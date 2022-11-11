Claudia Sanders Dinner House imageView gallery

Claudia Sanders Dinner House 3202 SHELBYVILLE RD

review star

No reviews yet

3202 Shelbyville Road

Shelbyville, KY 40065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Box
Homemade Cobblers
Wings

CarryOut

Liver Special

$10.49

1lb Freshly Fried Chicken Livers, 1/2 Pint Mashed Potatoes, Single Gravy, and Bread

Chicken Tenders Box

$11.99

Choice of 2 Sides, and Choice of Bread

12 Piece Tender Box

$12.99

2 Piece Regular Box

$10.99

3 Piece Regular Box

$11.49

8 Piece Family Meal

$16.99

4 Legs, 4 thighs, 1 Pint of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Pint of Cole Slaw, 1/2 Pint of Gravy and 6 Yeast rolls.No Substitutions.

12 Piece Family Meal

$31.99

3 Breast, 3 Thighs, 3 Legs, & 3 Whole Wings with Choice of 3 Pints of Sides and 1 Dozen Yeast Rolls. Does not Include Gravy

16 Piece Family Meal

$36.99

4 Breasts, 4Thighs, 4 Whole Wings, & 4 Legs with Choice of 4 Pints of Sides and 1 Dozen Yeast Rolls. Does not Include Gravy

Barrel

$29.99

5 Wings, 5 Breast, 5 Thighs, 5 Legs

50 Piece Chicken box

$70.00

Mixed

Wings

$13.99+

Claudia's Kentucky Hot Brown

$13.99

comes with 2 rolls

Jennifer's Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled, Baked or Fried, comes with Fries

Tommy Burger

$10.99

comes with Fries

Catfish Dinner

$12.99

Chicken Wing Box

$11.99

16 oz Hot Sauce

$5.99

8 oz Hot Sauce

$3.95

6 oz Hot Sauce

$2.25

A La Carte

1 Boneless Breast

$6.99

1 Breast

$2.99

1 Dozen Rolls

$5.99

1 Roll

$0.50

1 Leg

$1.99

1 Thigh

$1.99

1 Wing

$1.99

6 Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Baked Apples

$2.99+

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.99

Bread Pudding

$3.99

Breaded Stewed Tomatoes

$2.99+

Chick & Dumpling Soup

$3.49+

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Collard Greens

$2.99+

Corn Pudding

$2.99+

Cream Of Tomato Soup

$3.49+

Creamed Spinach

$2.99+

French Fries

$2.99+

Fried Chicken

Green Beans

$2.99+

Harvard Beets

$2.99+

Homemade Cobblers

$3.99+

Blackberry, Cherry, and Peach

Kentucky Pie

$3.99+

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Loaded Sweet Potato

$3.49

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99+

Red Chili

$2.99+

Vegetable Soup

$2.99+

White Chili

$2.99+

White Milk Gravy

$2.99+

Corn Bread

$0.35

Yeast Rolls

$0.45

Biscuit

$0.40

Ranch 6 oz

$1.99

8 oz Ranch

$2.99

16 oz Ranch

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We look forward to serving you again!

Location

3202 Shelbyville Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065

Directions

Gallery
Claudia Sanders Dinner House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ophelia's - 1603 N Wells
orange starNo Reviews
1603 North Wells Street Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View restaurantnext
IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1227 North Washington Avenue Cookeville, TN 38501
View restaurantnext
Wardlaw's Lucky Eye Q
orange starNo Reviews
103 North Chattanooga Street La Fayette, GA 30728
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Tap - 9411 Norton Commons Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
9411 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
JBBDco Cafeteria
orange starNo Reviews
522 Happy Hollow Road Clermont, KY 40110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shelbyville

Mi Casita on Shelbyville
orange star4.6 • 74
182 Midland Blvd Shelbyville, KY 40065
View restaurantnext
Milano Italian Restaurant- Shelbyville KY
orange star4.9 • 11
1745 Midland Trail Shelbyville, KY 40065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shelbyville
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston