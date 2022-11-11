Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Mediterranean

Claudette

4,089 Reviews

$$$

24 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10011

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Mediterranean-accented French dishes served in a bright corner space with an elegant cottage feel.

24 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Claudette image
Claudette image
Claudette image

