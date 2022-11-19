Restaurant header imageView gallery

Claudia's Bake Shop

3027 West Cary Street

Richmond, VA 23221

4 Mini Pies

4’ mini pies

4 Mini Pies

$30.00

Flavors: Cranberry Orange crumble Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Pie Apple Pie

Large Pies

Cranberry Orange Crumble

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Apple Pie

$35.00

Chocolate Pie

$35.00

Challah Rolls (9)

Challah Rolls

$10.00

9 dinner rolls

Rugelach

1lb Chocolate Rugelach

$18.00

1lb Raspberry Rugelach

$18.00

1lb Mixed Rugelach

$18.00

Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie

Gluten Free Pumpkin Pies! Large Pies are 10in.

GF Mini Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

GF Large Pumpkin Pie 10'

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Welcome to Claudia’s Bake Shop, a New York-style bakery in Carytown. Online ordering is now available for the High Holidays! We have a variety of pastry boxes as well as challah and babka. Orders can be placed until September 20th for pickup on September 25th. (Please ignore the instructions from Toast!) If you need a custom order, please contact us or come on in to visit. Have a beautiful and meaningful holiday season, and we can't wait to serve you!

Location

3027 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221

Directions

