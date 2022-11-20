Restaurant header imageView gallery

Claudia's Cafe

900 Mono Way

Sonora, CA 95370

Supporting local cancer patients through the Diana J. White Cancer Institute

$1.00 Donation

$1.00

$5.00 Donation

$5.00

$10.00 Donation

$10.00

Super Man Shane Smoothies

Green Dream

$6.50

Spinach, mango, banana, and orange juice.

Cherry Berry

$6.50

Cherry, banana, blueberry, strawberry, vanilla yogurt and 1% milk.

Lemon Berry

Lemon Berry

$6.50

Blueberry, strawberry, blueberry yogurt, 1% milk, and lemonade.

Perfect Peach

Perfect Peach

$6.50

Peach, pineapple, peach yogurt and 1% milk.

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Strawberry, banana, strawberry yogurt and 1% milk.

Very Vegan

Very Vegan

$6.50

Banana, avocado, peanut butter, agave nectar, and chocolate soy milk.

Supercharged Blue Zone Smoothies

Peach Chia Energy

$6.50

Banana, peaches, vanilla yogurt, almond milk, chia seeds and a pinch of cayenne pepper.

Tropical Green

$6.50

Spinach, banana, pineapple, mango, almond butter, dried dates, and orange juice.

Rockin' Rhonda's Blended Acai

Rockin' Rhonda's Blended Acai

$7.50

Only available until 10 a.m.

Tea

Iced Tropical Green Tea

$2.00

Iced Summer Solstice Black Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$1.00

Hot Tea Bag

$0.25

Espresso

Prices shown for 12 oz. drinks. For 16 oz. add $0.50.

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Maura's Macchiatto

$4.25

Khelfa's Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.25

Chai

$3.00

Matcha

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Black Drip

$2.00

Major Dickasons or Cafe Domingo

Decaf Drip

$2.00

Major Dickasons

The Margee - Raspberry White Chocolate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nourishing our community at the Health Pavilion At Adventist Health Sonora, we care for our community, mind, body and spirit. That includes providing wholesome food prepared with love at Claudia’s Café, a classic bistro offering breakfast and lunch, with nutritious selections to nourish our bodies and delicious treats to comfort our souls. Several menu items have been specially designed to nourish and appeal to people undergoing cancer care, with selections that include baked goods, sandwiches, salads, pizza, smoothies, tea and Peet’s specialty coffee. Claudia’s Café offers convenient online ordering and is open to the community Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

