Restaurant info

Welcome to Claudia’s Bake Shop, a New York-style bakery in Carytown. Online ordering is now available for the High Holidays! We have a variety of pastry boxes as well as challah and babka. Orders can be placed until September 20th for pickup on September 25th. (Please ignore the instructions from Toast!) If you need a custom order, please contact us or come on in to visit. Have a beautiful and meaningful holiday season, and we can't wait to serve you!