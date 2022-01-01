Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant

892 Reviews

$$

358 Princeton Hightstown Rd

West Windsor, NJ 08550

Order Again

PIZZA

Large Red Pie

$18.50

Medium Red Pie

$15.50

Large White Pie

$18.50

Medium White Pie

$15.50

Sicilian Pie

$23.00

Gluten Free Favorites

$16.00

Gluten Free

$17.00

Calzone

$14.00

Stromboli

$14.00

Gluten Free Crust

$9.00

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Condiments

$0.25

Frozen Plain

$10.00

Frozen Pepperoni

$12.00

Frozen Mushroom

$12.00

Frozen Sausage

$12.00

Frozen White

$12.00

Frozen Margherita

$13.00

CLASSICO FAVORITE PIES

Veggie Pie

$24.00

The Works

$24.00

Meat Lovers Pie

$24.00

Hawaiian Pie

$24.00

Margherita Pie

$24.00

Brooklyn Pie

$24.00

Classico Fresco Pie

$24.00

Mushroom Honey Truffle Pie

$24.00

Pollo Classico Pie

$24.00

Mumbai Pie

$24.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$24.00

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Plain Steak Beef

$9.00

Plain Steak Chicken

$9.00

Cheese Steak

$10.00

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.50

Pizza Steak

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Classico Cheeseburger and Fries

$12.99

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

$10.00

Italian Hot Dog on a roll

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Meatball Parm on a roll

$10.00

Eggplant Parm on a roll

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Cheese

$9.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

SALADS

Classico Salad

$10.99+

Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Arugula Salad

$10.99+

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Heirloom Burrata Salad

$11.99

DINNER SALADS

Dinner Salad Garden

Dinner Salad Caesar

Dinner Salad Classico

$2.00

Dinner Salad Arugula

$2.00

SAVORY STARTERS

Side Of Bread

$1.00

Fried Calamari

$16.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Arancini

$6.00

6 Buffalo Wings

$8.00

6 Garlic Knots

$5.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

4 Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$11.99

Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Of Spinach

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Sd Broccoli Rabe

$4.00

Sd Pasta

$4.00

Sd Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Sd Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Sd Broccoli

$4.00

6 Meatballs

$5.99

4 Veal Meaballs

$6.00

Mussels

$12.00

Sd Sausage

$6.00

Side Of Marinara

$2.00

PASTA

Pasta Marinara

$15.00

Cavatelli & Broccoli Aglio e Olio

$16.00

Pasta Alfredo

$18.00

Pasta & Meatballs

$18.00

Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$18.00

Pasta w/ Bolognese Sauce

$18.00

Zoodles w/ Marinara

$16.00

Cacio e Pepe

$15.99

Pasta w/ Clams

$23.99

Pasta alla Classico

$16.99

Kids Pasta

$8.50

Veal Meatballs

$19.99

Baked Ziti

$14.99

GF Penne

$2.00

Pasta Aglio e Olio

$12.99

Mussels W/ Pasta

$18.99

Seafood Medley Over Pasta

$25.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.99

ENTREES

Eggplant Parm Entree

$18.00

Chicken Parm Entree

$22.99

Veal Parm Entree

$25.00

Shrimp Parm Entree

$25.99

Parm Trio Entree

$24.99

Chicken Francese Entree

$22.99

Chicken Marsala Entree

$22.99

Chicken Milanese Entree

$19.99

Salmon Entree

$28.99

Chicken Piccata Entree

$22.99

Veal Scallopini Entree

$26.00

Butterfly Shrimp Entree

$20.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Entree

$23.99

Fish & Chips Entree

$16.99

Crab Cakes W/ Mushroom Risotto

$25.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Chicken Cracklings

$10.99

Flounder Francese

$19.99

Seafood Medley Over Penne

$25.99

Chef's Chicken Special

$22.99

Shrimp Piccata

$25.99

Chef's Sausage Special

$22.99

Salmon Piccatta

$25.99

Wild Mushroom Pasta In Pink Sauce

$22.99

SOUPS

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

TO GO Soup

$7.99

Pasta Fagioli Cup

$2.50

Pasta Fagioli Bowl

$5.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

2 Slices and Soda

$5.63

Plain Slice

$2.25

Brooklyn Slice

$2.25

Sicilian

$2.25

Broc & Chic

$2.50

Cheeseburger Fries & Drink

$9.00

Cheese Steak Fries & Drink

$8.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap Fries & Drink

$8.00

Meatball Parm Sandwich Fries & Drink

$8.00

Italian Hot Dog Sandwich Fries & Drink

$8.00

Veggie Wrap Cup of Soup & Drink

$8.00

Small Salad (Garden or Ceasar) & Cup of Soup

$5.00

Pasta w/Favorite Sauce

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/ Cheese

$7.50

No Cheese On Burger Bun Add Lettuce Tomato Onion Side May Side Bbq Sauce

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.00

Dark Side Of The Moon

$7.00

Mini Cannoli

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Dome

$7.00

Juniors Ny Cheesecake

$7.00

Nutella Poppers

$7.00

Tartufo

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Mini Sundae

$3.00

6 Zeppole

$4.00

Mousse Cup

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

358 Princeton Hightstown Rd, West Windsor, NJ 08550

Directions

Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant image
Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant image
Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant image
Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant image

