

Stella

$3.50

Flannel Mouth

$4.00

Blakes Orchard

$4.25

All Day IPA

$6.25

Killians

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$3.50

High Noon

$4.75

Budweiser (16oz can)

$3.00

Bud Light (16oz can)

$3.50

Miller Lite (16oz can)

$3.00

White Claw

$4.75

Truly

$4.75

Budlight Seltzer

$4.00

Guiness Blonde

$4.75

Mikes Hard Seltzer

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Crop Duster

$3.00

Triple Jam

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Salted Carmel Porter

$3.50

DosXX Amber

$4.00

16oz Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

16oz Budweiser Bottle

$3.50

16oz Busch Lt Bottle

$3.50

16 Oz Miller Bottles

$3.50

Bud Zero

$4.00

Year Round

$4.00

Bulight SOUR Seltzer

$3.50

Vizzy

$4.25

Wheezin

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.25

Bud Light Next

$3.50

Long Drink

$4.50

Nutrel

$4.50

Miller64

$3.25

Stone Brew

$4.25

White Claw Special (Lime)

$3.00

Montucky

$5.00

Wine

Pinot House

$5.00

Capriccio

$7.95

Blush

$5.00

Charrdonay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Nior

$5.00

Mixed Pub

Apple Jack

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Black Russian

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Motorcycle

$5.25

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Carolyns

$5.00

Cement Mixer

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Martini

$4.75

Cinn Toast Crunch

$5.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.25

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Go Blue Shot

$4.75

Go Green Shot

$4.75

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Johnny Vegas

$5.75

Justin Bieber

$5.00

Kahlua & Cream

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.25

Mind Eraser

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Mudslide

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Dwn

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

See Ya Never Shot

$5.00

Sex on The Beach

$6.50

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

Pickle Back

$7.50

Premium Upcharge

$3.00

Pixie Stix

$5.00

O-bomb

$6.50

Breakfast Shot

$5.50

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.00

Rumchatta

$4.75

Angry Bomb

$5.00

Salted Caramel

$5.00

House Margarita

$7.00

PB & J

$5.00

Cosmo

$4.75

Bloody Moose

$6.00

Bomb

$6.50

See Ya Never Daquiri

$7.50

Pina Colada

$5.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Mojito

$5.25

WAP

$5.00

Smartie

$5.00

Royal Flush

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Rum Punch

$6.50

BV

$5.00

3 Wisemen

$5.75

Covid Shot

$5.00

Stimmy Rich

$5.00

Angry Captian

$7.50

See Ya Never Drink

$8.00

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.75

Boosters

$5.00

Pink Long Island

$7.00

Jager

$6.50

White Tea

$5.00

Tower Special

$4.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

Grape Koolaid

$5.00

Electric Watermelon Shot

$5.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Cocktails

See Ya Never

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Long Beach

$7.00

Margaritas

$6.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Mojito

$6.00

Martini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Strawber-rita

$6.00

Premium Upcharge

$3.00

Redbull Upcharge

$0.50

Size Upcharge

$2.00

Angry Captain

$6.50

Daquiri

$6.50

Zing Zang Upcharge

$0.50

Island Cocktails

$6.00

Daquiri

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Margarita Towers

$45.00

Strawberry Kamikaze

$7.00

Electric Watermelon

$8.00

Johnny Vegas Drink

$7.00

Patio

16oz Domestic Cans

$2.00

Well

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

16 Angry Orchard

$4.00

16oz Angry Orchard

$4.00

16oz Corona Can

$4.00

NYE Tickets

Gift Certficate

$10.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Pudding Shot

$3.00

Cider-Caramel-Tini

$7.00

Caramel Apple Shooter

$5.00

Pumpkin Toddy

$6.00

Raffle Ticket

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

16219 Old U.S. 27, Lansing, MI 48906

Directions

Gallery
Classic Pub and Grill image

