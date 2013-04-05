Classico Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Classico Pizzeria

No reviews yet

444 WMC Dr

Ste 102

Uniontown, MD 21158

Pizza

16" Pizza

$14.50

16" White

$14.50

16" Supreme

$22.00

16" Tuscany

$22.00

16" Hawaiian

$18.49

16" Margherita

$17.99

16" Meat

$23.00

16" Veggie

$22.50

16" Chicken Ranch Buffalo

$17.99

16" Sicilian

$19.99

16" Sicilian Meat

$24.99

16" Sicilian Supreme

$24.99

16" Sicilian Veggi

$24.99

16" Chicago Style

$26.00

16" Summer

$25.00

Monday Special

$9.99

Monday White Pizza

$9.99

16 Sicilian Garlic Stiks

$16.50

Large Coupon

$9.99

14" Pizza

$11.99

14" White

$11.99

14" Supreme

$20.00

14" Tuscany

$20.00

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

14" Margherita

$16.99

14" Meat

$20.00

14" Veggie

$20.00

14" Chicken Buffalo

$16.99

14" Sicilian

$16.50

14" Sicilian Meat

$22.00

14" Sicilian Supreme

$22.00

14" Sicilian Veggi

$21.00

Calzones & Stromboli

Calzone Build Your Own

$10.99

Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Meat Calzone

$11.99

Sm Stromboli

$9.99

Lg Stromboli

$17.99

Sm Steak Stromboli

$11.99

Lg Steak Stromboli

$18.99

Hot Sub

Cheese Steak

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Meatball Parm. Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parm.Sub

$11.99

Veal Parm. Sub

$11.99

Sausage Parm.Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parm. Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sub

$8.99

Pizza Burger

$10.99

Pizza Steak

$10.99

Grilled Veggie Sub

$8.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.99

Hamburger Sub

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Hot Turkey And Cheese

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.99

Filet Mignon Sub

$9.65

Cold Sub

Italian Cold Cut

$10.99

Cold Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Tuna Sub

$10.99

Cold Veggie Sub

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sub

$11.99

Mozzarella And Salami

$9.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Garlic Knot (8)

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.25

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)

$9.95

Jalapeño P.

$6.75

Garlick Knot. (4)

$2.25

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Chicken Paisano

$13.50

Chicken Piccata

$13.99

Chicken Marsala

$13.99

Chicken Artichoke

$14.99

Chicken Parm. Dinner

$15.99

Eggplant Parm. Dinner

$13.99

Veal Parm. Dinner

$14.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Grilled Salmon Piccata

$16.99

Lasagna

$13.99

Manicotti

$12.99

Penne Al Aglio

$12.50

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Spaghetti

$12.99

Spaghetti Positano

$14.99

Tortellini Rosa

$12.50

Tortellini Vodka

$12.50

Tortellini Panna

$12.50

Cioppino

$17.99

Penne Pastore

$12.99

Bake Ziti

$12.99

Bake Ziti W/ Meat

$14.99

Penne Arrabiata

$13.99

Penne Primavera

$13.99

Salads & Soup

House Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Caprese Salad

$9.55

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Cranberry Salad

$10.99

Soup Of The Day

$4.50

All Spinah Salad

$7.00

Wings

6pc Wings

$7.50

10pc Wings

$12.50

20pc Wings

$24.99

30pc Wings

$36.99

50pc Wings

$49.99

5pc Wings

$6.50

12pc Wings

$13.95

15pc Wings

$17.95

Slice Pizza

Slice Cheese

$2.50

Slice White

$3.00

Slice Sicilian

$2.99

Slice Summer

$4.25

Slice Meat

$4.25

Slice Supreme

$3.50

Slice Buffalo Chkn

$3.50

Slice Veggie

$3.99

Peperoni Roll

$6.50

Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99

Gluten Free Margherita

$13.19

Gluten free Veggie

$13.25

Gluten Free Pizza White

$11.99

Gluten Free Supreme

$12.99

Kids Menu

Cheese Ravioli Kid

$6.50

Penne Kid

$6.50

Spaghetti Kid

$6.50

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.99

Sandwiches

1/4 Ibs. Cheeseburger

$5.75

1/4 lbs. Hamburger

$5.75

Cheese Burger Combo

$9.99

Hamburger Combo

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Combo

$9.99

Chicken Salad Panini

$5.75

Crsipy Chicken Wrap

$5.00

Side Orders

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$3.75

Side Meatballs (4)

$5.25

Side Sausage

$5.25

Side Broccoli

$5.25

Side Spinach

$5.25

Side Salmon

$7.00

Small Bag Chips

$1.60

Big Bag Chips

$1.60

Roll

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra House

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Thousand Island

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Pint Sauce

$5.00

Cup Of Parmessan

$0.75

Cup Of Hots

$0.75

Dough Ball

$5.00

Classico Panini

Whole Ham Panini

$27.99

Whole Turkey Panini

$28.99

Ham Panini-Slice

$5.99

Turkey Panini-Slice

$6.25

Whole Italien Classico Cold Cut

$34.95

Specials

Special 1 (Spinach Ravioli)

$16.99

Special 2 (Chkn Marsala)

$16.99

Special 5 (Tuna Wrap)

$10.99

Special 6 (Crispy Chkn Wrap)

$10.99

Special 7 (5 Pc Wing + FF)

$10.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Cannoli

$4.99

Cookies

$2.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (34)

$37.00

Garlic Knots (54)

$27.50

Mac & Cheese Wedges (56)

$42.50

Jalapeno Poppers (40)

$56.00

Chicken Wings (30)

$45.00

Chicken Wings (50)

$70.00

Chicken Wings (100)

$130.00

Pepperoni Roll (12)

$24.00

Meatball Tray (24)

$30.25

Large Cold Subs

3 Foot Italian CoId Cut

$60.00

6 Foot Italian CoId Cut

$93.00

3 Foot Turkey and Provolone

$60.00

6 FootTurkey and Provolone

$93.00

Salad Half Tray

Garden Salad 1\2 Tray

$16.00

Antipasto Salad 1\2 Tray

$24.20

Greek Salad 1\2 Tray

$22.00

Cesar Salad 1\2 Tray

$22.00

Combination

Penne Pasta-9

$9.00

Penne Pasta -12

$12.00

Lasagna Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Piccata Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Penne Pasta

$14.50

Shrimp Penne Pasta

$14.50

Veal Penne Pasta

$14.50

Veal Piccata

$14.50

Veal Marsala

$14.50

Half Tray

Half Tray Chicken Penne All’aglio

$76.00

Half Tray Shrimp Penne All’aglio

$76.00

Half Tray Tortellini Vodka

$65.00

Half Tray Tortellini Rosa

$65.00

Half Tray Plain Baked Ziti

$65.00

Half Tray Meat Sauce Baked Ziti

$65.00

Stuffed Shells

$65.00

Chicken Marsala

$66.00

Chicken Piccata

$66.00

Veal Marsala

$77.00

Veal Piccata

$77.00

Meat Lasagna

$60.00

Veggie Lasagna

$60.00

Meat Ball Try

$30.25

Garlic Knot

$27.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$65.00

Penne Or Spaghetti

$40.00

Penne Arrabbiata

$65.00

Pizza Party

8-15 Pizza's

$11.75

16-30 Pizza's

$10.75

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

2 Liter Drink

$4.25

Water Cup

$0.25

Bottled Water

$1.88

Domestic Beer

$3.99

Imported Beer

$5.25

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.25

GLS Cabarnet

$5.25

GLS Chardonnay

$5.25

BTL Chianti

$23.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy

Website

Location

444 WMC Dr, Ste 102, Uniontown, MD 21158

Directions

Classico Pizzeria image

