Claudia Sanders Dinner House 3202 SHELBYVILLE RD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We look forward to serving you again!
Location
3202 Shelbyville Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue
No Reviews
1227 North Washington Avenue Cookeville, TN 38501
View restaurant
Commonwealth Tap - 9411 Norton Commons Boulevard
No Reviews
9411 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant